Rangers snap barren run with controlling Old Firm Derby win

If you know a Rangers supporter, there’s an easy explanation for the pep in their step this Saturday.

The blue side of Glasgow is glowing after a league win for the first time since March 25, 2012, as Rangers dominated disorganized Celtic to the tune of a 1-0 win in the Old Firm Derby at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.

Ryan Jack scored the lone goal, and it will have deeply satisfied Rangers fans on its journey through the legs of hated Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Celtic have a match in hand on Rangers, with both teams on 42 points atop the table, though the Bhoys’ fourth loss matches their total for all of last season.

It’s the first old firm loss for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic boss. Rangers last won any competition over Rangers in penalties during the Scottish Cup semifinal in 2016.

Ryan Jack has just scored his first ever goal for Rangers. It's come in an Old Firm derby with a nutmeg of Scott Brown. pic.twitter.com/dw5q5k0r4B — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) December 29, 2018

