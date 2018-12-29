Rangers snap barren run with controlling Old Firm Derby win

If you know a Rangers supporter, there’s an easy explanation for the pep in their step this Saturday.
The blue side of Glasgow is glowing after a league win for the first time since March 25, 2012, as Rangers dominated disorganized Celtic to the tune of a 1-0 win in the Old Firm Derby at the Ibrox Stadium on Saturday.
[ MORE: Americans to Celtic, Rangers? ]
Ryan Jack scored the lone goal, and it will have deeply satisfied Rangers fans on its journey through the legs of hated Celtic captain Scott Brown.
Celtic have a match in hand on Rangers, with both teams on 42 points atop the table, though the Bhoys’ fourth loss matches their total for all of last season.
It’s the first old firm loss for Brendan Rodgers as Celtic boss. Rangers last won any competition over Rangers in penalties during the Scottish Cup semifinal in 2016.
Spurs can move closer to leaders Liverpool at 10 a.m. ET as part of five kickoffs in the Premier League ahead of the big match between Arsenal and the Reds at Anfield.
[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]
Tottenham opens the day six points behind Liverpool and a point ahead of third place Man City, while Wolves have again hit a rough patch after a winning streak.
Meanwhile, Leicester City, Watford, and Everton are all trying to put some heat on Manchester United in the race to pluck a Top Six spot.
[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]
You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.
[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.
The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
10 a.m. ET: Spurs v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Cardiff City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford v. Newcastle United – NBC Sports Gold [ STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Fulham v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton and Hove Albion v. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
As the Old Firm rages this morning, Rangers and Celtic are in the news with some very American subjects.
Celtic’s links with Paris Saint-Germain and USMNT youngster Timothy Weah are quite real.
[ REPORT: Pulisic to Chelsea ]
Weah opted to stay at PSG for the first half of the season under new manager Thomas Tuchel, but has not been in the squad since scoring two goals in three appearances to open the season.
Such is the problem for forwards at the Parc des Princes.
Brendan Rodgers gave a lowdown on the 18-year-old’s recent visit to Scotland ahead of a possible loan for the rest of the season. From Sky Sports:
“He had a great day here. We have good relations with PSG, so he came over. He sent me a lovely message afterwards, thanking everyone and saying he enjoyed it, so we will see.
“PSG clearly want him to go on loan to get experience. He is a good kid, a great boy and a great profile in terms of his game.”
Weah would have a chance to toughen up in the contact-heavy Scottish Premiership, and could just find himself staring across the Old Firm Derby field at a couple of fellow Americans in Andrew Gutman and Matt Polster.
The Scottish Daily Record reported Saturday that Rangers have offered deals to the Chicago Fire products after a trial in Glasgow. The report says Gutman will accept if given a work permit, while Polster is trying to decide whether to make the jump overseas.
Maurizio Sarri has gone on record to say he hopes Cesc Fabregas will stay at Chelsea despite rumors that he will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Fabregas, now 31 years old, has made just five Premier League appearances this season, but Sarri believes he’s still a vastly important squad player, only kept off the field because of a lack of injuries to the midfield.
“I want him to stay, I don’t know the final decision of Cesc and the club of course,” Sarri said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace. “But for me it’s very important and if Cesc will go I think that we need to buy another player, and it’s not easy because, technically, Cesc is a very important player. And I think that in the market it’s very difficult to find a player with his characteristics.”
Fabregas has found more playing time in the fringe knockout competitions, starting in four of Chelsea’s six Europa League group stage games and also playing the full 90 minutes in all three EFL Cup matches. Still, he is not first-choice for Sarri who has chosen Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, and N'Golo Kante as his starting midfielders. Fabregas has been an unused substitute left on the Chelsea bench nine times this season in Premier League play.
The Spaniard’s contract expires at the end of this season, leaving him free to sign with any team on a free transfer starting in January. Chelsea reportedly has a policy to limit the contract offers to players over 30 years old, leaving Fabregas to ponder his future. He came to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from Barcelona and has made 196 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.
UEFA has publicly denounced the in-game handling of racist chants directed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly this week during a Serie A match between Napoli and Inter Milan at the San Siro.
Home Inter fans directed repeated racist chants towards Koulibaly, including monkey noises, despite multiple announcements over the stadium loudspeaker imploring the fans to stop. The UEFA report says that three announcements were made, and confirms that protocol was not followed, stating that the game should have been suspended.
“We are very concerned by this unacceptable racist incident and by what appears on the surface to be a failure to respect the widely-recognised three-step anti-racism protocol,” said UEFA in a joint statement with the players’ union FIFPro. “Koulibaly was subject to racist chanting and, despite announcements made by the stadium speaker, the chants did not stop. Moreover, it seems that Napoli’s coaching staff had already informed the referee several times of racist chants.”
As punishment for the chants, Inter was told it must play its next two home matches in a completely empty stadium.
Referee Paolo Mazzoleni eventually sent Koulibaly off for sarcastically applauding a decision, earning him a second yellow card. Koulibaly was given a two-match ban for his actions.
UEFA’s statement was made in the aftermath of Italian Football Federation chief Gabriele Gravina saying the referee followed protocol correctly, and claiming that Napoli pulling its players off the pitch would cause a “negative result” to be handed down. “Mazzoleni applied the rules perfectly,” Gravina told Sky Sports Italia after the game. “If players left the field then it would break the rules, followed by a negative result for their team. Let’s not forget that there are rules, which need to be improved. If not then it would be like the Wild West.”
Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti claimed after the match that he would pull his players off the field should this happen again, even if it resulted in forfeiture of the match. There are also reports that the Italian Federation is considering suspending Serie A after the actions at the San Siro. There was also pre-match violence which resulted in the the death of an Inter fan as well as a stabbing of four Napoli fans. The federation did announce, however, that Saturday’s fixtures would go on as planned.