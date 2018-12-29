Reports: USMNT’s Weah visits Celtic; Gutman, Polster offered Rangers deals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Old Firm rages this morning, Rangers and Celtic are in the news with some very American subjects.

Celtic’s links with Paris Saint-Germain and USMNT youngster Timothy Weah are quite real.

[ REPORT: Pulisic to Chelsea ]

Weah opted to stay at PSG for the first half of the season under new manager Thomas Tuchel, but has not been in the squad since scoring two goals in three appearances to open the season.

Such is the problem for forwards at the Parc des Princes.

Brendan Rodgers gave a lowdown on the 18-year-old’s recent visit to Scotland ahead of a possible loan for the rest of the season. From Sky Sports:

“He had a great day here. We have good relations with PSG, so he came over. He sent me a lovely message afterwards, thanking everyone and saying he enjoyed it, so we will see. “PSG clearly want him to go on loan to get experience. He is a good kid, a great boy and a great profile in terms of his game.”

Weah would have a chance to toughen up in the contact-heavy Scottish Premiership, and could just find himself staring across the Old Firm Derby field at a couple of fellow Americans in Andrew Gutman and Matt Polster.

The Scottish Daily Record reported Saturday that Rangers have offered deals to the Chicago Fire products after a trial in Glasgow. The report says Gutman will accept if given a work permit, while Polster is trying to decide whether to make the jump overseas.

