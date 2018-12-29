Watch Live: Spurs, Everton amongst five Premier League kickoffs, 10am ET

Spurs can move closer to leaders Liverpool at 10 a.m. ET as part of five kickoffs in the Premier League ahead of the big match between Arsenal and the Reds at Anfield.

Tottenham opens the day six points behind Liverpool and a point ahead of third place Man City, while Wolves have again hit a rough patch after a winning streak.

Meanwhile, Leicester City, Watford, and Everton are all trying to put some heat on Manchester United in the race to pluck a Top Six spot.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.