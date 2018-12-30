Kante goal pulls Chelsea closer to second

There are myriad reports of transfer interest in Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund could do us all a massive favor and accept a bid for a summer sale in January — but one except from an ESPN post highlights why the camp for the USMNT star will be exceptionally careful in agreeing to his next stop.

[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Chelsea ]

With Chelsea reportedly leading the way and Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and others linked with the 20-year-old winger, ESPN links Arsenal’s interest with something other than soccer (which happens all the time with every team, but we’ll get to that later):

ESPN FC has been told that Dortmund believe a rival bid might yet arrive from Arsenal, due to Pulisic’s commercial value in the United States. The Gunners are controlled by Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kroenke gets plenty of villain plot lines, but this isn’t news and is certainly part of the others’ interest as well. And it’s especially true when it comes to the major money market that is the United States.

While it’s true that Cardiff City has received a boon in its brand in the Philippines by the success of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s hiring has further boosted Manchester United stock in Norway, this is a different animal as evidenced by clubs from the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A taking a big interest in U.S.

The American market has dual status as: A) holding massive unrealized potential as the last huge market to embrace soccer, and B) having really, truly rich brands and advertisers.

That isn’t the primary reason that big clubs want Pulisic — A 20-year-old with 15 goals and 24 assists for a Bundesliga power including two and three in the UEFA Champions League is pretty clear-cut — but it should be the biggest reason USMNT fans are concerned about where Pulisic lands for next season.

Fortunately, his camp are also concerned about that.

There have been plenty of arguments against Pulisic moving to specific Premier League clubs, some of them absurd.

For instance: Chelsea, for all its loans, has never immediately loaned any of the players for which its paid more than 50 million euros ($57m). That list is Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres.

Maurizio Sarri was hired in August. He’s doing fine. And he would be approving the transfer. These are good signs for Pulisic, who would carry the same American appeal and BVB resume if he failed at Chelsea. This same idea has not stopped Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko, amongst others, from starting at BVB, AC Milan, and Villarreal. And Alvaro Morata is still wanted pretty much everywhere.

Also, stop worrying about Pulisic being buried on the bench unless you do not believe he is good or he signs behind a clear megastar at right wing. Yes, this means Liverpool would be a poor landing spot unless Pulisic secretly likes the left wing or the Reds prefer Mohamed Salah centrally (as he’s been in recent months).

The Nos. 1 and 2 questions for your favored landing spot for Pulisic, from a USMNT perspective, is, “Will he immediately be a fixture in the 18 at age 21?” and “Will he be expected to start by Season 2?”

Do I believe Pulisic would be better served signing a richer deal at Dortmund with the understanding that the club will not stop him from moving onward after the 2019-20 season? For the most part, yeah, but not if BVB coach Lucien Favre has no plans to deploy Pulisic over or at the same time as Jadon Sancho.

Think about how many exceptional players have dropped down the depth chart at monster clubs, and whether that would’ve stopped you from wanting them as the best player on the USMNT: Willian, Juan Mata, Batshuayi, and — to a lesser extent — Javier Hernandez and . If you believe at all in Pulisic as a player, he’s going to be good regardless when he pops on the USMNT shirt.

Also remember that the previous two best attackers to take a big leap into Europe were older and either didn’t grow into success with said clubs (Landon Donovan, Bayer Leverkusen) or needed a season to find their footing (Clint Dempsey).

What I’m saying is: It’s going to be fine, and it might be great.

Follow @NicholasMendola