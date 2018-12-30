More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique buys tiny club in Spain’s 5th tier

Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 10:05 PM EST
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) The investment group headed by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has purchased FC Andorra, a soccer club in the small country of Andorra that plays in Spain’s lower leagues.

Pique said in a statement Saturday that investment group Kosmos has taken over after club members approved the sale.

FC Andorra, founded in 1942, currently plays in Spain’s fifth tier against clubs in Catalonia. It played in the third division in the 1980s and ’90s.

The acquisition of the team is the latest business move by the 31-year-old Pique.

Pique’s Kosmos has won the backing of the International Tennis Federation to revamp the Davis Cup, transforming it into a season-ending tournament held in one venue as opposed to the current format which spreads ties out over months in different countries.

Pique, who is married to pop star Shakira, has also launched business ventures in esports, video games, eyeglasses, isotonic drinks and organic hamburgers.

Andorra is a nation of around 75,000 people tucked in the Pyrenees Mountains between Spain and France. Its soccer teams have permission to play in Spanish competitions.

Three things we learned in the Premier League in 2018

liverpoolfc.com
By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 8:40 PM EST
In theory, every experience in life — whether good or bad — is meant to be lived and reflected upon as a lesson learned with an eye toward improving for the future.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup: January window opens Tuesday ]

Thus, three of the most important lessons we learned in the Premier League in 2018…

Records are meant to be broken

Manchester City smashed just about every conceivable record from the PL era en route to winning the league title in runaway fashion. The list includes, but is not limited to:

  • Man City won 32 matches, the most in a single PL season
  • Man City became the first team to win 100 points in a season
  • Man City broke the record for most consecutive wins, winning 18 in a row
  • Manchester City scored 106 goals in the PL
  • Man City won the title with five games remaining, equalling the record

It is unlikely we will again see a team dominate a single season in the same manner in our lifetimes.

$100 million isn’t a crazy price for a defender

OK, so maybe it is still a crazy amount to pay for a defender — or any player, for that matter — but Virgil Van Dijk has already, if one could possibly do so, justified in 12 months the price tag for his move from Southampton to Liverpool.

Perhaps the lesson learned here is this: if you have the chance to sign (arguably) the best defender in the world, and you are all but certain that position is the one missing piece standing between your team and PL domination, write the selling club a blank check. While the rest of the world goes crazy over midfielders and forwards — who remain plenty important in the modern game, no doubt — feel free to go left when everyone else is going right, from time to time.

Jose Mourinho and modern-day players do not mix

It’s easy to say that professional footballers should adapt to whatever tactics or management style they’re given by the manager at their employing club, that they’re paid more than enough to be expected to fall in line on command, that they know their place and don’t ruffle any feathers. Jose Mourinho believes this wholeheartedly, of course.

Thus, 2018 taught us that Mourinho’s strict man-management style no longer works with players of the present day. The vast majority of power, much like in the major sports leagues in the United States, now lies with the players.

Think about it this way: the reason a player like, say, Paul Pogba costs a club like, say, Manchester United, a then-record fee of $116 million is not only because he’s a brilliant player who’ll undoubtedly improve the first-team squad. Of course that’s a key part of it, but it’s not just that. It’s Pogba’s loud and lovable personality; his flicks and tricks on the ball; his flair and flashy hair; his name and face recognition; his marketability and brand.

It’s very simple: Mourinho doesn’t work well with — nor has he ever — players who possess too much of the above trait(s). His management style is to slowly drain — or quickly beat — it out of them until they fall in line as another nameless, faceless cog in his plain vanilla machine. Mourinho’s failure to adapt, though, was his only irreversible mistake in 2018. Never mind the fact it’s infinitely easier to replace one manager than an entire squad of players.

VIDEO: ‘The Lowe Down’ urges Hazard to go to Real Madrid

By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
NBC Sports’ Premier League host Rebecca Lowe details why Eden Hazard should go to Real Madrid and stop talking about being a legend at Chelsea, what Manchester United should do at manager, and her New Year’s resolution.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

Click play on the video above to watch a segment of the show and head to the NBC Sports YouTube channel for the full episode from Rebecca.

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool dominate Arsenal; Man City rebound

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal (1:45), Manchester City’s 3-1 victory at Southampton (19:10) and what it means ahead of the big clash between City and Liverpool at the Etihad. Plus, a disappointing loss for Tottenham to Wolves (32:10), important wins for Chelsea (41:00), Manchester United (45:00) and at the bottom for Fulham over Huddersfield (48:45).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies

Transfer rumor roundup: January window opens Tuesday

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
We’re less than 48 hours from the end of the 2018 calendar year, which means we’re less than 48 hours from the start of the January transfer window, which means the tidal wave of transfer rumors is already washing over the Premier League.

[ MORE: What are the obstacles on Liverpool's path to PL title? ]

As ever, PST will provide a daily roundup of the most relevant — and realistic, hopefully — rumors over the next month…

Christian Pulisic is going to Chelsea. Or Arsenal. Or Liverpool.

Everybody (reportedly) would take the U.S. men’s national team star on a bargain deal, but Borussia Dortmund are most likely to hold onto the 20-year-old until the summer transfer window, when they can pit two or three bidders against one another and drive up the price.

Alas, that won’t so much as slow down the rumors about Pulisic’s immediate future over the next 33 days. The bidding is expected to being at $50 million.

On the other side of the bitter U.S.-Mexico rivalry, Hirving Lozano appears destined for a move away from PSV Eindhoven as he pieces together a second straight season of prolific goal-scoring (34 in 61 games – all competitions) for the Eredivisie side. The only question which remains is whether or not he will move in January or in the summer.

With PSV out of the Champions League — and Europa League due to finishing fourth in their group — Lozano is now marginally more likely to depart the defending Dutch champions in the coming weeks. According to the Express, the 23-year-old has been selected as one of Maurizio Sarri‘s top targets at Chelsea. Given that Lozano comes from a “lesser” league than the Bundesliga, he’ll likely be the cheaper option between himself and Pulisic.

Adrien Rabiot has been on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain for, seemingly, two years. With his contract set to expire in the summer, it would behoove everyone involved for the 23-year-old to move in January, for a heavily discounted fee.

Barcelona had reportedly agreed terms of a contract with the French international, but the club has since come out and denied those reports. The club’s statement confirmed an approach to PSG in August and “a week ago” while insisting they have had no contact with the player or his representatives. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal — as clubs with varying needs for midfield reinforcements — have also been named as potential landing spots.

Dominic Solanke has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season, thus the 21-year-old forward is widely expected to accept a loan move for the remainder of the season. For the sake of both Solanke and his soon-to-be club, sooner is better.

Crystal Palace were the first ones to make an official offer, according to the Daily Mail, and Solanke is expected to make a decision sometime in the next 48 hours, in order to maximize the number of games for which he’s available. Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town are also expected to make a play for Solanke.

  • Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz will reportedly move to Real Madrid for a fee of just over $17 million. The 19-year-old has sparsely seen first-team minutes at the Etihad Stadium and is thought to be a central piece of the ongoing rebuild in the Spanish capital.
  • Manchester United midfielder Andres Pereira’s desire to leave the club is strong given his lack of first-team minutes. The 22-year-old has been linked with a January move to a trio of PL clubs — Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United — according to Portuguese publication UOL Sports.