Dinnage pulls out of PL chief executive commitment

Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The Premier League says its new chief executive has pulled out of the job before even taking up the position.

The league issued a statement on Sunday saying broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage has changed her mind about succeeding Richard Scudamore in running the world’s richest soccer competition, despite being hired for the job in November.

The statement said: “Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive.”

The short statement gave no reason for the abrupt turnaround but said the search committee “has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made.”

Dinnage was set to become the most powerful female executive in global sports after agreeing to leave her role as global president of Discovery’s Animal Planet brand early next year to succeed Scudamore. It was unclear whether she would now stay on in her old role at Discovery.

When accepting the job in November, Dinnage said she was “excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role” and described the Premier League as “the pinnacle of professional sport.” She said that “the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege.”

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who had helped lead the recruitment process, described Dinnage as “the outstanding choice” from a “very strong field” of candidates.

Dinnage’s TV experience was seen as a key asset in the current era of blockbuster rights’ deals and a diverging market. She began her career at MTV and also worked for Channel Five.

Scudamore has run English football’s top flight since 1999, but announced his intention to step down as its executive chairman earlier this year.

Top 5 Premier League managers of 2018

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
PST writers' Premier League Best XI of the year 2018 Best Premier League saves of 2018 Best Premier League goals of 2018

The big boys occupy the top three spots in our list of the best Premier League managerial performances of the 2018 calendar year.

But you might be surprised at both their order and the men who rivaled each other for fourth and fifth.

And Nuno Espirito Santo, we still almost plugged you into the mix despite a half-year in the league.

5. (tie) Claude Puel, Leicester City (37 matches, 48 points) and Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace (37 matches, 44 points) — Two men who did very different jobs in 2018.

Hodgson was just above the relegation zone, and led Palace well up the table through the power of Wilfried Zaha. The Eagles, however, have been less inspiring in the first half of this season.

Puel, on the other hand, didn’t do much at all with his Foxes after riding into 2018 in eighth place (They finished in ninth). But the oft-maligned manager has kept Leicester cool despite the departure of Riyad Mahrez and, more saliently, the horrible helicopter crash which claimed the life of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

4. Eddie Howe, Bournemouth (37 matches, 50 points) — Put aside the Cherries’ recent and mighty struggles against any decent opponent, Bournemouth entered 2018 in the drop zone and finished 12th. That was 11 points clear of the drop zone. They are 11 points clear of the drop entering 2019, and Howe remains one of the most talked-about, “Would he leave for (Bigger Team X)?” managers in the game.

3. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City (37 matches, 88 points) — City’s second half of the season completed a record-smashing title campaign with all the accompanying pressure.

2. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool (37 matches, 88 points) — The tiebreaker? Klopp’s Reds went 3W-1D against Guardiola’s Citizens in 2018.

  1. Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur (38 matches, 85 points) — City spent about $160m from Jan. 2018 to date; Liverpool spent about $298m; Spurs spent just under $33 million, and their wage bill was sixth in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s obstacles on path to PL title

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 2:01 PM EST
It is not unreasonable to say that, barring long-term injuries to multiple major players, the Premier League title could be decided on Thursday.

Don’t hate the player, hate the games (this week), as Spurs and Man City faltered while Liverpool continued to dominate its opposition.

So while the Reds look upon a seven-point table lead and pretend they haven’t thought about red ribbons on the Premier League trophy — hilarious, right?!? — let’s eyeball the other important mile markers if Liverpool is to claim its first English top-flight crown since 1989-90.

1, 2, 3, and 4) Manchester City v. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET Thursday, NBCSN

The question here is whether Jurgen Klopp will play it just a bit safer as he did at Anfield earlier this year when Pep Guardiola made adjustments to the Reds’ press. The attack-forward manager really only needs a draw for his title hopes to become very likely, and even he will be tempted to keep some of the proverbial horses in the stable at the Etihad Stadium.

If Liverpool wins, opening up a 10-point lead on City and a minimum 9-point lead on the rest of the field, we can begin to heap shovelfuls of dirt on City’s reign.

5) Manchester United v. Liverpool, 9:05 a.m. ET Feb. 24

Five days after Liverpool hosts Bayern Munich, the Reds will have to turn their attention to a rested Manchester United (The Red Devils’ UEFA Champions League first leg with PSG in Feb. 12). It will also be at minimum a few weeks since United’s presumed new pieces will have began to settle into life at Old Trafford.

6) Everton v. Liverpool, March 2

A prolonged FA Cup run aside, the Merseyside Derby will likely be the lone focus of Marco Silva‘s Everton. The Toffees hung tough with the Reds before Jordan Pickford‘s stoppage time error sprung three points into Liverpool’s account.

7) Liverpool v. Chelsea, April 13

We’ve skipped the Spurs match for now given the North London side’s problems with the Reds in a loss at Wembley and the Anfield status of the second match.

Should the Reds get past Bayern Munich (and Chelsea stay alive in the Europa League), this match takes place between legs of the Champions League quarterfinals. Tricky.

8) Liverpool v. Wolves, May 12

The Reds may’ve just played a UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg a few days prior, but all bodies will want on the field for the final match of the PL season. Nerves will be jangly if it isn’t coronation, and Wolves did not lay down for the Reds at the Molineux earlier this month.’

Inspired Man Utd outclasses Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 1:21 PM EST
  • United with 12 goals in 3 under Solskjaer
  • Rashford wizardry sets up opener (video)
  • Pogba with 2 goals, assist

Paul Pogba scored twice and assisted a Romelu Lukaku effort as Manchester United hammered Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist for the Red Devils, who saw Eric Bailly sent off late.

United finishes the day three points back of fifth place Arsenal.

Bournemouth’s goal came courtesy Nathan Ake, and the Cherries are 12th with 26 points.

Marcus Rashford was sensational in setting up the opener, working Nathan Ake and Diego Rico before feeding Pogba, who slid into the box to stab it home.

Pogba scored his second in the 34th, nodding an Ander Herrera cross past Begovic.

Rashford got one of his own just before halftime, lunging to get on the end of an outside-of-the-boot pass from Anthony Martial.

But hold on, as there was more time in the half and Ake nodded a David Brooks flick beyond the reach of David De Gea to make it 3-1.

Lukaku came into the match following a two-match absence on compassionate leave, and let the ball take a bounce before poking past Begovic.

Bailly saw red for his 79th minute scissor tackle of Ryan Fraser.

WATCH: Rashford cooks two defenders, serves Pogba

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 12:11 PM EST
Marcus Rashford has been set free, and we’re loving every moment of it.

Manchester United struck first against Bournemouth on Sunday through Paul Pogba, but those focusing on the Frenchman’s finish will have missed the train.

Rashford, 21, simply shone in producing his sixth assist of the Premier League season.

Turning star Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake inside out, Rashford then absolutely roasted Diego Rico before putting a cross onto the plate of a feasting Pogba, who scored his sixth goal of the season and third in three matches under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.