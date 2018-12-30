Inspired Man Utd outclasses Bournemouth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

United with 12 goals in 3 under Solskjaer

Rashford wizardry sets up opener (video)

Pogba with 2 goals, assist

Paul Pogba scored twice and assisted a Romelu Lukaku effort as Manchester United hammered Bournemouth 4-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford had a goal and an assist for the Red Devils, who saw Eric Bailly sent off late.

United finishes the day three points back of fifth place Arsenal.

Bournemouth’s goal came courtesy Nathan Ake, and the Cherries are 12th with 26 points.

Marcus Rashford was sensational in setting up the opener, working Nathan Ake and Diego Rico before feeding Pogba, who slid into the box to stab it home.

Pogba scored his second in the 34th, nodding an Ander Herrera cross past Begovic.

Rashford got one of his own just before halftime, lunging to get on the end of an outside-of-the-boot pass from Anthony Martial.

But hold on, as there was more time in the half and Ake nodded a David Brooks flick beyond the reach of David De Gea to make it 3-1.

Lukaku came into the match following a two-match absence on compassionate leave, and let the ball take a bounce before poking past Begovic.

Bailly saw red for his 79th minute scissor tackle of Ryan Fraser.

2 – Paul Pogba is the first @ManUtd player to score at least twice in consecutive Premier League appearances since Wayne Rooney in December 2012. Bracing. #MUNBOU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 30, 2018

