Man City scores three in Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 11:16 AM EST
  • David Silva opens scoring
  • Saints level through Hojbjerg, who is later sent off
  • City scores a minute apart before halftime

Manchester City stopped its rot with a 3-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

David Silva and Sergio Aguero scored to go along a James Ward-Prowse own goal, as City pulled to within seven points of Liverpool ahead of a big match on Thursday at the Etihad Stadium.

Saints are in 17th place, above victorious Burnley on goal differential, as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scored a wonderful goal in the first half but was sent off in the second for a high challenge.

Alex McCarthy stopped an early chance, and Southampton nearly had a gilt-edged opportunity were it not for an off-balance Charlie Austin.

That was when Saints’ hopes to a big hit, with Bernardo Silva finding David Silva alone in the heart of the box for a calm finish past McCarthy. Dave’s done this before.

Riyad Mahrez took a long dribble after City broke the Saints’ high press, but blazed an arrow wide despite the presence of Raheem Sterling to his left for a presumably easier finish.

Saints leveled the score line through Hojbjerg, who took the ball off Oleksandr Zinchenko, dribbled into the City box, kept space from Vincent Kompany, and sweetly struck a ball past Ederson.

Raheem Sterling put City back in front, albeit the own goal route and with no help from McCarthy’s slow reaction to a deflected pass.

Aguero went a more traditional route, nodding home from a cross to make it 3-1 into the break.

McCarthy denied Mahrez a chance at 4-1 in the 80th minute of a mostly quiet second half, which got a little louder when Hojbjerg was shown red in the 85th for a studs-up challenge on Fernandinho.

Kompany: Liverpool among “those games you live for”; Pep on KDB status

By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 11:43 AM EST
The whistle’s echoes at St. Mary’s had hardly given way to applause when Manchester City turned its attention to a monumental match of this Premier League season.

The reigning champions, seven points off of first place, meet league leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

“It is one of those key games you live for,” said City captain Vincent Kompany. “Every living soul that comes into the stadium on Thursday has to be ready to fight and give it to them, and we should be able to pull everything out of the locker for that game.”

Kompany said City “bounced back brilliant” from losses to Leicester City and Crystal Palace, and that the side is playing with something it rarely has a legit claim to: a chip on its shoulder.

“Our pride has been hurt over the last few weeks but we have everything to play for and it depends on us.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne‘s absence was injury-related and that it won’t be long-term. That said, KDB may not be available for Liverpool.

He also credit Oleksandr Zinchenko for not folding after committing a horrible pass leading directly to Saints’ only goal.

Burnley cruises past West Ham United

Richard Sellers/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 11:08 AM EST
  • Heaton keeps clean sheet
  • Westwood sets up two goals
  • McNeil becomes first Burnley teen to score PL goal

Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood scored first half goals as Burnley moved closer to safety with a 2-0 defeat of disappointing West Ham United on Sunday at Turf Moor.

Burnley now has the same amount of points as 17th place Southampton, but is behind by seven in goal differential.

West Ham has lost two-straight and is 11th.

Tom Heaton kept his first Premier League clean sheet since Sept. 10, 2017, which was also his last Premier League start.

Burnley took the lead through Wood, who hammered a near-perfect headed pass from Ashley Barnes past Fabianski. It was a gorgeous combination, started by Tom Heaton and well-aided by the long pass of Ashley Westwood.

Service from Westwoodd nearly leaded to 2-0, but his corner kick was popped just over the goal by the head of Ben Mee.

Burnley got its two-goal advantage through 19-year-old McNeil, who slid to knock in another fine bit of playmaking from Westwood.

Wood completely whiffed on a Barnes set-up in the first minute of the second half, and West Ham cleared the danger and the ensuing corner.

He missed another bid to score when Westwood fed him 1v1 with Fabianski, slipping the ball under the keeper but wide.

Andy Carroll‘s halftime introduction was a big move for Manuel Pellegrini, and he forced a save out of Heaton in the 67th.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Manchester United

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 10:44 AM EST
Manchester United looks to stay perfect under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when a manageable run of fixtures meets its stiffest test yet with a visit to the Vitality Stadium and a match versus Bournemouth (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United can move three points back of fifth-place Arsenal with a win, while Bournemouth can pull to within three of the visitors by collecting all three points.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Begovic, S Cook, Ake, Daniels, Ibe, Stanislas, Brooks, Surman, Rico, King, Wilson. Subs: Boruc, Simpson, Mings, Lerma, Fraser, Mousset, Defoe.

Manchester United: De Gea, Young, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Jones, A. Pereira, Fellaini, Mata, Lukaku.

Report of Arsenal interest in Pulisic signals topic of USMNT concern

AP Photo/John Raoux
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 9:49 AM EST
There are myriad reports of transfer interest in Christian Pulisic — Borussia Dortmund could do us all a massive favor and accept a bid for a summer sale in January — but one except from an ESPN post highlights why the camp for the USMNT star will be exceptionally careful in agreeing to his next stop.

[ RECAP: Palace 0-1 Chelsea ]

With Chelsea reportedly leading the way and Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and others linked with the 20-year-old winger, ESPN links Arsenal’s interest with something other than soccer (which happens all the time with every team, but we’ll get to that later):

ESPN FC has been told that Dortmund believe a rival bid might yet arrive from Arsenal, due to Pulisic’s commercial value in the United States. The Gunners are controlled by Stan Kroenke, the owner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Kroenke gets plenty of villain plot lines, but this isn’t news and is certainly part of the others’ interest as well. And it’s especially true when it comes to the major money market that is the United States.

While it’s true that Cardiff City has received a boon in its brand in the Philippines by the success of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s hiring has further boosted Manchester United stock in Norway, this is a different animal as evidenced by clubs from the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A taking a big interest in U.S.

The American market has dual status as: A) holding massive unrealized potential as the last huge market to embrace soccer, and B) having really, truly rich brands and advertisers.

That isn’t the primary reason that big clubs want Pulisic — A 20-year-old with 15 goals and 24 assists for a Bundesliga power including two and three in the UEFA Champions League is pretty clear-cut — but it should be the biggest reason USMNT fans are concerned about where Pulisic lands for next season.

Fortunately, his camp are also concerned about that.

There have been plenty of arguments against Pulisic moving to specific Premier League clubs, some of them absurd.

For instance: Chelsea, for all its loans, has never immediately loaned any of the players for which its paid more than 50 million euros ($57m). That list is Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alvaro Morata, Fernando Torres.

Maurizio Sarri was hired in August. He’s doing fine. And he would be approving the transfer. These are good signs for Pulisic, who would carry the same American appeal and BVB resume if he failed at Chelsea. This same idea has not stopped Michy Batshuayi and Tiemoue Bakayoko, amongst others, from starting at BVB, AC Milan, and Villarreal. And Alvaro Morata is still wanted pretty much everywhere.

Also, stop worrying about Pulisic being buried on the bench unless you do not believe he is good or he signs behind a clear megastar at right wing. Yes, this means Liverpool would be a poor landing spot unless Pulisic secretly likes the left wing or the Reds prefer Mohamed Salah centrally (as he’s been in recent months).

The Nos. 1 and 2 questions for your favored landing spot for Pulisic, from a USMNT perspective, is, “Will he immediately be a fixture in the 18 at age 21?” and “Will he be expected to start by Season 2?”

Do I believe Pulisic would be better served signing a richer deal at Dortmund with the understanding that the club will not stop him from moving onward after the 2019-20 season? For the most part, yeah, but not if BVB coach Lucien Favre has no plans to deploy Pulisic over or at the same time as Jadon Sancho.

Think about how many exceptional players have dropped down the depth chart at monster clubs, and whether that would’ve stopped you from wanting them as the best player on the USMNT: Willian, Juan Mata, Batshuayi, and — to a lesser extent — Javier Hernandez and . If you believe at all in Pulisic as a player, he’s going to be good regardless when he pops on the USMNT shirt.

Also remember that the previous two best attackers to take a big leap into Europe were older and either didn’t grow into success with said clubs (Landon Donovan, Bayer Leverkusen) or needed a season to find their footing (Clint Dempsey).

What I’m saying is: It’s going to be fine, and it might be great.