Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The 2 Robbies: Liverpool dominate Arsenal; Man City rebound

By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal (1:45), Manchester City’s 3-1 victory at Southampton (19:10) and what it means ahead of the big clash between City and Liverpool at the Etihad. Plus, a disappointing loss for Tottenham to Wolves (32:10), important wins for Chelsea (41:00), Manchester United (45:00) and at the bottom for Fulham over Huddersfield (48:45).

VIDEO: ‘The Lowe Down’ urges Hazard to go to Real Madrid

By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 7:20 PM EST
NBC Sports’ Premier League host Rebecca Lowe details why Eden Hazard should go to Real Madrid and stop talking about being a legend at Chelsea, what Manchester United should do at manager, and her New Year’s resolution.

Transfer rumor roundup: January window opens Tuesday

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 30, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
We’re less than 48 hours from the end of the 2018 calendar year, which means we’re less than 48 hours from the start of the January transfer window, which means the tidal wave of transfer rumors is already washing over the Premier League.

As ever, PST will provide a daily roundup of the most relevant — and realistic, hopefully — rumors over the next month…

Christian Pulisic is going to Chelsea. Or Arsenal. Or Liverpool.

Everybody (reportedly) would take the U.S. men’s national team star on a bargain deal, but Borussia Dortmund are most likely to hold onto the 20-year-old until the summer transfer window, when they can pit two or three bidders against one another and drive up the price.

Alas, that won’t so much as slow down the rumors about Pulisic’s immediate future over the next 33 days. The bidding is expected to being at $50 million.

On the other side of the bitter U.S.-Mexico rivalry, Hirving Lozano appears destined for a move away from PSV Eindhoven as he pieces together a second straight season of prolific goal-scoring (34 in 61 games – all competitions) for the Eredivisie side. The only question which remains is whether or not he will move in January or in the summer.

With PSV out of the Champions League — and Europa League due to finishing fourth in their group — Lozano is now marginally more likely to depart the defending Dutch champions in the coming weeks. According to the Express, the 23-year-old has been selected as one of Maurizio Sarri‘s top targets at Chelsea. Given that Lozano comes from a “lesser” league than the Bundesliga, he’ll likely be the cheaper option between himself and Pulisic.

Adrien Rabiot has been on his way out of Paris Saint-Germain for, seemingly, two years. With his contract set to expire in the summer, it would behoove everyone involved for the 23-year-old to move in January, for a heavily discounted fee.

Barcelona had reportedly agreed terms of a contract with the French international, but the club has since come out and denied those reports. The club’s statement confirmed an approach to PSG in August and “a week ago” while insisting they have had no contact with the player or his representatives. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal — as clubs with varying needs for midfield reinforcements — have also been named as potential landing spots.

Dominic Solanke has failed to make a single appearance for Liverpool this season, thus the 21-year-old forward is widely expected to accept a loan move for the remainder of the season. For the sake of both Solanke and his soon-to-be club, sooner is better.

Crystal Palace were the first ones to make an official offer, according to the Daily Mail, and Solanke is expected to make a decision sometime in the next 48 hours, in order to maximize the number of games for which he’s available. Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town are also expected to make a play for Solanke.

  • Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz will reportedly move to Real Madrid for a fee of just over $17 million. The 19-year-old has sparsely seen first-team minutes at the Etihad Stadium and is thought to be a central piece of the ongoing rebuild in the Spanish capital.
  • Manchester United midfielder Andres Pereira’s desire to leave the club is strong given his lack of first-team minutes. The 22-year-old has been linked with a January move to a trio of PL clubs — Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United — according to Portuguese publication UOL Sports.

Dinnage pulls out of PL chief executive commitment

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
LONDON (AP) The Premier League says its new chief executive has pulled out of the job before even taking up the position.

The league issued a statement on Sunday saying broadcasting executive Susanna Dinnage has changed her mind about succeeding Richard Scudamore in running the world’s richest soccer competition, despite being hired for the job in November.

The statement said: “Despite her commitment to the Premier League in early November, Susanna Dinnage has now advised the Nominations Committee that she will not be taking up the position of Chief Executive.”

The short statement gave no reason for the abrupt turnaround but said the search committee “has reconvened its search and is talking to candidates. There will be no further comment until an appointment is made.”

Dinnage was set to become the most powerful female executive in global sports after agreeing to leave her role as global president of Discovery’s Animal Planet brand early next year to succeed Scudamore. It was unclear whether she would now stay on in her old role at Discovery.

When accepting the job in November, Dinnage said she was “excited at the prospect of taking on this fantastic role” and described the Premier League as “the pinnacle of professional sport.” She said that “the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege.”

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who had helped lead the recruitment process, described Dinnage as “the outstanding choice” from a “very strong field” of candidates.

Dinnage’s TV experience was seen as a key asset in the current era of blockbuster rights’ deals and a diverging market. She began her career at MTV and also worked for Channel Five.

Scudamore has run English football’s top flight since 1999, but announced his intention to step down as its executive chairman earlier this year.

Top 5 Premier League managers of 2018

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaDec 30, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
1 Comment

The big boys occupy the top three spots in our list of the best Premier League managerial performances of the 2018 calendar year.

But you might be surprised at both their order and the men who rivaled each other for fourth and fifth.

And Nuno Espirito Santo, we still almost plugged you into the mix despite a half-year in the league.

5. (tie) Claude Puel, Leicester City (37 matches, 48 points) and Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace (37 matches, 44 points) — Two men who did very different jobs in 2018.

Hodgson was just above the relegation zone, and led Palace well up the table through the power of Wilfried Zaha. The Eagles, however, have been less inspiring in the first half of this season.

Puel, on the other hand, didn’t do much at all with his Foxes after riding into 2018 in eighth place (They finished in ninth). But the oft-maligned manager has kept Leicester cool despite the departure of Riyad Mahrez and, more saliently, the horrible helicopter crash which claimed the life of Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others.

4. Eddie Howe, Bournemouth (37 matches, 50 points) — Put aside the Cherries’ recent and mighty struggles against any decent opponent, Bournemouth entered 2018 in the drop zone and finished 12th. That was 11 points clear of the drop zone. They are 11 points clear of the drop entering 2019, and Howe remains one of the most talked-about, “Would he leave for (Bigger Team X)?” managers in the game.

3. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City (37 matches, 88 points) — City’s second half of the season completed a record-smashing title campaign with all the accompanying pressure.

2. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool (37 matches, 88 points) — The tiebreaker? Klopp’s Reds went 3W-1D against Guardiola’s Citizens in 2018.

  1. Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham Hotspur (38 matches, 85 points) — City spent about $160m from Jan. 2018 to date; Liverpool spent about $298m; Spurs spent just under $33 million, and their wage bill was sixth in the Premier League.