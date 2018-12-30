Watch Live: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The whistle’s echoes at St. Mary’s had hardly given way to applause when Manchester City turned its attention to a monumental match of this Premier League season.

[ RECAP: Saints 1-3 Man City ]

The reigning champions, seven points off of first place, meet league leaders Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

“It is one of those key games you live for,” said City captain Vincent Kompany. “Every living soul that comes into the stadium on Thursday has to be ready to fight and give it to them, and we should be able to pull everything out of the locker for that game.”

Kompany said City “bounced back brilliant” from losses to Leicester City and Crystal Palace, and that the side is playing with something it rarely has a legit claim to: a chip on its shoulder.

“Our pride has been hurt over the last few weeks but we have everything to play for and it depends on us.”

Man City boss Pep Guardiola said Kevin De Bruyne‘s absence was injury-related and that it won’t be long-term. That said, KDB may not be available for Liverpool.

He also credit Oleksandr Zinchenko for not folding after committing a horrible pass leading directly to Saints’ only goal.

Guardiola: “I said to the guys at HT, learn from Zinchenko. Everybody can make mistakes, everybody. But look at him for the reaction.” — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) December 30, 2018

