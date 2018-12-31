Arsenal facing depth problems as Ramsey weighs giant offers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Arsenal regret its player prioritization when it comes to Aaron Ramsey?

The Gunners are likely to lose the 28-year-old Welsh midfielder for nothing, and soon, as Ramsey is reportedly talking with five of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The BBC says Ramsey has not agreed with Juventus, as had been reported, and that Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juve, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are all in the mix.

Ramsey reunited with Gareth Bale? Go on…

The midfielder has made 352 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 60 goals, and has 52 caps with 14 goals for Wales.

The report says Ramsey would only be allowed to move in January for $51 million, and also has a lot of tough realities for Arsenal supporters. For one, the club reportedly thinks it cannot compete with the top sides this season (though we saw the Liverpool match, so it’s not like that’s a mind-blowing assertion).

Gunners owner Stan Kroenke will reportedly not sanction any big January deals and would risk breaching Financial Fair Play if he did, opting to look into loans like Barcelona’s Denis Suarez.

They also don’t want to recall Calum Chambers from loan at Fulham because it will take a fee, and they don’t want to “disrupt the progress” of Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim.

Fifth-place Arsenal is just three points ahead of Manchester United, and is alive in the FA Cup and Europa League. Depth will be critical, but looks unlikely to improve next month.

