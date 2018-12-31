Chelsea rejects $25m Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sky Sports is reporting that Bayern Munich came back with an improved offer for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi, only to be rebuffed by the Blues.

Chelsea is thinking it can get a lot more than the second offer of approximately $25 million for Hudson-Odoi, and is holding out for $51 million.

German writer Raphael Honigstein compares it to the Jadon Sancho effect, as the former Man City youngster is a Player of the Year candidate in the Bundesliga following his move to Borussia Dortmund.

But the 18-year-old Sancho moved to BVB for $9 million, though City is said to have the right of first refusal if the Dortmund side accepts a bid for him. Sancho has seven goals and 10 assists this season, and has significantly cut into Christian Pulisic’s playing time.

Hudson-Odoi, also 18, has one goal in six matches for the Blues’ first team, whereas Sancho had not appeared for Pep Guardiola‘s first unit.

This is a bit bonkers, and Chelsea should cash in on Sanchomania by getting good money for Hudson-Odoi (and a similar first refusal clause).

