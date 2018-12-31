More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
NBC Sports

NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” now half price

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

The NBC Sports Gold “Premier League Pass” is now 50% off for the new year.

PURCHASE NBC SPORTS GOLD OFFER

You can now purchase the pass for just $24.99 by simply clicking on the link above to receive the offer

As well as being able to stream exclusive games for the rest of the 2018-19 season, the Premier League Pass also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals which include Premier League Download and much more.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 31, 2018, 12:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

The first Premier League games of 2019 are almost upon us, as the long run of festive fixtures end with a bang.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday
7:30 a.m. ET: Everton v. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Fulham – NBCSN [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Southampton – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
2:45 p.m. ET: Huddersfield v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: West Ham v. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Wolves v. Crystal Palace – NBC Sports Gold[STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Man United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Thursday
3 p.m. ET: Man City v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

Arsenal facing depth problems as Ramsey weighs giant offers

Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2018, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

Will Arsenal regret its player prioritization when it comes to Aaron Ramsey?

The Gunners are likely to lose the 28-year-old Welsh midfielder for nothing, and soon, as Ramsey is reportedly talking with five of the biggest clubs in Europe.

[ REPORT: Barca agrees with De Jong ]

The BBC says Ramsey has not agreed with Juventus, as had been reported, and that Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Juve, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid are all in the mix.

Ramsey reunited with Gareth Bale? Go on…

The midfielder has made 352 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 60 goals, and has 52 caps with 14 goals for Wales.

The report says Ramsey would only be allowed to move in January for $51 million, and also has a lot of tough realities for Arsenal supporters. For one, the club reportedly thinks it cannot compete with the top sides this season (though we saw the Liverpool match, so it’s not like that’s a mind-blowing assertion).

Gunners owner Stan Kroenke will reportedly not sanction any big January deals and would risk breaching Financial Fair Play if he did, opting to look into loans like Barcelona’s Denis Suarez.

They also don’t want to recall Calum Chambers from loan at Fulham because it will take a fee, and they don’t want to “disrupt the progress” of Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim.

Fifth-place Arsenal is just three points ahead of Manchester United, and is alive in the FA Cup and Europa League. Depth will be critical, but looks unlikely to improve next month.

Chelsea rejects $25m Bayern bid for Hudson-Odoi

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2018, 11:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Sky Sports is reporting that Bayern Munich came back with an improved offer for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi, only to be rebuffed by the Blues.

[ REPORT: Barca agrees with De Jong ]

Chelsea is thinking it can get a lot more than the second offer of approximately $25 million for Hudson-Odoi, and is holding out for $51 million.

German writer Raphael Honigstein compares it to the Jadon Sancho effect, as the former Man City youngster is a Player of the Year candidate in the Bundesliga following his move to Borussia Dortmund.

But the 18-year-old Sancho moved to BVB for $9 million, though City is said to have the right of first refusal if the Dortmund side accepts a bid for him. Sancho has seven goals and 10 assists this season, and has significantly cut into Christian Pulisic’s playing time.

Hudson-Odoi, also 18, has one goal in six matches for the Blues’ first team, whereas Sancho had not appeared for Pep Guardiola‘s first unit.

This is a bit bonkers, and Chelsea should cash in on Sanchomania by getting good money for Hudson-Odoi (and a similar first refusal clause).

Report: Barca agrees terms with Man City target De Jong

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 31, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

Barcelona thinks it has the next young piece to become a part of its legendary history.

Frenkie de Jong is going to cost someone a lot of money in wages and transfer fee, and the Blaugranas reportedly have the first part on lockdown.

[ MORE: What are the obstacles on Liverpool’s path to PL title? ]

De Jong is apparently waiting on Barcelona and Ajax to sort out a fee, which is going to be a big one, after agreeing terms with La Liga’s giants.

The 21-year-old can is a center mid and also plays center back. He has three goals and an assist, and completes 92.2 percent of his passes. That’s the third-best total in the Eredivisie.

His 80.1 passes-per-game lead the league, and Sport says Barca may land another Ajax star, 19-year-old center back Matthijs de Ligt, if its price tag hits the right level for De Jong. Sport can land him for $86 million, but Barca prefers a $69m fee.

The biggest clubs in the world have been linked with both players for some time, and Barcelona signing both would be huge. It’s reported that De Jong met with Man City, Barca, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

City’s Pep Guardiola could’ve viewed De Jong as the solution to his center midfield problems, as Fernandinho is 33 years old. De Ligt and De Jong would give Barca its answers to who will be the long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.