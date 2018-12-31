Report: Barca agrees terms with Man City target De Jong

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Barcelona thinks it has the next young piece to become a part of its legendary history.

Frenkie de Jong is going to cost someone a lot of money in wages and transfer fee, and the Blaugranas reportedly have the first part on lockdown.

De Jong is apparently waiting on Barcelona and Ajax to sort out a fee, which is going to be a big one, after agreeing terms with La Liga’s giants.

The 21-year-old can is a center mid and also plays center back. He has three goals and an assist, and completes 92.2 percent of his passes. That’s the third-best total in the Eredivisie.

His 80.1 passes-per-game lead the league, and Sport says Barca may land another Ajax star, 19-year-old center back Matthijs de Ligt, if its price tag hits the right level for De Jong. Sport can land him for $86 million, but Barca prefers a $69m fee.

The biggest clubs in the world have been linked with both players for some time, and Barcelona signing both would be huge. It’s reported that De Jong met with Man City, Barca, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

City’s Pep Guardiola could’ve viewed De Jong as the solution to his center midfield problems, as Fernandinho is 33 years old. De Ligt and De Jong would give Barca its answers to who will be the long-term replacements for Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique.

