US international Lynden Gooch signs Sunderland extension

USMNT international Lynden Gooch has signed a long-term extension with current club Sunderland, keeping him at the Stadium of Light through the summer of 2022, the club has announced.
The 23-year-old Santa Cruz product debuted for Sunderland in 2016 when the club was in the Premier League, earning four starts and 19 appearances before an ankle injury slowed his season and saw him thrust to the bench. With the club relegated to the Championship, Gooch still could not find a spot in the starting lineup, and the club again dropped a level after a poor season.
This campaign, Gooch has been a regular fixture in the Sunderland lineup, making 21 league appearances so far including 20 starts. With his help, Sunderland sits third in the League One table and is firmly in the promotion conversation.
Gooch made sure manager Jack Ross, who joined the club in late May, got his due when discussing the American’s reasons for signing his extension.
“I am glad to get it all done because the manager has given me a lot of opportunities,” Gooch told the official Sunderland club website. “He has shown faith in me when I haven’t been playing well at times, but I’m delighted to be in this first team and playing because that’s the most important thing at my age. The club has completely changed since the summer and the manager was a big reason for me wanting to stay. He has had a big impact on me this season and given me the license to do what I do best. Hopefully I can continue to show the form I have done in the first-half of the season and help us get promoted.”
Gooch has four caps for the United States national team, with three of those coming in friendlies. He has not started for the national team in his career, with all four appearances coming off the bench. He last appeared for the national team back in May, playing the final 17 minutes of a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia.
We are officially halfway through the Premier League season (plus one), and the title race is not only shaping up, it’s rounding into form. Liverpool leads the way with a healthy margin, but should Manchester City or Tottenham get hot, one slip (sorry, Steven Gerrard) could see it all fall to pieces.
With the festive period in full swing, teams look to navigate the fixture congestion as best they can. It’s not easy, as players can get injured if they don’t receive enough rest to recuperate their bodies from difficult matches. So, as the managers play merry-go-round with their squads, let’s look at what some of the top storylines are headed into the midweek matches that begin the new year.
Manchester City meets Liverpool with high expectations Manchester City v. Liverpool, 3:00 p.m. ET, Thursday on NBCSN [STREAM]
The last time these two teams met in early October, the world exploded with anticipation, and were treated to a 0-0 dud. Back then, it was understandable given both sides would rather earn a point against a solid opponent than lose a match early in the season and hand a title rival all three points. Now, Manchester City cannot afford to fall further behind in the race, and needs points in a direct head-to-head with the Reds given Liverpool is unlikely to open the door with too many dropped points the rest of the way.
It promises to be an explosive matchup with it all on the line. Last year, this match produced a 4-3 thriller that Liverpool won game of the year in our 2018 year in review. Can the teams give fans what they crave and set the winner up for a great 2019, or will another draw keep the status quo?
Can Tottenham rebound again? Cardiff City v. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]
Spurs has lost just five times this season. After three of the previous four, Spurs rattled off at least three straight wins (somehow, they have not drawn a single match this season – an insane realization). So, after disappointingly falling 3-1 to Wolves last time out, can they turn things around against Cardiff City on short rest?
Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad is reeling from a few key injuries, especially to the midfield, where Victor Wanyama, Mousa Dembele, Eric Dier and Erik Lamela will all be missing, plus Jan Vertonghen is out as well. Despite the injury struggles, Spurs had conceded just two goals over five wins prior to the Wolves loss. Against Cardiff, Spurs can potentially get it rolling again and gain some momentum with a key match against Manchester United around the corner.
Will reeling Arsenal save its Top 4 hopes, or will Fulham save its season? Arsenal v. Fulham, 10:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday on NBCSN [STREAM]
Fulham has begun to put things together under Claudio Ranieri, on a three-match unbeaten run and even earning a pair of clean sheets over that span, but the Whites’ squad still has plenty of deficiencies. That could be exactly what the doctor ordered for an Arenal side with just one win and four points over its last four matches.
The Gunners sit five points back of the Champions League places, and with Manchester United lurking right behind them, any more unexpected slips could be the end of their top four hope this season. Against a Fulham squad knocking on the door of safety but losing its most steady defender in Alfie Mawson to a knee injury, Arsenal needs to turn on the jets or be left in the dust in Unai Emery‘s first season.
Chelsea looks to keep pace near the top against do-or-die Saints Chelsea v. Southampton, 3:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday on NBCSN [STREAM]
Southampton is in dire trouble, but Chelsea has its own lives to worry about – Champions League lives. Chelsea sits in fourth place, five points above Arsenal and two back of Tottenham as the Blues look to continue its improvement under Maurizio Sarri. Still, there’s a more dire feeling about the second half of the season for Chelsea with Eden Hazard potentially moving on this summer. The Blues clobbered Southampton last time around, and would love another big win to start 2019 off right. Southampton, meanwhile, has lost two in a row and needs to build on the pair of wins from earlier in December.
West Ham has secured the signing of French international Samir Nasri, announcing the deal on Monday, the final day of Nasri’s 18-month doping ban.
Nasri was banned by UEFA in February after receiving an intravenous drip at a Los Angeles clinic. The event was initially discovered after a social media post by the clinic showed Nasri receiving treatment while with Spanish club Sevilla. Nasri’s initial ban was six months, but was increased to 18 months on appeal by UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector. The ban was backdated to to July 1 2017 despite Nasri appearing eight times for Turkish club Antalyaspor since that time.
The 31-year-old links back up with Manuel Pellegrini, Nasri’s manager at Manchester City where the pair won a Premier League title in 2014. “He is a player I obviously know well from our time together at Manchester City and I am happy to be working with him again,” Pellegrini told the official West Ham website.
The club release announcing the signing confirmed that Nasri has trained with West Ham for a number of weeks working his fitness up to playing levels hoping to snag a deal when his doping ban ends.
“He has been working very hard here in recent weeks to build up his fitness and condition after a long period without playing, and he is now very determined to return to his best,” Pellegrini said.
Nasri said he is excited to return to the Premier League and join West Ham. “You choose a club because of the ambition, and I think that West Ham has everything to be one of the biggest clubs in London, for sure,” Nasri told the official club release. “I mean, 60,000 people every game at home, we play in the Olympic Stadium. The training ground is there and you have owners who want to invest and have a good team. Everything is there to be doing great things.”
Nasri played in London before, suiting up for Arsenal where he spent three seasons before moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2011.
Adrien Rabiot certainly isn’t making many friends over the last few months.
Pushed out of the PSG squad after refusing to sign a contract extension, the 23-year-old has seen his search for a new club become quite public. Rabiot, represented by his outspoken agent – and mother – Veronique Rabiot, is a highly rated midfielder, but between his own actions and those of his mom, teams are beginning to shy away from the Frenchman to pursue other options.
First, it appeared Barcelona was looking to sign Rabiot on a free transfer this offseason, but there were social media rumblings that even the Catalan giants were beginning to reconsider due to his seemingly toxic nature. Barcelona has since confirmed interest in the Frenchman but denied having contacted him already, which would have violated transfer rules.
With Barcelona still in the mix but considering its options, there are reports that Tottenham has also prepared a contract offer for Rabiot, at a price just below what Barcelona is reportedly offering. Unfortunately for the club, the player doesn’t think too highly of Spurs.
Reports over the last few days have described Rabiot’s salary demands as high, and the ESPN report claims the figure to be around $11.5 million per year.
PSG brass has spoken negatively about Rabiot’s behavior over the last few weeks, and Veronique has publicly fired back numerous times. It’s possible that PSG allows Rabiot to leave in January for a minimal fee, but it’s highly possible the saga continues into the summer when the French international leaves on a free transfer.
Rabiot has also had trouble with the French national team, publicly refusing a call-up to this summer’s World Cup as an alternate.
As we continue our Best Of series on the final day of 2018, we look back on what was a wild ride in the English top flight. Between Manchester City’s dominance, Liverpool’s rise, Manchester United’s roller coaster ride, Tottenham’s slow evolution, and the rest of the league’s parity, we were gifted with some fabulous and entertaining results. Here are the ones that gave us the most enjoyment in what was a fantastic pool to choose from.
5) Manchester City 2-3 Manchester United
In just a few days, one of these teams would secure one of the most dominant Premier League title runs in the history of the league. One of these teams would sack its manager before the calendar year was out. And yet, that is not how this game unfolded.
Needing a win to secure the Premier League title – a win they would get a few days later – City opened the game 2-0 in front by the half-hour mark. Vincent Kompany scored a thumping header – his first league goal since the final day of the previous season – and Ilkay Gundogan doubled the lead in the 30th minute on a fabulous spin. From there, City would completely lose its shooting boots, allowing their rivals to come back into the game. Gundogan hit the bar minutes after his goal, and Paul Pogba scored after the break to bring United within one. Pogba would find another moments later with a perfect header, and that would lead to Chris Smalling‘s winner in the 69th minute. David De Gea had to make a stunning save on Sergio Aguero’s header, and again on Raheem Sterling who had a tap-in but barely made contact. This Manchester derby was the stuff of legends, although the losers in this battle ultimately won the war.
4) Liverpool 2-2 Tottenham
Liverpool gave us goals upon goals upon goals in the 2017/18 season – and are continuing to do so in this campaign – so they rightly appear multiple times on this list. For this wonderful game from last season, three goals were scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation plus stoppage time as the teams split the points. Mohamed Salah scored just three minutes into the match thanks to a terrible mistake by Eric Dier, and 1-0 was the score all the way through until the final 10 minutes when game elevated to bonkers status.
In the 80th minute, Victory Wanyama scored an absolute missile into the top corner after Karius punched an earlier effort, a goal worthy to be the trigger to the wild portion of this game. With three minutes to go in regulation, Karius sliced down Harry Kane in the penalty area, but the ensuing spot-kick by Kane was right down the middle and Karius stood firm to keep it out. In the first minute of stoppage time, Salah grabbed his second weaving through traffic to send Jurgen Klopp flying down the sidelines, but with the absolute last kick of the game, Virgil Van Dijk hacked at Erik Lamela‘s leg and Kane could atone from the penalty spot, scoring to level the match.
3) Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
What would this list be without a pulsating North London derby? With the chance to jump Spurs in the table, Arsenal won a back-and-forth game that saw the winning goal scored with 15 minutes remaining. While the Gunners jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Spurs went 2-1 up before halftime on a Harry Kane penalty after Rob Holding fouled Heung-Min Son in the area. After halftime, it was all Gunners as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leveled the score and Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to put the hosts up for good. Lucas Torreira bagged his first Arsenal goal with 13 minutes remaining for the icing on the cake.
The game wasn’t without the usual vitriol, as Eric Dier equalized at 1-1 before celebrating in front of Arsenal fans, causing a small melee that saw Gunners substitutes get involved, as well as Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino who came running in to help break things up. Pochettino after the match blamed recent European play for Spurs’ second-half meltdown, and while Arsenal temporarily had control of the table for a short time, Spurs would eventually jump back ahead of them and remain in front by Christmas.
2) Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace
It’s absolutely incredible that Manchester City has proven so dominant of late, and yet they appear on this list three times – all losses. When you’re at the top, there’s a target on your back, and that has proven the case with City this season. Crystal Palace became the second team to take down the defending champions this campaign, and did so in come-from-behind fashion.
Ilkay Gundoguan put Man City ahead just before the half-hour mark, but the visitors at the Etihad would score the next three, including THAT goal from Andros Townsend, a strike that will be tough to beat for Goal of the Season. After the match, Roy Hodgson said Townsend had “one of those bonanza days,” and he couldn’t have picked a better stage to perform at such a level.
1) Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City
Last season’s match of the year has yet to be beaten, a thrilling January match between two heavyweights that set the stage for the coming calendar year. It was the first loss of the entire league season for Man City, coming in Liverpool’s first game without Philippe Coutinho (remember him?). It provided the blueprint for beating Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola lost just five Premier League matches the entire 2018 calendar year, and three of them appear on this list.
With the teams even at 1-1 at the break thanks to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Leroy Sane, the Reds pounced on either side of the hour mark. Roberto Firmino bagged the first, and Sadio Mane scored the goal of the game with a blast into the top corner on a break. Ederson made a rare mistake to gift Liverpool a fourth, which proved to be decisive as City scored two goals in the final six minutes to give the Reds a scare. It was a scintillating match, and one that we’ll remember as the best of the year.