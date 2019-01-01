More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Leader of Inter Milan ultras arrested for death of fan in clashes

Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 10:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Police have arrested a leader of Inter Milan’s hardcore “ultras” fan group following the death of a supporter during clashes with visiting Napoli fans last week.

The ANSA news agency reports that Marco Piovella, the arrested fan, is being charged with homicide.

Investigators believe that Daniele Belardinelli, the 35-year-old fan who died, may have been fatally struck by a van or SUV during the clashes outside the San Siro stadium.

Investigators believe that the Inter fans instigated the clashes with a pre-planned assault on a large group of Napoli’s hardcore ultras, who avoided police detection by arriving in mini-vans.

At least four Napoli fans were injured in the clashes – where bars, knives and other weapons were reportedly used – and three Inter supporters were previously arrested.

The Dec. 26 match was also marred by racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter has been ordered to play its next two home matches in an empty stadium, plus a third home game with a partial closure of the San Siro.

Inter fans were also barred from traveling to a match at Empoli last Saturday.

Pochettino: Only consistency can make Spurs title contenders

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Mauricio Pochettino sees just one missing component preventing Tottenham Hotspur from becoming genuine Premier League title contenders: consistency.

[ MORE: Spurs sail to win at Cardiff City | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

The way Tottenham have been going — in three straight seasons culminating in top-three finishes, and another one looking well within reach — the odd dip in form, even if for an afternoon, every month or two has been just enough to hand those titles to Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City instead.

How does a side in the PL achieve such consistency so as to avoid almost a single letdown over the course of 38 games en route to winning the title? It probably has something to do with the amount of money earmarked for transfers, but we’ll get to that momentarily — quotes from the BBC:

“We were so relaxed and kept calm, it was so important. We showed Wolves was just an accident.

“It’s a crazy fixture (list) — it’s normal that in some games we can drop our mental energy.

“The most important thing is to find a way to be consistent if we want to be a contender. We need to believe more in us. We are in a process of doing fantastic things.”

“We suffered with four games in 10 days. I want to congratulate the players. I’m so pleased with the effort.

“We felt disappointed (after the Wolves loss) and we wanted to show our energy from the beginning. After 20 minutes we showed how we wanted to play and were clinical.

“Today we showed great energy and maturity that we want. Now we need to keep that level and consistency throughout the season if we want to be there and fight for big things.”

The real question now is: what can make Pochettino stay at Spurs when Manchester United almost certainly come calling in the summer? With a net transfer spend of just $37 million over his four and a half seasons at the club — compared to figures of well over $300 million and $400 million for the sides they’re supposed to be competing with for the title — one has to wonder how much longer Pochettino can, or wants to, keep pulling off extraordinary feats despite the odds being stacked against him by his own bosses.

Newcastle preparing for relegation fight: “Our level is our level”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2019, 8:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

No one is heading into the second half of the Premier League season with their eyes open wider than Rafa Benitez.

[ MORE: Spurs sail to win at Cardiff City | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

In fairness, Benitez knew the lay of the land when he took the job as Newcastle United manager in March 2016, when the club was in the Championship following relegation nearly a year earlier.

He knew that transfer and wage funds would be sparse — maybe not this barren — and he knew that expectations would be sky high even after they returned to the Premier League, right or wrongly, due to the size of the club in the city. Now, 33 months later, Benitez is prepared for the impending relegation battle set to unfold over the next five months.

He’s not even trying to sugarcoat the club’s situation — quotes from the Guardian:

“The relationship between my players and myself is quite open and honest. I’m telling them what I think and I’m telling them if we want to stay up we need to work so hard.

“Everyone, players, staff, everyone, has to realize it is so difficult for us. We are competing against the best teams in the world, who are spending massive money and if we think we are better than we are, it is a mistake. The table is tight and it’s not easy. The top teams can punish you. The proof is when we play at home with 52,000 fans, we are not winning as much as we want. Why? It’s the Premier League and our level is our level. I can say the truth to my players and they understand easily what I’m trying to say.”

With 18 games left to play, Newcastle sit 15th in the PL table, three points clear of the relegation zone. They are one of seven teams either currently in the bottom-three of within four points of being so.

PL preview: More good times for Man Utd? Chelsea host Saints

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2019, 6:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

While the entire soccer world awaits the big one on Thursday — you know, Manchester City hosting Liverpool in top-of-the-table clash that could either signal the Premier League title race being back on or all but finished — Wednesday’s six-game schedule should hold us over for 24 hours…

[ MORE: Spurs sail to win at Cardiff City | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

Chelsea v. Southampton — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Heading into Wednesday’s showdown with Southampton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea appear largely locked into a battle, with Arsenal, for fourth place. The Blues, however, could simply refuse to let the Gunners — who trail by two points after having already played on Tuesday — get too close to them and position themselves for a coup slightly higher in the PL table. A win would move Maurizio Sarri‘s side to within a point of third-place Manchester City and just two back of second-place Tottenham Hotspur. Sarri’s side is currently dealing something of a short-term injury crisis and could be handcuffed in making his team selection.

“In the last two days we were a bit unlucky. Yesterday in 10 minutes we had three injuries: (Cesc) Fabregas, (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek and (Danny) Drinkwater,” Sarri said this week. “Now today Giroud, and we were already without Pedro and (Callum) Hudson-Odoi, so now we are in trouble because in January we have to play every three days.”

Southampton, meanwhile, remain very much in the relegation scrap at the bottom of the table. Finally out of the bottom-three, Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s side can now turn its focus to creating a bit of a cushion between themselves and 18th place. Back-to-back wins two weeks ago were Saints’ ticket out of the relegation zone, but back-to-back defeats in the interim have seen them slip back to an equal points tally with 18th-place Burnley.

INJURIES: Chelsea — QUESTIONABLE: Olivier Giroud (ankle), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back), Pedro (hamstring), Cesc Fabregas (neck) | Southampton — OUT: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (back), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed)

Newcastle United v. Man United — 3 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Just two places — but a full eight points — below Chelsea in the table, you’ll find a suddenly resurgent Manchester United under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Since Jose Mourinho was sent packing, the Red Devils have won three straight games with the flair and goal-scoring prowess once associated with arguably the greatest club in English soccer history. No one has been more resurgent than Paul Pogba, whose four goals and three assists are the biggest reason Man United have outscored those three opponents by a margin of 12-3. Should the good times continue so loosely the rest of the season — especially when the quality of competition rises considerably — it would be hard to imagine Solskjaer not being a serious contender for the job on a permanent basis.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, know who’ll be their manager for as long as he’s willing to stick around and deal with the, shall we say, extenuating circumstances which make the job of keeping the Magpies in the PL far more difficult than it should be. Entering round no. 21 this week, Newcastle sit 15th in the table, just three points clear of the relegation zone. With a manager of Rafa Benitez‘s pedigree, and even a middling transfer and wage budget, Newcastle would comfortably be mid-table and two-thirds of their way to safety already. If not for the contributions of Salomon Rondon — five of Newcastle’s 15 goals this season — they would likely be two-thirds of their way to relegation, and Benitez two-thirds of his way back to sunny Spain, already.

INJURIES: Newcastle — OUT: Florian Lejeune (fitness), Sung-Yueng Ki (international duty) | Man United — OUT: Chris Smalling (foot), Marcos Rojo (undisclosed); RETURNING: Alexis Sanchez (hamsrting)

Wednesday’s remaining PL schedule

West Ham vs. Brighton — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Wolves vs. Crystal Palace — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Bournemouth vs. Watford — 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold
Huddersfield vs. Burnley 2:45 p.m. ET, on NBC Sports Gold

Fulham to act after Kamara racially abused on social media

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 4:23 PM EST
2 Comments

LONDON (AP) Fulham says it will take the “strongest possible action” after Aboubakar Kamara was racially abused on social media following his penalty miss on Saturday for the Premier League team.

[ MORE: Spurs sail to win at Cardiff City | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

The forward was criticized for refusing to allow the club’s designated penalty-taker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, to take a spot-kick during the 1-0 win over Huddersfield while the game was still goalless, and then failing to score.

Mitrovic scored in stoppage time to secure a crucial victory but Kamara was later abused on social media and Fulham has promised to act.

[ MORE: PST Roundtable: 2019 in preview ]

“We are aware that numerous damaging and hurtful comments have been posted on Aboubakar Kamara’s social media account, and as a club that prides itself on our respect and civility, we condemn anyone who may be associated with this repulsive activity,” the club said in a statement.

“This is not representative in the least of genuine Fulham supporters, many of whom have posted messages of support and encouragement to the player.”