Pulisic joins Chelsea in $73 million deal

The rumors finally became a reality. Christian Pulisic is finally heading to the Premier League and he is going to London.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund each confirmed in separate announcements early Wednesday morning that the Premier League side has acquired the young American attacker in a $73.2 million transfer.

The deal is by far the largest for an American in the global market, and represents the start of a new era for Pulisic, after four seasons in Dortmund.

Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea became official on January 2, but he is being loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He will then join Chelsea this summer.

“In summer of 2019, I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a social media post. “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players. [I’m] looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team. But for six months, it’s all BVB! Please do not doubt my passion, determination and my 110 per cent commitment to the team right until the last ball is kicked this season.”

The official news regarding Pulisic’s transfer ends a long saga that had Pulisic linked with a move to the Premier League, one that Borussia Dortmund understood he wanted to make in the future.

“It was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “That certainly has to do with Christian’s American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we’ve decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

