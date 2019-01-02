Pulisic joins Chelsea in $73 million deal

The rumors finally became a reality. Christian Pulisic is heading to the Premier League and he is going to west London.
[ MORE: The right move for Pulisic? ]
Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund each confirmed in separate announcements early Wednesday morning that the Premier League side has acquired the 20-year-old American attacker in a $73.2 million transfer.
The deal sees him become the third-most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history and it is by far the largest for an American in the global market. It represents the start of a new era for Pulisic after four seasons in Dortmund. Speaking with Pro Soccer Talk last month after becoming the youngest captain of the USMNT in the modern era, Pulisic revealed his future at Dortmund was up in the air.
[ MORE: Pulisic issues statement ]
Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea became official on January 2, but he is being loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He will then join Chelsea this summer.
“In summer of 2019, I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a social media post. “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players. [I’m] looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team. But for six months, it’s all BVB! Please do not doubt my passion, determination and my 110 per cent commitment to the team right until the last ball is kicked this season.”
[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]
The official news regarding Pulisic’s transfer ends a long saga that had Pulisic linked with a move to the Premier League, one that Borussia Dortmund understood he wanted to make in the future.
“It was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “That certainly has to do with Christian’s American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we’ve decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”
Given the rise of English teenager Jadon Sancho at Dortmund in recent months, Pulisic has found his minutes dwindle this season after a few small injuries kept him out of the team.
That said, his talent is undoubted and the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United were also linked with a move for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native.
He has chosen to sign for Chelsea and his dream of playing in the Premier League is now reality.