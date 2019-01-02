Clarets leap out of drop zone, leave Terriers buried

- Mounie scores rare goal
- Wood, Barnes answer
- Schindler sent off
Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes scored as Burnley scrapped past Huddersfield Town 2-1 in a game which finished with 10 men on the field for each side at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Steve Mounie scored for Huddersfield, who held an early lead. The Terriers are eight points adrift of 17th.
Burnley moves ahead of the drop zone, level on 18 points with three teams.
Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl stopped Ben Mee and Ashley Barnes as the match took on some life before the half-hour mark.
Festive nuttiness took a real turn when Isaac Mbenza‘s cross was put home by Mounie, the first goal by an out-and-out Terriers striker this season.
A pair of in-form players made it 1-1, as 19-year-old Dwight McNeil built on his first Premier League goal by assisting Wood.
Christoph Schindler took his second yellow card before the break, but the hosts in a bind.
100 – Chris Wood’s leveller for Burnley was his 100th goal in English league football (8 in League One, 78 in Championship, 14 in Premier League). Century.
Philip Billing headed the ball onto Burnley defender Mee’s arm in the second half, and the non-call could’ve gone either way.
The Clarets got their advantage back in the 74th minute through Barnes, set-up by a very much in-form Ashley Westwood.
Brady was sent off in the final throes of the match, a sliding takedown of Mbenza his downfall.