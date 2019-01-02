Crystal Palace snatch late win at Wolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ayew scores controversial winner

Third win in five for Palace

Milivojevic scores stoppage time penalty

One win in four for Wolves

Crystal Palace beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at Molinuex Wednesday as Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic struck late on to give the Eagles another valuable three points.

Roy Hodgson‘s side looked the more dangerous throughout and their opener finally arrived as Ayew, who seemed to have strayed just offside, controlled and finished calmly late on. In stoppage time Milivojevic then scored a penalty kick to seal the victory.

With the win Palace are in 14th place on 22 points and six points above the relegation zone, while Wolves slip to ninth on 29 points.

Palace dominated early proceedings as Andros Townsend stole the ball in a dangerous position, then fed Milivojevic who had a shot tipped over by Rui Patricio.

From the resulting corner James Tomkins went close with a header as the away side looked very comfortable.

Townsend then dribbled past several Wolves players and fired over, as Wolves barely got going in the first half but they did have the best chance to score. A corner from the left found Willy Boly completely unmarked but he didn’t get enough on his header and then Matt Doherty nodded over.

However, Palace then had a great chance to take the lead as a ball to the back post found Mamadou Sakho unmarked but he somehow completely missed the ball as he had a free header on goal.

In the second half Wolves looked more likely to score with a few chances, but Palace were comfortable enough to sit back and try and hit the hosts on the counter.

Wolves were trying to do the same but Palace looked more dangerous on the counter and eventually they scored.

Wilfried Zaha‘s shot was blocked, then Patrick Van Aanholt‘s shot across goal found Ayew who looked to be just offside but the Ghanian forward slotted home to put Palace ahead.

Ruben Neves then forced Vicente Guaita into a low save but Zaha won a penalty kick in stoppage time as Ryan Bennett brought him down.

Milivojevic stepped up and slammed home the penalty to make it 2-0 and seal the win for Palace.

