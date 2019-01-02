Heung-min Son ‘feels sorry’ for second Spurs absence

Heung-Min Son has left Tottenham Hotspur for international duty, and he’s apologizing to Spurs fans and his team.
Son, 26, has been playing very well lately, and is leaving the team later this month to take part in the Asian Cup after leading South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games earlier this year.
That title means he won’t have to do mandatory military service in his home country. This one’s just about silverware for South Korea’s captain, even if it’s getting in the way of Spurs’ chase for trophies.
“I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It’s difficult. Sometimes you think it’s a bit sad, but it is also important for my country. I hope I can keep my form for the national team and when I come back here again as well.”
Expect Mauricio Pochettino to deploy Son regularly over Spurs’ next three matches (FA Cup at Tranmere, League Cup semi first leg vs. Chelsea, Premier League v. Manchester United).
Son has 11 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this year and would be on pace for another 20-goal campaign if not for international duty. He has eight goals and five assists in his last nine Premier League games, including markers against Chelsea and Arsenal (Add a ninth goal if you want to include the League Cup quarterfinal against the Gunners).