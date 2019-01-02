Heung-min Son ‘feels sorry’ for second Spurs absence

Reds unbeaten in four vs. City

Sides drew 0-0 at Anfield

Liverpool leads all-time 89W-47D-45L

Manchester City can watch its title hopes disappear if it fails to take care of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s not an overstatement; City enters the day seven points back of leaders Liverpool, and 10 might just be a bridge too far considering the Reds’ power and depth after a series of summer buys brought Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho to Anfield.

And so the question everyone is asking is whether Jurgen Klopp will high press its way to attack, attack, attack against City’s possession-requiring system, or try something different knowing that even a draw will sting the reigning champs.

One thing’s for sure: Thursday at 3 p.m. will find the soccer world glued to its screens.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on Liverpool, his challenge: “Liverpool will punish for mistakes. They are so, so good. I learn about my team in good moments and how we react in tough competitions, like against Hoffenheim after we went down after one minute. I said after the Leicester defeat, it won’t change how I feel about my squad. We fought a lot and have problems and how we react, even after 3-0 down in Champions League. They showed me that even in first season, we never give up.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on the task at hand: “We have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, all that stuff like in all the other games but with the knowledge that the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. I said it weeks ago because it’s 100 per cent my opinion; the way they play and all the things they have achieved and the things they will achieve. Nothing changed, only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.”

Prediction

It’s hard to bet against Liverpool at this point, but the idea of City failing to win for a fifth-straight time against one club is wild. It just may happen, though. Call it 2-2.

