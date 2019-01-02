More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Inter ‘ultras’ leader arrested for death of fan in clashes

Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Police have arrested a leader of Inter Milan’s hardcore “ultras” fan group following the death of a supporter during clashes with visiting Napoli fans last week.

The ANSA news agency reports that Marco Piovella, the arrested fan, is being charged with homicide.

Investigators believe that Daniele Belardinelli, the 35-year-old fan who died, may have been fatally struck by a van or SUV during the clashes outside the San Siro stadium.

Investigators believe that the Inter fans instigated the clashes with a pre-planned assault on a large group of Napoli’s hardcore ultras, who avoided police detection by arriving in mini-vans.

At least four Napoli fans were injured in the clashes – where bars, knives and other weapons were reportedly used – and three Inter supporters were previously arrested.

The Dec. 26 match was also marred by racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter has been ordered to play its next two home matches in an empty stadium, plus a third home game with a partial closure of the San Siro.

Inter fans were also barred from traveling to a match at Empoli last Saturday.

Henry hopeful to land ex-Arsenal teammate Fabregas in January

Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri has said he’s worried that Cesc Fabregas will leave Chelsea this summer, but might the 31-year-old midfielder depart earlier than that?

L’Equipe reports that Fabregas could sign with a new team as early as next week, with AS Monaco ready to splash some January cash to reunite the midfielder with former teammate Thierry Henry.

Fabregas spent 2003-07 on the same pitch as Henry, who now manages Monaco. The Ligue 1 outfit is struggling mightily this year, and Henry needs veteran blood to steady his young group.

Crystal Palace’s Mamadou Sakho is also of reported interest to Henry, who signed Lyle Foster of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates to their second team on Wednesday.

Report: Bezbatchenko to Columbus, Ali Curtis to Toronto

Photo by Jag Gundu/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 8:49 PM EST
MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal says two of the league’s administrative big wigs could be joining new clubs.

Former New York Red Bulls architect Ali Curtis and current Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko are the men in question.

Bezbatchenko is said to be moving back home to Columbus for the president’s position at Crew SC, where he’d also oversee the business side of the club. He was born 20 minutes from Crew Stadium, but has made his name by putting together the TFC powerhouse. The Reds’ 2017 season might’ve been the best in MLS history.

In his place may be Curtis, the 40-year-old who served as Red Bulls sporting director when the club hired Jesse Marsch.

One of the hallmarks of RBNY under Curtis was its well-oiled academy to USL to MLS set-up, and TFC could use a strong organizer to sort out the Ontario scene.

Premier League: Man City vs. Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images,
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
  • Reds unbeaten in four vs. City
  • Sides drew 0-0 at Anfield
  • Liverpool leads all-time 89W-47D-45L

Manchester City can watch its title hopes disappear if it fails to take care of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s not an overstatement; City enters the day seven points back of leaders Liverpool, and 10 might just be a bridge too far considering the Reds’ power and depth after a series of summer buys brought Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho to Anfield.

And so the question everyone is asking is whether Jurgen Klopp will high press its way to attack, attack, attack against City’s possession-requiring system, or try something different knowing that even a draw will sting the reigning champs.

One thing’s for sure: Thursday at 3 p.m. will find the soccer world glued to its screens.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on Liverpool, his challenge: “Liverpool will punish for mistakes. They are so, so good. I learn about my team in good moments and how we react in tough competitions, like against Hoffenheim after we went down after one minute. I said after the Leicester defeat, it won’t change how I feel about my squad. We fought a lot and have problems and how we react, even after 3-0 down in Champions League. They showed me that even in first season, we never give up.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on the task at hand“We have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, all that stuff like in all the other games but with the knowledge that the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. I said it weeks ago because it’s 100 per cent my opinion; the way they play and all the things they have achieved and the things they will achieve. Nothing changed, only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.”

Prediction

It’s hard to bet against Liverpool at this point, but the idea of City failing to win for a fifth-straight time against one club is wild. It just may happen, though. Call it 2-2.

Solskjaer praises Rashford’s ‘Cristiano hit’ after fourth win

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was pleased with Manchester United’s fourth-straight win on his watch, this one a late 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United on Wednesday at St. James’ Park.

The boss praised the defending of Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones, who both had key tackles, but it’s no surprise to hear the longtime United striker had glowing words for goal scorer Marcus Rashford.

He set-up the opener with a free kick, and applied the finishing touch on the second.

“Marcus Rashford has the Cristiano hit, it swerves everywhere, but I liked his goal today. Calmed himself down, just passed it in. Well done. He is only 21, you have to remember that.”

Solskjaer was asked whether he’ll be forced to choose between Lukaku and Rashford up top, and he quipped that it is possible to play two strikers centrally.

He also spoke familiar words on a much talked about midfielder.

“You need to rattle Paul Pogba at times to get him going, he has been immense for us.”