Is Chelsea move the right step for Pulisic?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
This will have been the first question every U.S. men’s national team fan will have asked: is this transfer to Chelsea the right step in Christian Pulisic’s career?

And there is no simple answer.

We all know that Pulisic was destined to play in the Premier League. He has said time and time again that he hoped to move there one day, and his love for the league is clear after his spell living in England as a youngster and watching closely from Hershey, Pennsylvania growing up. The fact Pulisic has arrived at one of the biggest clubs on the planet for such a massive transfer fee is a massive moment for American soccer.

He has arrived at Chelsea for a huge $73 million fee and will join them in the summer after being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the current campaign. The players remaining at Chelsea when Pulisic arrives in the summer will likely dictate if his move to England and the Premier League is a successful one.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Pulisic has been told that some key attacking players at Chelsea will be moved on between now and this summer to allow him to become a key player for the west London club.

He is not the first youngster to arrive at the Blues with huge expectations placed upon him, but Pulisic’s character has so far seen him deal comfortably with being the golden boy of American soccer and he will be unfazed by everything swirling around him in the Premier League. Aside from the huge marketing potential Chelsea will see in having the first global American superstar in their squad, they have paid this huge fee for a reason. They believe in Pulisic’s talents.

Despite that, getting into this Chelsea team will be tough for Pulisic to do on a weekly basis. At least at first.

If Eden Hazard does stay at Chelsea and doesn’t head to Real Madrid, Pulisic will be fighting with Willian and Pedro for the one remaining spot out wide. However, his arrival is likely to signal the departure of either Willian or Pedro, or maybe both, and even if one of their wingers remains Maurizio Sarri has played with three wingers going forward many times this season. Having Hazard as a false nine with Pulisic and Willian buzzing around him could work very well.

That said, you cannot brush aside Chelsea’s track record of stockpiling young talent and then seeing many of their careers stagnating at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic falls into a slightly different category, but academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nathaniel Chalboah, Nathan Ake, Tammy Abraham and many others have all had to move elsewhere (either on loan or permanently) to try and kick-start their careers.

The fact that Chelsea splashed this cash to sign Pulisic proves they are going to use him and he will be a key cog under Sarri. And that is perhaps the biggest plus for him signing for Chelsea. Sarri loves players who are able to possess the ball and press high up the pitch. That suits Pulisic’s game to a tee, and if Hazard stays this summer he will be able to link up and learn from one of the best players on the planet.

Even if Hazard leaves then Pulisic will be given a greater responsibility to be Chelsea’s main attacking threat. He may not score as many goals as he would like, but his creativity, pace and ability to play in multiple positions means he will slot into this Chelsea system seamlessly. Liverpool’s front three are going nowhere, and although Pulisic has a great relationship with Jurgen Klopp, a move to Anfield just didn’t seem like a good fit, at least right now.

If he gets the opportunity to play regularly, as he should do, then this move looks perfect for Pulisic.

Pulisic’s statement on move to Chelsea

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 6:42 AM EST
In the moments after his official transfer to Chelsea was announced, Christian Pulisic released a heart-felt letter to Borussia Dortmund fans.

Pulisic thanked the fans and Dortmund as a whole for making him into the player he is today. The 20-year-old American then pivoted at the end to express his “privilege” to have signed with Chelsea and to play in the Premier League.

Here’s Pulisic’s statement below:

Pulisic joins Chelsea in $73 million deal

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 5:42 AM EST
The rumors finally became a reality. Christian Pulisic is heading to the Premier League and he is going to west London.

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund each confirmed in separate announcements early Wednesday morning that the Premier League side has acquired the 20-year-old American attacker in a $73.2 million transfer.

The deal sees him become the third-most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history and it is by far the largest for an American in the global market. It represents the start of a new era for Pulisic after four seasons in Dortmund. Speaking with Pro Soccer Talk last month after becoming the youngest captain of the USMNT in the modern era, Pulisic revealed his future at Dortmund was up in the air.

Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea became official on January 2, but he is being loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He will then join Chelsea this summer.

“In summer of 2019, I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a social media post. “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players. [I’m] looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team. But for six months, it’s all BVB! Please do not doubt my passion, determination and my 110 per cent commitment to the team right until the last ball is kicked this season.”

The official news regarding Pulisic’s transfer ends a long saga that had Pulisic linked with a move to the Premier League, one that Borussia Dortmund understood he wanted to make in the future.

“It was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “That certainly has to do with Christian’s American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we’ve decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

Given the rise of English teenager Jadon Sancho at Dortmund in recent months, Pulisic has found his minutes dwindle this season after a few small injuries kept him out of the team.

That said, his talent is undoubted and the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United were also linked with a move for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native.

He has chosen to sign for Chelsea and his dream of playing in the Premier League is now reality.

Leader of Inter Milan ultras arrested for death of fan in clashes

Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 10:40 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Police have arrested a leader of Inter Milan’s hardcore “ultras” fan group following the death of a supporter during clashes with visiting Napoli fans last week.

The ANSA news agency reports that Marco Piovella, the arrested fan, is being charged with homicide.

Investigators believe that Daniele Belardinelli, the 35-year-old fan who died, may have been fatally struck by a van or SUV during the clashes outside the San Siro stadium.

Investigators believe that the Inter fans instigated the clashes with a pre-planned assault on a large group of Napoli’s hardcore ultras, who avoided police detection by arriving in mini-vans.

At least four Napoli fans were injured in the clashes – where bars, knives and other weapons were reportedly used – and three Inter supporters were previously arrested.

The Dec. 26 match was also marred by racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter has been ordered to play its next two home matches in an empty stadium, plus a third home game with a partial closure of the San Siro.

Inter fans were also barred from traveling to a match at Empoli last Saturday.

Pochettino: Only consistency can make Spurs title contenders

By Andy EdwardsJan 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
Mauricio Pochettino sees just one missing component preventing Tottenham Hotspur from becoming genuine Premier League title contenders: consistency.

[ MORE: Spurs sail to win at Cardiff City | Arsenal hammer Fulham ]

The way Tottenham have been going — in three straight seasons culminating in top-three finishes, and another one looking well within reach — the odd dip in form, even if for an afternoon, every month or two has been just enough to hand those titles to Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City instead.

How does a side in the PL achieve such consistency so as to avoid almost a single letdown over the course of 38 games en route to winning the title? It probably has something to do with the amount of money earmarked for transfers, but we’ll get to that momentarily — quotes from the BBC:

“We were so relaxed and kept calm, it was so important. We showed Wolves was just an accident.

“It’s a crazy fixture (list) — it’s normal that in some games we can drop our mental energy.

“The most important thing is to find a way to be consistent if we want to be a contender. We need to believe more in us. We are in a process of doing fantastic things.”

“We suffered with four games in 10 days. I want to congratulate the players. I’m so pleased with the effort.

“We felt disappointed (after the Wolves loss) and we wanted to show our energy from the beginning. After 20 minutes we showed how we wanted to play and were clinical.

“Today we showed great energy and maturity that we want. Now we need to keep that level and consistency throughout the season if we want to be there and fight for big things.”

The real question now is: what can make Pochettino stay at Spurs when Manchester United almost certainly come calling in the summer? With a net transfer spend of just $37 million over his four and a half seasons at the club — compared to figures of well over $300 million and $400 million for the sides they’re supposed to be competing with for the title — one has to wonder how much longer Pochettino can, or wants to, keep pulling off extraordinary feats despite the odds being stacked against him by his own bosses.