LA Galaxy hire Barros Schelotto as new coach

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
The LA Galaxy is used to making big splashes with signings on the field. On Wednesday, it made one off the field.

The club announced that it had hired Guillermo Barros Schelotto as its new head coach, replacing interim manager Dom Kinnear, who failed to turnout a rough season that saw the Galaxy miss the MLS Cup playoffs. It’s a return to MLS for Barros Schelotto, after he led the Columbus Crew to an MLS Cup title and two U.S. Open Cup titles a decade ago as a playmaking midfielder.

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic's move.

Barros Schelotto followed up a terrific career in Argentina, ten years with Boca Juniors and MLS with a successful transition to coaching. Barros Schelotto began coaching with Buenos Aires side Lanus in 2012 and a year later, he led his club to the Copa Sudamericana, South America’s Europa League equivalent.

The 45-year-old joined his former club Boca Juniors in March 2016 and led his side to back to back Argentine League titles as well as a place in the Copa Libertadores Final.

The news of Barros Schelotto returning to MLS comes exactly as the crisis around Argentine Soccer has become more severe, while leagues like MLS take advantage. Barros Schelotto could easily have continued at Boca or gone to Europe, but it’s likely that following the Copa Libertadores chaos last month in Buenos Aires, it showed that the Argentine security apparatus can’t keep players or fans safe before and during matches.

What is Argentina’s loss is MLS’ gain. It’s unclear how Barros Schelotto will handle Ibrahimovic, but he’s a player that will garner instant respect in the locker room. Barros Schelotto had no problem benching club legend Barros Schelotto at Boca the last few months, but his big job won’t be handling Ibrahimovic as much as retooling the Galaxy’s defense.

Guardiola: De Bruyne could be fit to face Liverpool

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 12:11 PM EST
Ahead of the most anticipated match of 2019 (so far), Pep Guardiola said he feels confident that one of Manchester City’s stars could be on the field as the game kicks off.

Speaking at a press conference a day prior to Manchester City hosting Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash, Guardiola noted that Kevin De Bruyne could play on Thursday, despite missing Man City’s last match with a muscle injury.

“He trained today but tomorrow [Wednesday] we need another check in the morning but he is much better,” Guardiola told reporters. It’s been an injury ravaged campaign for de Bruyne, and after returning from another long-term injury, missing the match last weekend against Southampton seemed to spell doom once again for the Belgian midfield maestro.

De Bruyne has made just nine appearances this season for Man City in all competitions, scoring one goal, but even if he’s out of form, having him back against Liverpool will be crucial. Man City can’t afford to drop any more points this season and a win over Liverpool could swing the title challenge again back in their favor. It will be immeasurably tougher without de Bruyne in the lineup.

How America reacted to Pulisic move

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Well before most people woke up in the U.S., Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund announced that Christian Pulisic would be making a big-money transfer move to the Premier League.

As the sun rose along the east coast and spread from the New York islands to California, Americans chimed in about Pulisic’s $73 million transfer to Chelsea.

Here’s what some inside (and outside) of soccer circles in the U.S. had to say about the deal:

 

 

Pulisic Transfer: What’s the significance?

By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
With the stroke of a pen, Christian Pulisic made history, becoming the most-expensive American soccer player in history.

Pulisic’s $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea absolutely smashed the old transfer fee record for an American. In 2017, Wolfsburg paid Hertha Berlin around $22 million to sign centerback John-Anthony Brooks. Four years prior, Sunderland paid around $13 million to sign Jozy Altidore from AZ Alkmaar.

For Chelsea alone, it’s the club’s third-highest transfer fee paid after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ($91 million) and Alvaro Morata ($75 million).

While the transfer market has seemingly gone bananas since Neymar’s $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea clearly see a future star in the making in Pulisic, and surely a player that can lead their marketing campaigns in the U.S. for many years to come. In becoming the most expensive American transfer, Pulisic has placed a target on his back, one that he’ll have to overcome, especially after an up-and-down season at Dortmund.

It will be an incredible challenge for Pulisic in England. The physical league has been known to wear down some players coming in from abroad, and the tabloid newspapers are quick to turn on players after a bad performance or two, with some delighting in cutting a player down. In addition, Maurizio Sarri has stuck with his starting XI for most of the year, and it’s unclear exactly who Pulisic would push out of the first eleven. Only if Eden Hazard makes a long-rumored move to Real Madrid does this move really make sense in the short-term.

However, the move comes at a great time for both Dortmund, Chelsea, and Pulisic. Dortmund receives a very large transfer fee that it can invest in improving the squad further or providing raises and Chelsea beats out other suitors to an exciting attacking prospect. Meanwhile, Pulisic has his future settled for the next five seasons in London, starting in the summer. One has to wonder though whether the fee would be even bigger if the U.S. Men’s National Team had made the 2018 World Cup, and Pulisic had a chance once more to star on the world’s stage.

Pulisic’s move is likely to also be a boon to young American players who are either already in Europe, playing in MLS, or considering their options. Pulisic went from unknown on the world stage to a multi-million dollar star within the space of a few years, and we could see other Americans following in his footsteps, hoping to strike gold as he’s done. For all of his misgivings, former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s insistence on getting his young squad to play their club matches in Europe was the right move, as we’ve seen with Pulisic’s growth in Dortmund’s academy.

Perhaps Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent or Timothey Weah could be in line for big money moves in the next year or two, should they continue to improve and perform.

On Wednesday, Pulisic set the marker down of what could be for an American. We’ll see how many follow and reach that mark, if not overtake it.

What Pulisic’s move means for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Christian Pulisic’s $73 million transfer to Chelsea is a monumental moment in American soccer.

It could also be a huge clue as to the direction Chelsea is heading in over the next few years.

Pulisic, 20, is now seen by many as the heir to Eden Hazard‘s Stamford Bridge throne, and despite many Chelsea fans being excited and intrigued to see how the USMNT star fares when he arrives in the summer, they will also be feeling a little dread that Hazard’s potential move to Real Madrid is edging closer.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Pulisic has been told that some key attacking players at Chelsea will be moved on between now and this summer in order to allow him to become a key player for the west London club. It is likely that was a big factor in Pulisic not selecting to join the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Manchester United who were also in the running for his signature.

If the likes of Hazard, Willian and Pedro are on the way out, Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek look like being the future of the club. Aside from Hazard leaving, Chelsea fans will be excited to see their forward line freshened up.

Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are surplus to requirements under Maurizio Sarri, and Hazard playing as the false nine doesn’t get the best out of his talents. If Hazard joins Real Madrid, Pulisic will be handed the keys to this Chelsea attack. He is young and hasn’t played in the Premier League before, but there’s no doubt he is one of those players that only gets better when playing with more talented players around him. The power and pace may take some time getting used to, but being fed by Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and others will surely be a dream for Pulisic to press high and use his trickery in the final third of the pitch.

But what about off the pitch?

Chelsea aren’t daft. They’ve just locked up the best player the U.S. has ever produced and will no doubt try and market Pulisic to boost their presence in the U.S. and North America as much as they can. Having Pulisic in their squad means that any time Chelsea will play on U.S. soil in the next few years, stadiums will be packed to see the kid in action. It is that simple. Chelsea will likely become the top supported PL team in the USA in the coming years if Pulisic is a star at Stamford Bridge during the prime of his career.

When it comes to the old shirt sales myth, the way these deals are structured means that Chelsea will not directly make back what they’re spending on Pulisic, but the player will no doubt gain huge value commercially by being one of the faces of the club. Whatever way you slice it up, Pulisic and Chelsea are good for one another from a business standpoint and the American player is being bought for more than his ability on the pitch. But that, crucially, seems to be the main factor here.

Sarri’s system of possession-based soccer and high-pressing suits Pulisic’s game well and now it is about him hitting the ground running in a Chelsea shirt in the summer. His arrival is exciting for Chelsea as they’ve beaten a number of rivals to sign Pulisic, but it also points to Sarri dismantling their current attacking lineup. If Hazard remains it will be a huge boost for everyone connected with Chelsea. If he goes, Pulisic will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders to emulate the Belgian magician.

Chelsea and Sarri are lining up the dominoes and Pulisic’s arrival will allow the others to start falling.