Super sub Lukaku leads Man United win

Scoreless at half

Lukaku scores with first touch

Rashford puts it to bed

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scored second half goals as Manchester United won its fourth-straight match under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The win moves United three points back of fifth place Arsenal and six back of fourth place Chelsea.

Newcastle United is now one of three teams on 18 points, two points clear of the drop zone.

Marcus Rashford whipped a free post toward the near post that Martin Dubravka parried in the 9th minute.

Newcastle got its first chance when Christian Atsu got behind the defense and made a deft trap, but the Ghanaian’s shot was caught by a stooping David De Gea.

Atsu then dribbled at Victor Lindelof before hitting a soft shot that didn’t fool De Gea.

Rashford and Anthony Martial both threatened in the Newcastle final third, but Dubravka was quick to react for the Magpies.

Paul Pogba cut a shot across goal and wide in the 30th.

DeAndre Yedlin found Salomon Rondon with a cross in the 34th minute, but the Venezuelan popped a header over the bar.

0:38 – Romelu Lukaku’s goal for Manchester United came just 38 seconds after coming on as a substitute against Newcastle. Impact. #NEWMAN pic.twitter.com/HvAaWW3byC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2019

Substitute Jonjo Shelvey helped Newcastle to a pair of chances, one an exceptional pass that Ayoze Perez butchered via first touch and the second a mediocre shot that was caught by De Gea.

Lukaku scored with his first touch of the game, as Dubravka spilled a Rashford free kick onto the doorstep.

Shelvey hammered a shot wide in the 69th, and Atsu did the same in the 76th.

Just as Newcastle United appeared to have their finger on the pulse of the match, the Red Devils counter attacked for goal No. 2. Rashford and Lukaku sprang the rush, with Alexis Sanchez providing the assist on the former’s finish.

