West Ham fight back to deny Brighton

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
  • Brighton went 2-0 up
  • Arnautovic scored twice in two minutes
  • Seagulls unbeaten in three games

West Ham United fought back to draw 2-2 against Brighton and Hove Albion after a wild second half at the London Stadium.

Brighton scored twice in two minutes through Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy, but 10 minutes later Marko Arnautovic scored twice in two minutes to make it 2-2 as both teams had chances to secure all three points.

With the point West Ham move up to 10th on 28 points, while Brighton stay in 13th on 26 points.

An even first half saw the Hammers gradually turn the screw as Robert Snodgrass‘ cross was flicked on by Marko Arnautovic but Anderson‘s shot was easily saved by David Button.

Arnautovic then curled one on target from distance but Button saved again as the home side were huffing and puffing.

Before half time Arnautovic went down in the box claiming a penalty kick as Lewis Dunk closed him down, but it would have been a really cheap penalty for Brighton to concede.

At the start of the second half Anderson almost put West Ham ahead as he dribbled at Brighton’s defense and then drilled a low left-footed effort just wide of the post.

Against the run of play Brighton took the lead as a corner was half cleared and Stephens drilled home a wonderfully controlled volley.

Moments later it was 2-0 to the Seagulls as Duffy finished brilliantly at the back post from another corner, as the Hammers were caught cold. Bernardo then had a chance to put the game to bed but Lukasz Fabianski made it

But West Ham battled back well as substitute Mark Noble clipped a ball over the top and Arnautovic used his strength and slotted home to make it 2-1.

Just two minutes later it was 2-2 as Arnautovic prodded home off the bar and in to score his and West Ham’s second in as many minutes. Michail Antonio looked like he ran the ball out out of play but found the Austrian striker to level things up.

Late on Dunk had a good shout for a penalty kick as he was being held in the box by Angelo Ogbonna as a corner came in, but no spot kick was awarded.

Sarri gives bizarre answer on Pulisic, Chelsea’s transfer plans (video)

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 5:41 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri was clearly not expecting to be answering questions about the transfer market.

Still frazzled by a 0-0 home draw with Southampton, the Blues boss was asked about Chelsea’s purchase of Christian Pulisic and the club’s plans in the January transfer market.

Here is his somewhat bizarre answer, even given the fact that he’s not speaking his native language, from NBCSN:

“I didn’t know anything about (signing) Pulisic yesterday. They asked my opinion about him one month ago. My opinion was positive and today I knew that the deal is done but I didn’t know anything.

“I am not in charge of the market so I have to tend to my matches and play every three days. I can only say my opinion to the club.

“I said to them my opinion, if they want to improve the team.”

Now before you hyperventilate, USMNT supporters, remember that these questions and answers came moments a frustrating match and that managers are generally on hand to approve transfers, not line them up.

Fourth place Chelsea has eight matches this month, and is six points clear of sixth place Manchester United and three ahead of Arsenal.

Deeney on wild draw: ‘Sunday League’ defending, poor officiating

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
Troy Deeney spoke frankly after Watford’s intense 3-3 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

“The defending from both teams was Sunday League at best to be honest,” Deeney said after scoring twice in the first half, which included all six goals.

Five of those came in 13 minutes.

“I didn’t feel we were fully in control,” he said. “It was an end-to-end game. It could have been 6-6.”

And Deeney had some more stiff words about the officials in a match where he admitted one of his teammates could’ve been sent off.

“Abdoulaye Doucoure probably did get lucky [to not be sent-off]. But you can’t tell me that their boy did not try to do Tom Cleverley. They know it. We know but the referee bottled it on a few occasions today.”

The fine is a-comin’ for that, but it underscores one of the storylines in a thriller; What a match by the Hornets and Cherries!

Bournemouth, Watford draw in six-goal thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
  • 5 goals scored in 13 first half minutes
  • Bournemouth fight back from 2-0 down
  • No win in three for Watford, Bournemouth

Bournemouth and Watford drew 3-3 at the Vitality Stadium Wednesday, as the Cherries and Hornets shared six goals in an incredible first half.

Watford went 2-0 up as Troy Deeney scored twice, but Bournemouth then scored twice through Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson to make it 2-2. Soon after Ken Sema put Watford 3-2 up, but then Ryan Fraser made it 3-3 with five goals scored in just 12 first half minutes.

The second half saw both teams have chances to win it, but a draw was a fair result in an entertaining encounter. With the point Bournemouth are in 12th on 27 points, while Watford climb to eighth on 29 points.

Jefferson Lerma lashed a shot over from the edge of the box as Bournemouth started well, but Watford were soon ahead. Abdoulaye Doucoure surged forward from midfield and found Sema on the right. His cross was attacked by Deeney who sent a header into the net.

David Brooks then went close to an equalizer as Junior Stanislas and Callum Wilson combined to set him up, but Ben Foster kept out Brooks.

Watford then went 2-0 up as Dan Gosling gave it away to Gerard Deulofeu and the Spaniard then went on a rampaging 40-yard run. Eventually the ball found its way to Deeney who slotted home his and Watford’s second of the game.

Doucoure then curled a shot inches over as the Hornets dominated, but Bournemouth pulled two goals back quickly. Steve Cook‘s header across goal was headed on target by Gosling and despite Foster saving, Ake was on hand to make it 2-1. Game on.

Then Wilson nodded home another set piece to make it 2-2. But there was time for another few goals before half time, as Sema drilled in a low shot for his first PL goal to make it 3-2. But moments later Stanislas squared for Fraser to slot home and make it 3-3.

Josh King almost made it 4-3 right on half time but headed wide, as both teams looked like scoring every time they went forward. Amongst all of that Doucoure should have been sent off for lunging in on Fraser as Watford were lucky to keep 10 men on the pitch.

In the second half the scoring inevitably slowed down, but Wilson almost scored from another set piece.

A long free kick into the box found the Bournemouth striker and his powerful head was right at Foster who acrobatically pushed the ball over.

Foster then denied King brilliantly as Bournemouth pushed hard for the winner, and at the other end Cook lunged in for a wonderful last-ditch tackle as Roberto Pereyra was in on goal.

Deulofeu then curled just wide as Watford cranked up the pressure late on, as Tom Cleverely wanted a penalty kick after his the ball was handled by Ake in the box but nothing was given.

The game ended 3-3 after a thrilling first half blitz.

Super sub Lukaku leads Man United win

Owen Humphreys/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
  • Scoreless at half
  • Lukaku scores with first touch
  • Rashford puts it to bed

Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford scored second half goals as Manchester United won its fourth-straight match under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer with a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The win moves United three points back of fifth place Arsenal and six back of fourth place Chelsea.

Newcastle United is now one of three teams on 18 points, two points clear of the drop zone.

Marcus Rashford whipped a free post toward the near post that Martin Dubravka parried in the 9th minute.

Newcastle got its first chance when Christian Atsu got behind the defense and made a deft trap, but the Ghanaian’s shot was caught by a stooping David De Gea.

Atsu then dribbled at Victor Lindelof before hitting a soft shot that didn’t fool De Gea.

Rashford and Anthony Martial both threatened in the Newcastle final third, but Dubravka was quick to react for the Magpies.

Paul Pogba cut a shot across goal and wide in the 30th.

DeAndre Yedlin found Salomon Rondon with a cross in the 34th minute, but the Venezuelan popped a header over the bar.

Substitute Jonjo Shelvey helped Newcastle to a pair of chances, one an exceptional pass that Ayoze Perez butchered via first touch and the second a mediocre shot that was caught by De Gea.

Lukaku scored with his first touch of the game, as Dubravka spilled a Rashford free kick onto the doorstep.

Shelvey hammered a shot wide in the 69th, and Atsu did the same in the 76th.

Just as Newcastle United appeared to have their finger on the pulse of the match, the Red Devils counter attacked for goal No. 2. Rashford and Lukaku sprang the rush, with Alexis Sanchez providing the assist on the former’s finish.