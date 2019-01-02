More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

What Pulisic’s move means for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 8:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Christian Pulisic’s $73 million transfer to Chelsea is a monumental moment in American soccer.

It could also be a huge clue as to the direction Chelsea is heading in over the next few years.

[ MORE: The right move for Pulisic? ] 

Pulisic, 20, is now seen by many as the heir to Eden Hazard‘s Stamford Bridge throne, and despite many Chelsea fans being excited and intrigued to see how the USMNT star fares when he arrives in the summer, they will also be feeling a little dread that Hazard’s potential move to Real Madrid is edging closer.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Pulisic has been told that some key attacking players at Chelsea will be moved on between now and this summer in order to allow him to become a key player for the west London club. It is likely that was a big factor in Pulisic not selecting to join the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich or Manchester United who were also in the running for his signature.

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic’s move.

If the likes of Hazard, Willian and Pedro are on the way out, Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek look like being the future of the club. Aside from Hazard leaving, Chelsea fans will be excited to see their forward line freshened up.

[ MORE: Pulisic issues statement ]  

Both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are surplus to requirements under Maurizio Sarri, and Hazard playing as the false nine doesn’t get the best out of his talents. If Hazard joins Real Madrid, Pulisic will be handed the keys to this Chelsea attack. He is young and hasn’t played in the Premier League before, but there’s no doubt he is one of those players that only gets better when playing with more talented players around him. The power and pace may take some time getting used to, but being fed by Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and others will surely be a dream for Pulisic to press high and use his trickery in the final third of the pitch.

But what about off the pitch?

Chelsea aren’t daft. They’ve just locked up the best player the U.S. has ever produced and will no doubt try and market Pulisic to boost their presence in the U.S. and North America as much as they can. Having Pulisic in their squad means that any time Chelsea will play on U.S. soil in the next few years, stadiums will be packed to see the kid in action. It is that simple. Chelsea will likely become the top supported PL team in the USA in the coming years if Pulisic is a star at Stamford Bridge during the prime of his career.

When it comes to the old shirt sales myth, the way these deals are structured means that Chelsea will not directly make back what they’re spending on Pulisic, but the player will no doubt gain huge value commercially by being one of the faces of the club. Whatever way you slice it up, Pulisic and Chelsea are good for one another from a business standpoint and the American player is being bought for more than his ability on the pitch. But that, crucially, seems to be the main factor here.

Sarri’s system of possession-based soccer and high-pressing suits Pulisic’s game well and now it is about him hitting the ground running in a Chelsea shirt in the summer. His arrival is exciting for Chelsea as they’ve beaten a number of rivals to sign Pulisic, but it also points to Sarri dismantling their current attacking lineup. If Hazard remains it will be a huge boost for everyone connected with Chelsea. If he goes, Pulisic will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders to emulate the Belgian magician.

Chelsea and Sarri are lining up the dominoes and Pulisic’s arrival will allow the others to start falling.

Pulisic Transfer: What’s the significance?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 9:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

With the stroke of a pen, Christian Pulisic made history, becoming the most-expensive American soccer player in history.

Pulisic’s $73 million move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea absolutely smashed the old transfer fee record for an American. In 2017, Wolfsburg paid Hertha Berlin around $22 million to sign centerback John-Anthony Brooks. Four years prior, Sunderland paid around $13 million to sign Jozy Altidore from AZ Alkmaar.

For Chelsea alone, it’s the club’s third-highest transfer fee paid after goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ($91 million) and Alvaro Morata ($75 million).

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic’s move.

While the transfer market has seemingly gone bananas since Neymar’s $263 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea clearly see a future star in the making in Pulisic, and surely a player that can lead their marketing campaigns in the U.S. for many years to come. In becoming the most expensive American transfer, Pulisic has placed a target on his back, one that he’ll have to overcome, especially after an up-and-down season at Dortmund.

It will be an incredible challenge for Pulisic in England. The physical league has been known to wear down some players coming in from abroad, and the tabloid newspapers are quick to turn on players after a bad performance or two, with some delighting in cutting a player down. In addition, Maurizio Sarri has stuck with his starting XI for most of the year, and it’s unclear exactly who Pulisic would push out of the first eleven. Only if Eden Hazard makes a long-rumored move to Real Madrid does this move really make sense in the short-term.

However, the move comes at a great time for both Dortmund, Chelsea, and Pulisic. Dortmund receives a very large transfer fee that it can invest in improving the squad further or providing raises and Chelsea beats out other suitors to an exciting attacking prospect. Meanwhile, Pulisic has his future settled for the next five seasons in London, starting in the summer. One has to wonder though whether the fee would be even bigger if the U.S. Men’s National Team had made the 2018 World Cup, and Pulisic had a chance once more to star on the world’s stage.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Pulisic’s move is likely to also be a boon to young American players who are either already in Europe, playing in MLS, or considering their options. Pulisic went from unknown on the world stage to a multi-million dollar star within the space of a few years, and we could see other Americans following in his footsteps, hoping to strike gold as he’s done. For all of his misgivings, former USMNT coach Jurgen Klinsmann’s insistence on getting his young squad to play their club matches in Europe was the right move, as we’ve seen with Pulisic’s growth in Dortmund’s academy.

Perhaps Weston McKennie, Josh Sargent or Timothey Weah could be in line for big money moves in the next year or two, should they continue to improve and perform.

On Wednesday, Pulisic set the marker down of what could be for an American. We’ll see how many follow and reach that mark, if not overtake it.

Is Chelsea move the right step for Pulisic?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 2, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

This will have been the first question every U.S. men’s national team fan will have asked: is this transfer to Chelsea the right step in Christian Pulisic’s career?

And there is no simple answer.

[ MORE: Pulisic issues statement ]

We all know that Pulisic was destined to play in the Premier League. He has said time and time again that he hoped to move there one day, and his love for the league is clear after his spell living in England as a youngster and watching closely from Hershey, Pennsylvania growing up. The fact Pulisic has arrived at one of the biggest clubs on the planet for such a massive transfer fee is a monumental moment for American soccer.

He has arrived at Chelsea for a huge $73 million fee and will join them in the summer after being loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the current campaign. The players remaining at Chelsea when Pulisic arrives in the summer will likely dictate if his move to England and the Premier League is a successful one.

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic’s move.

Pro Soccer Talk understands that Pulisic has been told that some key attacking players at Chelsea will be moved on between now and this summer to allow him to become a key player for the west London club. That is crucial as Pulisic has been on the outside looking in at Dortmund in recent months due to a few small injuries and the amazing form of England’s Jadon Sancho in his place. In that sense, Dortmund getting the cash they have for a player with 18 months left on his contract is great business, and Pulisic will feel like he’s upgraded too.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

He is not the first youngster to arrive at the Blues with huge expectations placed upon him, as the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku all failed to break through (under Jose Mourinho, not someone who gives youth a chance might we add) and reinforced the notion that Chelsea is a no-go zone for top young players.

Pulisic’s character has so far seen him deal comfortably with being the golden boy of American soccer and he will be unfazed by everything swirling around him in the Premier League. Aside from the huge marketing potential Chelsea will see in having the first global American superstar in their squad, they have paid this huge fee for a reason. They believe in Pulisic’s talents.

Despite that, getting into this Chelsea team will be tough for Pulisic to do on a weekly basis. At least at first.

If Eden Hazard does stay at Chelsea and doesn’t head to Real Madrid, Pulisic will be fighting with Willian and Pedro for the one remaining spot out wide. However, his arrival is likely to signal the departure of either Willian or Pedro, or maybe both, and even if one of their wingers remains Maurizio Sarri has played with three wingers going forward many times this season. Having Hazard as a false nine with Pulisic and Willian buzzing around him could work very well.

That said, you cannot brush aside Chelsea’s track record of stockpiling young talent and then seeing many of their careers stagnating at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic falls into a slightly different category, but academy products Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nathaniel Chalboah, Nathan Ake, Tammy Abraham and many others have all had to move elsewhere (either on loan or permanently) to try and kick-start their careers.

The fact that Chelsea splashed this cash to sign Pulisic proves they are going to use him and he will be a key cog under Sarri. And that is perhaps the biggest plus for him signing for Chelsea. Sarri loves players who are able to possess the ball and press high up the pitch. That suits Pulisic’s game to a tee, and if Hazard stays this summer he will be able to link up and learn from one of the best players on the planet.

Even if Hazard leaves then Pulisic will be given a greater responsibility to be Chelsea’s main attacking threat. He may not score as many goals as he would like, but his creativity, pace and ability to play in multiple positions means he will slot into this Chelsea system seamlessly. Liverpool’s front three are going nowhere, and although Pulisic has a great relationship with Jurgen Klopp, a move to Anfield just didn’t seem like a good fit, at least right now.

If he gets the opportunity to play regularly, as he should do, then this move looks perfect for Pulisic.

Pulisic’s statement on move to Chelsea

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 6:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

In the moments after his official transfer to Chelsea was announced, Christian Pulisic released a heart-felt letter to Borussia Dortmund fans.

[ MORE: The right move for Pulisic? ]  

Pulisic thanked the fans and Dortmund as a whole for making him into the player he is today. The 20-year-old American then pivoted at the end to express his “privilege” to have signed with Chelsea and to play in the Premier League.

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live ]

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic’s move.

Here’s Pulisic’s statement below:

Pulisic joins Chelsea in $73 million deal

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 2, 2019, 5:42 AM EST
1 Comment

The rumors finally became a reality. Christian Pulisic is heading to the Premier League and he is going to west London.

[ MORE: The right move for Pulisic? ]

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund each confirmed in separate announcements early Wednesday morning that the Premier League side has acquired the 20-year-old American attacker in a $73.2 million transfer.

The deal sees him become the third-most expensive signing in Chelsea’s history and it is by far the largest for an American in the global market. It represents the start of a new era for Pulisic after four seasons in Dortmund. Speaking with Pro Soccer Talk last month after becoming the youngest captain of the USMNT in the modern era, Pulisic revealed his future at Dortmund was up in the air.

Chelsea host Southampton on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge and our Premier League analysts will be breaking down Pulisic’s move. 

[ MORE: Pulisic issues statement

Pulisic’s transfer to Chelsea became official on January 2, but he is being loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He will then join Chelsea this summer.

“In summer of 2019, I move on to Chelsea and to a new competition, the English Premier League,” Pulisic said in a social media post. “It’s a privilege to have signed for such a legendary club and I look forward to working hard towards being a contributor to their team of world class players. [I’m] looking forward to working with Maurizio Sarri and his technical team. But for six months, it’s all BVB! Please do not doubt my passion, determination and my 110 per cent commitment to the team right until the last ball is kicked this season.”

[ STREAM: Watch every PL match live

The official news regarding Pulisic’s transfer ends a long saga that had Pulisic linked with a move to the Premier League, one that Borussia Dortmund understood he wanted to make in the future.

“It was always Christian’s big dream to play in the Premier League,” Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement. “That certainly has to do with Christian’s American background, and as a result we were unable to extend his contract. Against this background, we’ve decided to accept an extremely lucrative bid by Chelsea, given the low contract maturity.”

Given the rise of English teenager Jadon Sancho at Dortmund in recent months, Pulisic has found his minutes dwindle this season after a few small injuries kept him out of the team.

That said, his talent is undoubted and the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Manchester United were also linked with a move for the Hershey, Pennsylvania native.

He has chosen to sign for Chelsea and his dream of playing in the Premier League is now reality.