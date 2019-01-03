More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Conflicting reports on Ramsey signing with Juventus

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Aaron Ramsey been the focal point of countless rumors this winter, as his Arsenal contract is set to run out in July and the club has failed to come to an agreement with the Welsh international about an extension, meaning he will almost surely leave this summer on a free transfer.

For weeks Juventus has been considered the frontrunner for Ramsey’s signature after his Arsenal contract expires, with rumors even suggesting he could leave in the January transfer window as Arsenal looks to secure some kind of monetary return for his departure.

Thursday morning, reports in Italy have claimed the transfer is complete and Ramsey has signed a Bosman with Juventus, allowing him to leave Arsenal in the summer for Turin. Italian publication Sportmediaset was the first to the news, claiming Ramsey has signed a five-year contract worth around $7.5 million base salary plus appearance bonuses. The report even suggests that Ramsey’s departure in January remains in play.

However, after news from Italy came out that Ramsey’s contract is signed, Sky Sports Italy has returned to claim that while Juventus is still an overwhelming favorite for the 28-year-old’s signature, the contract is not done and dusted yet. “Reports that he [Ramsey] has signed a pre-contract agreement are premature,” Sky Sports wrote on Twitter and then soon after in their Transfer Center. Sky reports that Ramsey has not yet completed the required medical, leaving open the possibility of other end results.

Juventus essentially confirmed its interest in Ramsey on Wednesday, or at least, as much as you’ll get publicly from big clubs working on high profile transfers. “Ramsey is a very good player who has been playing at a high level for many years and who plays for an important club. For now, that’s it,” Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports Italy“He is a player whose contract is going to end and we always pay great attention to the situations offered by the transfer market because it is our duty, so we also pay attention to Ramsey.”

Asked about Ramsey’s situation in his press conference Thursday morning, Arsenal manager Unai Emery said, “I don’t know. I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool. I am looking at him and he’s very concentrated with us now. On Tuesday [against Fulham], he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future.”

UEFA confirms Man City faces European ban for misreporting finances

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
Yves Leterme, the head of UEFA’s independent Club Financial Control Body, has confirmed publicly that Manchester City is under investigation for misreporting income sources on its official documents submitted to the governing body and could be facing a ban from European competitions.

Leterme told reporters that Manchester City was potentially facing “the heaviest punishment” for its alleged rule-breaking. UEFA regulations state that ownership groups can only inject a certain amount of money every year, hoping to force clubs to remain financially stable and not rely on massive injections of cash from individual entities.

“If it is true what has been written, there might be a serious problem,” Leterme was quoted by Der Spiegel. “This can lead to the heaviest punishment: exclusion from the UEFA competitions.”

German publication Der Spiegel obtained leaked emails that seemed to show Manchester City circumvented UEFA rules by disguising ownership-contributed money as sponsorship dollars. In particular, the documents suggested that in 2015, nearly $75.5 million of ownership injection was disguised as sponsorship dollars from state sponsor Etihad Airways. That summer, Manchester City spent nearly $236 million on player acquisitions on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Otamendi.

The documents also alleged a codenamed “Project Longbow” that attempted to hide $50 million of player salary payments to keep in line with Financial Fair Play, coming after the club had already been handed a large fine by UEFA for breaching regulations in 2014.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in early December that the allegations against Manchester City were serious, calling it a “concrete case” and claiming UEFA had an “independent body working on it.”

Veljko Paunovic signs contract extension with Chicago

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 1:16 PM EST
The Chicago Fire announced head coach Veljko Paunovic has signed a three-year contract extension at the club.

The club release states the extension is for two seasons, with a club option for a third. Before signing back on, he was out of contract at the end of the 2018 season.

Chicago finished 10th in the Eastern Conference this past season, but it’s clear the Fire ownership group sees its current situation as a work in progress. In fact, Paunovic used the word “project” to describe where he is currently at with the club.

“I feel excited about this project as I was the very first day three years ago when I became a part of the Chicago Fire Football family,” said Paunovic. “I’m also very grateful for this new opportunity with the club and the values that I’m fully aligned and committed to representing in every city and field around the globe and US.”

That said, he’s making some bold predictions for the coming year. “Get ready to lift the trophy this year,” Paunovic said.

“We believe the foundation we are setting and the standards we are demanding are the right ones in developing our championship program,” Fire president and general manager Nelson Rodriguez said in the club release. “Continuity is a critical element in that process and retaining Pauno for the next few years as a leader in that effort was an important off-season objective.”

Paunovic’s managerial position is his first with a professional club. Before coming to Chicago, the 41-year-old was in charge of the Serbian national team’s youth squad, managing their U-18, U-19, and U-20 teams at various stages. Before managing, Paunovic was a player with a number of clubs, mostly in the Spanish league with Atletico Madrid, Mallorca, and Oviedo. He also finished his career with the Philadelphia Union, making 17 appearances for the MLS club.

Report: Leonardo Jardim set to manage Chinese club

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
According to a pair of reports, including Italian journalist Gianluca di Marizo, Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim is close to finalizing a deal with Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

Jardim was let go by AS Monaco in mid-October with the club shockingly battling relegation. His firing ended a four-year spell at the French club that saw him win a Ligue 1 title in 2016/17, earning him Ligue 1 Manager of the Year honors. However, Monaco sat 18th at the time of his departure, without a single league win since an opening day victory over FC Nantes.

Dalian Yifang is currently managed by German boss Bernd Schuster, who formerly led Real Madrid in 2008/09 and has also managed Malaga, Besiktas, and Shakhtar Donetsk in the past. However, the club finished the 2018 season 11th in the 16-team table and lost four of its last five matches. They have been on the lookout for a new manager for some time, despite only hiring Schuster in March. There were reports in early December that ousted Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli was a candidate for the job, although that never came about.

Notable players on the Dalian Yifang squad include 25-year-old Belgian international Yannick Carrasco and Argentinian winger Nicolas Gaitan. Jardim managed Carrasco at Monaco – his first professional experience after graduating from the Monaco youth side via Genk – before the Belgian left for Atletico Madrid in 2015.

Jardim was known for his ability to incorporate young players from the famed Monaco youth academy into his squad successfully, and the club was able to make a profit on numerous graduates over his time at the club. However, the club often toed a fine line of balancing the sale of young players with maintaining a competitive squad, and when this summer saw the official departures of Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar, and Fabinho all for big money, it seemed Monaco would struggle for league form. Still, few expected Monaco to be in a relegation battle, and they still sit 19th despite firing Jardim and bringing in Thierry Henry for his first managerial position.

Reports: Chelsea teen Hudson-Odoi appears close to Bayern move

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
According to multiple reports, most notably from Sky Germany, Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi looks more and more likely to leave Stamford Bridge this January.

The 18-year-old has impressed highly but has managed just one Premier League appearance under Maurizio Sarri this season. With his contract expiring in July of 2020, the Blues have tried desperately to tie him down long-term, reportedly offering him a five-year contract this summer. However, Hudson-Odoi reportedly held off on signing the extension until he saw how much playing time he would receive under new manager Sarri, and with that number quite paltry so far, he is more motivated than ever to depart.

Sky Germany reports that Bayern Munich has made three approaches for Hudson-Odoi since late December, and the latest of $37.5 million has finally piqued Chelsea’s interest, forced in part by Hudson-Odoi asking the club to let him leave. English publication The Guardian has backed up that report, confirming Bayern has seen a pair of bids already rejected. The total would leave CHO as the most expensive English teenager ever.

With Bayern desperately looking for a long-term replacement to one or both of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery – the duo sits at 34 and 35 years old respectively – this seems the perfect opportunity to bring in a valuable squad option at a relatively cheap price.

Other reports in the English tabloids suggest that while Chelsea initially pushed for a buy-back clause, Bayern rejected that notion and instead agreed to a sell-on clause, allowing Chelsea a cut of any potential profits should Bayern sell Hudson-Odoi in the future.

Hudson-Odoi has found himself among a crowded winger situation at Chelsea, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian, and Pedro keeping him out of the lineup at the moment and the confirmation of Christian Pulisic’s expensive arrival next season another road block to time on the field. It has even seen Victor Moses pushed out, with just two Premier League appearances to his name.

Chelsea can not boast the most stellar record of selling young players, missing out on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah after allowing them to leave at young ages, and that could be the case again here with Sarri unable to make room in the squad to keep the teenager happy.