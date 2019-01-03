More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Herrera says Solskjaer tactics free “magic” Pogba

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 7:29 AM EST
Paul Pogba has come alive since Manchester United let Jose Mourinho and instituted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager, scoring four goals in four matches in a collection of spectacular performances.

Fellow Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has hinted that Pogba’s explosion under Solskjaer is due to the new boss’s tactics that specifically revolve around the Frenchman, with the other midfielders playing a supporting role.

“I think Nemanja Matic and me, and the other players, we have to help him to make him feel free and that’s what we’re doing,” Herrera said prior to Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Reading on Saturday. “When he is in the opponent’s half he has that magic to change the game, so we are really happy for him.”

That may not be intended as a thinly veiled shot at Mourinho, but it is easy to be digested as one. Mourinho was often criticized for shackling Pogba in his tactical layout, forcing the 25-year-old to stay home and defend, robbing him of his brilliance up front. Under Mourinho, Pogba appeared frustrated with his role and his off-the-field clashes with the Portuguese boss were made quite public. Now, it seems Pogba has been made the central figure in the attacking build-up, completing an enormous 300 of an attempted 352 passes in the four matches since Mourinho’s dismissal, good for an 85% pass completion rate.

Herrera then suggested that because he is happier on and off the field, Pogba is now much more willing to contribute defensively when needed, rather than it being his exclusive job under Mourinho.

“He is very important for the club – on the pitch and off the pitch as well,” Herrera said. “He’s playing really, really well. Not only with the ball. I think as soon as we lose the ball he is ready to defend, ready to help the team. He is playing very simple and effective in our half.”

The good form from Manchester United under Solskjaer – albeit against Newcastle, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, and Bournemouth – has seen the Red Devils jump to 38 points, just three back of fifth-placed Arsenal and six behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot. Manchester United next visits Spurs in Premier League play before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

Heung-min Son ‘feels sorry’ for second Spurs absence

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
Heung-Min Son has left Tottenham Hotspur for international duty, and he’s apologizing to Spurs fans and his team.

Son, 26, has been playing very well lately, and is leaving the team later this month to take part in the Asian Cup after leading South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games earlier this year.

That title means he won’t have to do mandatory military service in his home country. This one’s just about silverware for South Korea’s captain, even if it’s getting in the way of Spurs’ chase for trophies.

“I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It’s difficult. Sometimes you think it’s a bit sad, but it is also important for my country. I hope I can keep my form for the national team and when I come back here again as well.”

Expect Mauricio Pochettino to deploy Son regularly over Spurs’ next three matches (FA Cup at Tranmere, League Cup semi first leg vs. Chelsea, Premier League v. Manchester United).

Son has 11 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this year and would be on pace for another 20-goal campaign if not for international duty. He has eight goals and five assists in his last nine Premier League games, including markers against Chelsea and Arsenal (Add a ninth goal if you want to include the League Cup quarterfinal against the Gunners).

Henry hopeful to land ex-Arsenal teammate Fabregas in January

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Maurizio Sarri has said he’s worried that Cesc Fabregas will leave Chelsea this summer, but might the 31-year-old midfielder depart earlier than that?

L’Equipe reports that Fabregas could sign with a new team as early as next week, with AS Monaco ready to splash some January cash to reunite the midfielder with former teammate Thierry Henry.

Fabregas spent 2003-07 on the same pitch as Henry, who now manages Monaco. The Ligue 1 outfit is struggling mightily this year, and Henry needs veteran blood to steady his young group.

Crystal Palace’s Mamadou Sakho is also of reported interest to Henry, who signed Lyle Foster of South Africa’s Orlando Pirates to their second team on Wednesday.

Report: Bezbatchenko to Columbus, Ali Curtis to Toronto

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 8:49 PM EST
MLSSoccer.com’s Sam Stejskal says two of the league’s administrative big wigs could be joining new clubs.

Former New York Red Bulls architect Ali Curtis and current Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko are the men in question.

Bezbatchenko is said to be moving back home to Columbus for the president’s position at Crew SC, where he’d also oversee the business side of the club. He was born 20 minutes from Crew Stadium, but has made his name by putting together the TFC powerhouse. The Reds’ 2017 season might’ve been the best in MLS history.

In his place may be Curtis, the 40-year-old who served as Red Bulls sporting director when the club hired Jesse Marsch.

One of the hallmarks of RBNY under Curtis was its well-oiled academy to USL to MLS set-up, and TFC could use a strong organizer to sort out the Ontario scene.

Premier League Preview: Man City vs. Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 8:07 PM EST
  • Reds unbeaten in four vs. City
  • Sides drew 0-0 at Anfield
  • Liverpool leads all-time 89W-47D-45L

Manchester City can watch its title hopes disappear if it fails to take care of Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

That’s not an overstatement; City enters the day seven points back of leaders Liverpool, and 10 might just be a bridge too far considering the Reds’ power and depth after a series of summer buys brought Alisson Becker, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Fabinho to Anfield.

And so the question everyone is asking is whether Jurgen Klopp will high press its way to attack, attack, attack against City’s possession-requiring system, or try something different knowing that even a draw will sting the reigning champs.

One thing’s for sure: Thursday at 3 p.m. will find the soccer world glued to its screens.

What they’re saying

Man City’s Pep Guardiola on Liverpool, his challenge: “Liverpool will punish for mistakes. They are so, so good. I learn about my team in good moments and how we react in tough competitions, like against Hoffenheim after we went down after one minute. I said after the Leicester defeat, it won’t change how I feel about my squad. We fought a lot and have problems and how we react, even after 3-0 down in Champions League. They showed me that even in first season, we never give up.”

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp on the task at hand“We have to be brave, we have to be full of desire, angry again, all that stuff like in all the other games but with the knowledge that the opponent is, for me, still the best team in the world. I said it weeks ago because it’s 100 per cent my opinion; the way they play and all the things they have achieved and the things they will achieve. Nothing changed, only the points changed, but not the preparation for the game.”

Prediction

It’s hard to bet against Liverpool at this point, but the idea of City failing to win for a fifth-straight time against one club is wild. It just may happen, though. Call it 2-2.