Reports: Chelsea teen Hudson-Odoi appears close to Bayern move

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 9:40 AM EST
According to multiple reports, most notably from Sky Germany, Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi looks more and more likely to leave Stamford Bridge this January.

The 18-year-old has impressed highly but has managed just one Premier League appearance under Maurizio Sarri this season. With his contract expiring in July of 2020, the Blues have tried desperately to tie him down long-term, reportedly offering him a five-year contract this summer. However, Hudson-Odoi reportedly held off on signing the extension until he saw how much playing time he would receive under new manager Sarri, and with that number quite paltry so far, he is more motivated than ever to depart.

Sky Germany reports that Bayern Munich has made three approaches for Hudson-Odoi since late December, and the latest of $37.5 million has finally piqued Chelsea’s interest, forced in part by Hudson-Odoi asking the club to let him leave.

With Bayern desperately looking for a long-term replacement to one or both of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery – the duo sits at 34 and 35 years old respectively – this seems the perfect opportunity to bring in a valuable squad option at a relatively cheap price.

Other reports in the English tabloids suggest that while Chelsea initially pushed for a buy-back clause, Bayern rejected that notion and instead agreed to a sell-on clause, allowing Chelsea a cut of any potential profits should Bayern sell Hudson-Odoi in the future.

Hudson-Odoi has found himself among a crowded winger situation at Chelsea, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian, and Pedro keeping him out of the lineup at the moment and the confirmation of Christian Pulisic’s expensive arrival next season another road block to time on the field.

Chelsea can not boast the most stellar record of selling young players, missing out on the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Mohamed Salah after allowing them to leave at young ages, and that could be the case again here with Sarri unable to make room in the squad to keep the teenager happy.

Emery shoots down Keylor Navas rumor

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
There has been lots of talk regarding Arsenal’s potential interest in Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the last few weeks, with the Costa Rican obviously unhappy at being replaced by Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid brought the Belgian in this summer, relegating Navas to the bench. With Navas still regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it naturally brought about speculation regarding his potential move away from the Bernebeu. Many believed Arsenal to be a great fit, with Petr Cech benched by Unai Emery and Bernd Leno not exactly lighting up the stat sheet.

Emery brought an end to that speculation on Thursday, leaving nothing to the imagination when asked about the speculation at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup match against Blackpool.

“Not true,” Emery said defiantly. “We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think – and it’s true – we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now. We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas.”

Emery mentions his “three goalkeepers” suggesting that even third-stringer Emiliano Martinez’s position is safe at the moment.

Leno took over for Cech in late September after Cech went down with a hamstring injury, and the German never relinquished his position between the sticks. Cech missed two matches but has returned only to a spot on the bench. Still, Arsenal has conceded 31 goals this season, far more than any of the four teams above them in the Premier League table. Much of that can be explained by the defensive struggles the team has been forced to navigate, but the goalkeepers should also naturally share some of that blame.

Still, it appears that Navas will have to find another club to rescue him from the Real Madrid bench, with Arsenal all but out of the running.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Arsenal reinforcement, Fulham striker, Saints exit

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 9:01 AM EST
The January transfer window is upon us, and while Chelsea has already made what could end up being the splash of the winter in signing Christian Pulisic, there are plenty more rumors to be had. January is often a time for bargain hunting, and while the Pulisic move bucks that trend, clubs that need immediate reinforcements will often look for players who want out of their current position immediately.

So, that’s where we begin today’s roundup. Southampton is in massive trouble at the bottom of the Premier League table, sitting 18th and firmly in the relegation battle. Beyond rumors, new Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has come out and confirmed that a few key players could depart this January as teams pick apart the Southampton squad in preparation for their potential drop.

Hasenhuttl singled out players like Steven Davis and Manolo Gabbiadini as a pair who could pack their bags, with the Italian striker seemingly the more likely of the two to find greener pastures. Gabbiadini has not played a single minute under the German boss, scoring just one goal this season before Mark Hughes was fired. The 27-year-old came over from Napoli in the January 2017 transfer window and made an immediate impact, but has fallen completely off the table since as Southampton continues to struggle for Premier League safety.

In addition, while there are no solid rumors yet, freelance journalist Graham Ruthven speculates that another player who could be attractive to clubs could be midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg whose contract expires in the summer of 2021 and is considered a bright talent at just 23 years old. Still, giving clubs pause is his lack of discipline this season, having already sat one match for yellow card accumulation before finding himself riding the pine on a four-game suspension for a miserable challenge on Fernandinho in the dying minutes of a recent defeat to Manchester City.

While Saints looks to do its best to keep the talent at St. Mary’s, fellow relegation candidate Fulham is hoping to secure reinforcements as the Whites look to protect their massive summer investment. The club has enjoyed a small uptick in form under new manager Claudio Ranieri, but the defense still looks horrific, especially against the bigger and better clubs. While the back line is the most concerning aspect of the squad at the moment, Fulham has also struggled to convert solid chances into goals up front, with Aleksandar Mitrovic proving a hard worker but not always able to convert those chances. According to Sky Italy, Fulham is one of three clubs interested in Roma striker Gregoire Defrel, currently on loan at Sampdoria. The report says Watford and West Ham are also interested, but mentions that the Hammers could back off after signing Samir Nasri to a deal after a trial.

Defrel has scored six goals in 18 matches for Sampdoria so far this season, although four of those came on a pair of braces by the third game of the season, and has since grabbed just two in 891 Serie A minutes since. While Watford will be looking for players to assist them in their battle for a top-half place, Fulham may be not just more motivated but more desperate. The Thursday edition of Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport declares that Fulham is “in the lead” for the 27-year-old Frenchman.

While Fulham looks for attacking help, Arsenal is hoping to snag defensive reinforcements as the Gunners have had injuries and poor form plague their back line all season. Sitting in fifth in the table, if the Gunners are hopeful of making a run at Champions League play, they will need to fix their defensive issues with Rob Holding out long-term, Laurent Koscielny injury-prone at 33 years old, and Shkodran Mustafi barely back from a hamstring problem of his own. Only new signing Sokratis has made it through the festive period unscathed, and now manager Unai Emery will look to bring in help from the outside.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal is set for a battle with Torino for 27-year-old center-back Nicolas N’Koulou. The Cameroon international only joined Torino this summer, but his contract expires in the summer of 2020 leaving the Italian club with little options should they wish to turn their paltry $4 million investment into a large profit. N’Koulou has helped Torino to one of the most impressive defensive displays in Serie A this season, conceding just 19 goals in 19 matches, the fifth-best defensive record in the league behind the top three teams Juventus, Napoli, and Inter plus Fiorentina. Unfortunately for Torino, they have struggled mightily in front of net, supporting that defensive unit with just 24 goals, leaving them ninth in the table, just above Fiorentina who also has trouble scoring goals.

N’Koulou is as experienced as they come, with 72 caps for the Cameroon international team plus 19 Champions League appearances with Lyon and Marseille before his switch to the Italian top flight. The Mirror suggests that Torino “are keen to hold onto” N’Koulou, understandably given his importance to the club having played every single minute of the league season thus far, but his contract situation could force the club’s hand should they wish to earn a profit on his presence.

There is plenty of talk surrounding Toby Alderweireld this January, and understandably so. Spurs activated a clause in the Belgian’s contract that keeps him at the club an additional season, but also triggers the presence of a $31 million release clause that is activated during the early portion of the summer transfer window. Given Alderweireld’s market value of significantly higher than that, Spurs could be motivated to shop him this winter in the hopes of earning a higher return, avoiding losing him for such a small price this summer.

According to The Telegraph, French club Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in sweetening the pot for Alderweireld to ensure they are given priority in the race, reporting that the French side “could offer” fellow Belgian Thomas Meunier in return for Alderweireld. Meunier, a right-back, was one of Belgium’s more surprisingly impressive players at this summer’s World Cup and has parlayed that into 12 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG this season. It would be somewhat surprising that PSG would allow Meunier to leave given Dani Alves’ age and injury history, but his positional flexibility would be a good fit for Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs, with the ability to move forward and play wing-back should he be deployed in support of a back-three.

Herrera says Solskjaer tactics free “magic” Pogba

By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 7:29 AM EST
Paul Pogba has come alive since Manchester United let Jose Mourinho and instituted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager, scoring four goals in four matches in a collection of spectacular performances.

Fellow Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has hinted that Pogba’s explosion under Solskjaer is due to the new boss’s tactics that specifically revolve around the Frenchman, with the other midfielders playing a supporting role.

“I think Nemanja Matic and me, and the other players, we have to help him to make him feel free and that’s what we’re doing,” Herrera said prior to Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Reading on Saturday. “When he is in the opponent’s half he has that magic to change the game, so we are really happy for him.”

That may not be intended as a thinly veiled shot at Mourinho, but it is easy to be digested as one. Mourinho was often criticized for shackling Pogba in his tactical layout, forcing the 25-year-old to stay home and defend, robbing him of his brilliance up front. Under Mourinho, Pogba appeared frustrated with his role and his off-the-field clashes with the Portuguese boss were made quite public. Now, it seems Pogba has been made the central figure in the attacking build-up, completing an enormous 300 of an attempted 352 passes in the four matches since Mourinho’s dismissal, good for an 85% pass completion rate.

Herrera then suggested that because he is happier on and off the field, Pogba is now much more willing to contribute defensively when needed, rather than it being his exclusive job under Mourinho.

“He is very important for the club – on the pitch and off the pitch as well,” Herrera said. “He’s playing really, really well. Not only with the ball. I think as soon as we lose the ball he is ready to defend, ready to help the team. He is playing very simple and effective in our half.”

The good form from Manchester United under Solskjaer – albeit against Newcastle, Huddersfield Town, Cardiff City, and Bournemouth – has seen the Red Devils jump to 38 points, just three back of fifth-placed Arsenal and six behind Chelsea in the final Champions League spot. Manchester United next visits Spurs in Premier League play before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley.

Heung-min Son ‘feels sorry’ for second Spurs absence

By Nicholas MendolaJan 2, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
Heung-Min Son has left Tottenham Hotspur for international duty, and he’s apologizing to Spurs fans and his team.

Son, 26, has been playing very well lately, and is leaving the team later this month to take part in the Asian Cup after leading South Korea to gold at the 2018 Asian Games earlier this year.

That title means he won’t have to do mandatory military service in his home country. This one’s just about silverware for South Korea’s captain, even if it’s getting in the way of Spurs’ chase for trophies.

“I feel sorry for my team-mates, the fans and the coaching staff. It’s difficult. Sometimes you think it’s a bit sad, but it is also important for my country. I hope I can keep my form for the national team and when I come back here again as well.”

Expect Mauricio Pochettino to deploy Son regularly over Spurs’ next three matches (FA Cup at Tranmere, League Cup semi first leg vs. Chelsea, Premier League v. Manchester United).

Son has 11 goals and 7 assists in all competitions this year and would be on pace for another 20-goal campaign if not for international duty. He has eight goals and five assists in his last nine Premier League games, including markers against Chelsea and Arsenal (Add a ninth goal if you want to include the League Cup quarterfinal against the Gunners).