(AP Photo/Jon Super)

Stars and duds from Man City 2-1 Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Great saves, hard tackles, jangly nerves, and pretty goals combined to help Liverpool’s visit to Manchester City live up to expectations at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

[ RECAP: Man City 2-1 Liverpool ]

Who were the stars of the show, and who didn’t bring their A, B, or C game? See below.

STARS

Sergio Aguero — If his run and finish on the goal was the only thing he did on the day, he’d be a star of this one. Aguero met Bernardo Silva‘s pass and seized the yard given to him by Dejan Lovren, smashing into the goal. But it wasn’t the only thing he did, as Aguero’s run into the box on the winner forced Trent Alexander-Arnold to follow him and give Sane space to score. He couldn’t beat Alisson a second time and also needlessly gave away stoppage time possession with a foolish 60-yard bid, but all will be forgiven (except maybe by Pep Guardiola).

Fernandinho — From Moment No. 1, the Brazilian enforcer was stuck into tackles and playing on the right side of the line by the thinnest of margins. Jurgen Klopp put three industrious shopminders in the center of the park to Man City’s one until Fabinho was introduced in the 57th. The one won.

Trent Alexander-Arnold — Unsure he’ll ever be a strong defender, but that wasn’t his job in the second half as the marauding right-sided player led the attack on several occasions. His pinpoint cross to Andrew Robertson set up Firmino for the equalizer, and he was left out to lunch on Man City’s second goal.

Just missed the list: Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Ederson, Alisson Becker.

DUDS

Danilo — Lost track of the ball on Alexander-Arnold’s cross to Robertson like a little leaguer outfielder back tracking his first deep fly ball. For a man playing as a defensive upgrade to Kyle Walker, he’s there to avoid mistakes. He didn’t.

Vincent Kompany — Had some very good moments, but left Firmino alone after having him a bear hug seconds before the Brazilian headed home the equalizer.

Dejan Lovren — Caught flat-footed by Aguero on City’s opening goal, he also was one of the reasons Trent Alexander-Arnold was cooked by Leroy Sane for the second. Not too good.

Just missed the list: Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum.

Title hopes alive! Man City upends Liverpool

By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
  • Liverpool millimeters from 1-0 lead (video)
  • Aguero puts Man City ahead
  • Firmino ties it, 64′
  • Sane registers winner 8 mins later

What a game, and it may have just kept the Premier League title race open for business.

Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane scored for reigning champions Manchester City, who ended Liverpool’s unbeaten Premier League season with a 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The win brings City back into second place, four points back of Liverpool.

Roberto Firmino scored the Reds’ lone goal.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The tackles and fouls came hard and fast, with Man City’s Fernandinho plowing into Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson putting a foot into ex-Liverpool man Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool thought it had gone ahead after an incredible team play found Mohamed Salah putting Mane on goal, but the Senegalese player’s shot hit the post and City’s harried clearance was saved from own goal status by John Stones at the line.

How close was it? Both teams seemed to stall in progression as referee Anthony Taylor looked at his watch.

Dejan Lovren then went in the books with a professional foul to get in the way of a Sergio Aguero break. David Silva oversaw the free kick, but his lofted ball to Aguero found the Argentine offside.

Sterling cued up David Silva for a shot inside the Liverpool box, but the Spaniard needed an extra touch and saw his effort blocked by the Reds defense.

It was Aguero who would dent the scoreboard, racing to the corner flag for a celebratory kick moments after he thought he’d won a penalty off Virgil Van Dijk.

Bernardo Silva played Aguero’s near post run perfectly, and the Argentine had a yard from Lovren to blast past a slow-to-react-at-close-range Alisson Becker. 1-0, City.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

City pushed for a second goal at the start of the second half, but Liverpool’s defenders proved stout.

Sterling saw a penalty appeal denied in the 52nd minute, as Anthony Taylor waved away the claim after Andrew Robertson blocked the Man City man from getting to his cutback.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was more adventurous as the game wore on, and blasted a shot into the outside of the goal.

A City error set Roberto Firmino up for an equalizer bid, but Vincent Kompany cleared the 63rd minute danger.

Firmino got the leveler within a minute, Alexander-Arnold crossing to fellow full back Robertson. The Scottish left back nodded across goal, and Firmino met the chance with his head for an easy-enough finish.

City went back ahead with a sensational finish by Sane, who took a pass from Sterling and carved out some room inside the 18 to drive a low pass off the far post and home. The angle was his only avenue into the goal.

Alisson bailed out his backs when Aguero was played 1v1 with him in the 83rd minute. And Ederson came close to meeting the quality of that stop with a flick of Salah’s bid to level the score in the 84th.

Bernardo Silva took the ball off Lovren and forced Alisson into another save, and Sterling rocketed his chance for a first goal against his former mates wide of the goal.

WATCH: Man City’s John Stones saves John Stones from conceding own goal

By Nicholas MendolaJan 3, 2019, 3:50 PM EST
You know the old cliche of a team having it “all to do” when it’s down a couple of goals or more at halftime?

We’ve got a new turn of the phrase, because John Stones had it all to do in the 18th minute at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

STREAM MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL LIVE ONLINE

A beautiful bit of team play from Liverpool saw denied a goal by the thinnest of margins and the Goal Decision System.

Mohamed Salah played Sadio Mane on goal, and Stones was second-best and had to watch the Senegalese striker beat Ederson but not the goal post.

Stones then found the bounding ball but lashed his clearance off the hands of a sliding Ederson.

He’d have more work to do, racing back to the goal line and clearing the ball just off the line in a move which would’ve caused palpitations in the steadiest of tickers.

The small margin could’ve seen City down 1-0, but instead half time saw the opposite score line.

Watch Live: Man City v. Liverpool

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2019, 2:22 PM EST
Manchester City host Liverpool Thursday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the game which will likely decide who will win the Premier League title this season.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

With Liverpool seven points clear of Man City heading into this clash — the biggest game of the season so far — a win for Jurgen Klopp‘s side will see them take a huge step to winning their first league title in 29 years. Liverpool are the only Premier League’s only remaining unbeaten team.

As for Pep Guardiola and Man City, this is pretty much last chance saloon after a run of three defeats in their last five games over the festive period. City simply must win if they’re going to have any chance of retaining their PL crown.

In team news Man City start with Aymeric Laporte at left back, with Danilo at right back. Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough for the bench, while Leroy Sane is back in the starting lineup.

Liverpool line up as expected, with a solid midfield as Jordan Henderson and James Milner come in for Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

LINEUPS

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Kompany, Laporte, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane. Subs: Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri.

UEFA confirms Man City faces European ban for misreporting finances

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 3, 2019, 1:35 PM EST
Yves Leterme, the head of UEFA’s independent Club Financial Control Body, has confirmed publicly that Manchester City is under investigation for misreporting income sources on its official documents submitted to the governing body and could be facing a ban from European competitions.

Leterme told reporters that Manchester City was potentially facing “the heaviest punishment” for its alleged rule-breaking. UEFA regulations state that ownership groups can only inject a certain amount of money every year, hoping to force clubs to remain financially stable and not rely on massive injections of cash from individual entities.

“If it is true what has been written, there might be a serious problem,” Leterme was quoted by Der Spiegel. “This can lead to the heaviest punishment: exclusion from the UEFA competitions.”

German publication Der Spiegel obtained leaked emails that seemed to show Manchester City circumvented UEFA rules by disguising ownership-contributed money as sponsorship dollars. In particular, the documents suggested that in 2015, nearly $75.5 million of ownership injection was disguised as sponsorship dollars from state sponsor Etihad Airways. That summer, Manchester City spent nearly $236 million on player acquisitions on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Otamendi.

The documents also alleged a codenamed “Project Longbow” that attempted to hide $50 million of player salary payments to keep in line with Financial Fair Play, coming after the club had already been handed a large fine by UEFA for breaching regulations in 2014.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in early December that the allegations against Manchester City were serious, calling it a “concrete case” and claiming UEFA had an “independent body working on it.”