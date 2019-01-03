UEFA confirms Man City faces European ban for misreporting finances

Aaron Ramsey been the focal point of countless rumors this winter, as his Arsenal contract is set to run out in July and the club has failed to come to an agreement with the Welsh international about an extension, meaning he will almost surely leave this summer on a free transfer.

For weeks Juventus has been considered the frontrunner for Ramsey’s signature after his Arsenal contract expires, with rumors even suggesting he could leave in the January transfer window as Arsenal looks to secure some kind of monetary return for his departure.

Thursday morning, reports in Italy have claimed the transfer is complete and Ramsey has signed a Bosman with Juventus, allowing him to leave Arsenal in the summer for Turin. Italian publication Sportmediaset was the first to the news, claiming Ramsey has signed a five-year contract worth around $7.5 million base salary plus appearance bonuses. The report even suggests that Ramsey’s departure in January remains in play.

However, after news from Italy came out that Ramsey’s contract is signed, Sky Sports Italy has returned to claim that while Juventus is still an overwhelming favorite for the 28-year-old’s signature, the contract is not done and dusted yet. “Reports that he [Ramsey] has signed a pre-contract agreement are premature,” Sky Sports wrote on Twitter and then soon after in their Transfer Center. Sky reports that Ramsey has not yet completed the required medical, leaving open the possibility of other end results.

Juventus essentially confirmed its interest in Ramsey on Wednesday, or at least, as much as you’ll get publicly from big clubs working on high profile transfers. “Ramsey is a very good player who has been playing at a high level for many years and who plays for an important club. For now, that’s it,” Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports Italy. “He is a player whose contract is going to end and we always pay great attention to the situations offered by the transfer market because it is our duty, so we also pay attention to Ramsey.”

Asked about Ramsey’s situation in his press conference Thursday morning, Arsenal manager Unai Emery said, “I don’t know. I want his focus every day with us on training and thinking for the next match, which is against Blackpool. I am looking at him and he’s very concentrated with us now. On Tuesday [against Fulham], he scored when he played 15 minutes, and he gave a good performance. I want that from him, and also he needs to [look] at his future.”

