Watch Live: Man City v. Liverpool

Manchester City host Liverpool Thursday at the Etihad Stadium (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in the game which will likely decide who will win the Premier League title this season.
With Liverpool seven points clear of Man City heading into this clash — the biggest game of the season so far — a win for Jurgen Klopp‘s side will see them take a huge step to winning their first league title in 29 years. Liverpool are the only Premier League’s only remaining unbeaten team.
As for Pep Guardiola and Man City, this is pretty much last chance saloon after a run of three defeats in their last five games over the festive period. City simply must win if they’re going to have any chance of retaining their PL crown.
In team news Man City start with Aymeric Laporte at left back, with Danilo at right back. Kevin De Bruyne is only fit enough for the bench, while Leroy Sane is back in the starting lineup.
Liverpool line up as expected, with a solid midfield as Jordan Henderson and James Milner come in for Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.
LINEUPS
Man City: Ederson, Stones, Kompany, Laporte, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Aguero, Sane. Subs: Walker, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Otamendi, Gabriel Jesus, Muric.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane. Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Sturridge, Moreno, Lallana, Mignolet, Shaqiri.