Columbus Crew hires former Portland boss Caleb Porter

By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2019, 3:01 PM EST
Caleb Porter has been hired as the 8th head coach in Columbus Crew history, the club announced on Friday, while also unveiling Tim Bezbatchenko as team president.

Porter has been out of a job since he departed the Portland Timbers in late 2017 after a disappointing playoff exit in the semifinals followed a season that saw Portland earn the top spot in the West. The 43-year-old has an MLS Cup victory to his name, coming in 2015 with the Timbers in which he defeated the Crew in the finals.

Porter replaces Gregg Berhalter who left Columbus after five seasons to become head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.

“I am honored to join Columbus Crew SC, a club with a rich history in Major League Soccer and a city with great appreciation for its beloved club dating back to 1996,” Porter said. The statement is a poignant one that alludes to the club remaining in Columbus after a tumultuous period that featured speculation the team would move to Austin, TX before the Haslam family swooped in to purchase the club and keep it in Ohio. There were reports that Porter had conversations with the LA Galaxy before ultimately deciding to take over at Columbus.

“Caleb has been a proven winner every place he has coached and like Tim won an MLS Cup in 2015,” the Crew SC Investor-Operator group said in the club release. “He has a deep understanding of how to build formidable and successful programs and is well respected for his soccer acumen and development of players. With Tim and Caleb sharing some Ohio roots, we feel they are the perfect fit as we move into a new era of Crew soccer.”

Porter’s Ohio connection stems from his six years in charge of the Akron Zips program, which he led from 2006-2012 before joining the USMNT youth coaching ranks.

New president Tim Bezbatchenko comes over from Toronto FC where he built a squad that challenged for the top spot in the East before winning the MLS Cup in 2017. He signed Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, and Jozy Altidore at Toronto, the players who provided the backbone of the title contending squads.

LIVE, FA Cup third round: Tranmere v. Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 2:18 PM EST
The FA Cup third round kicks off on Friday, as the Premier League clubs get ready to enter the knockout competition.

[ LIVE: Follow Tranmere-Spurs here ]

Tottenham Hostpur head to fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) and hope to not be upset, but Mauricio Pochettino has not taken the FA Cup seriously since he has been in England and that will continue.

Spurs’ manager has said he only wants to win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, and with a big League Cup semifinal coming up against Chelsea next week, this is not high on the priority list for Spurs.

As for Tranmere, they are chugging along nicely in League Two as they sit in ninth place in their first season back in the Football League after promotion from the fifth tier. They’ve had to get through replays in both the first and second rounds against non-league opponents to make the third round.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, as a fun weekend of FA Cup action is about to begin.

Below are the lineups, as Spurs have selected a fairly strong team with Dele Alli wearing the captains armband.

Solskjaer to discuss Man United transfers

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 1:19 PM EST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to have a say in Manchester United’s transfer dealings during the January window.

United’s caretaker boss spoke to the media after winning four wins from four in the Premier League to begin his reign at Old Trafford, and the former United striker is keen to sit down with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss deals this month.

“I am sure they have got plans for this transfer window,” Solskjaer said. “The club has probably had a plan since the summer and the year before. The structure of the club is phenomenal so I am sure they have got their targets. I am here to voice my opinion on that and I am sure we will sit down, me and Ed, if they have got anything in the pipeline.”

So, right now he doesn’t know what is going on, and given the way he has United playing right now they may not need many reinforcements. Solskjaer is certainly happy with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and others who have excelled by scoring 14 times in four games.

“I am here now to work with the ones that I have got,” Solskjaer added. “They have all performed and as long as they perform, they should always be given a chance. That is my job – to improve the team and individuals.”

Solskjaer’s men are in FA Cup action on Saturday as they host second-tier Reading, and the Norwegian confirmed that both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will start the game after coming on as subs after an injury and being given compassionate leave respectively.

United have a host of attacking options but one area where Solsksjaer should look to strengthen is in central defense. Victor Lindelof has picked up his form, but the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have been erratic at best for most of this season.

If Solskjaer is given a big say on who arrives in January, it may well point to him being under serious consideration to get the United job on a permanent basis when his caretaker role ends in May.

“The more you are here, the more you enjoy it. The day they announce the next manager, whether it is me or someone else, good luck,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t look at it that way. I don’t get distracted easily. I am very focused, I know what my job is. My job now is Reading [in the FA Cup third round] then we go to Dubai to prepare for Tottenham. It is not up to me to rate myself, that is up to someone else.”

FA Cup third round score picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
With the FA Cup third round games taking center stage over the next few days, all 20 Premier League teams enter the competition, as do the 24 teams from England’s second tier.

Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea all face tricky tests against lower league opponents, while there are only two all-PL clashes as Bournemouth host Brighton and Liverpool head to Wolves.

Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

FRIDAY

Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Tottenham – 2:45 p.m. ET

SATURDAY (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)

Manchester United 3-1 Reading – 7:30 a.m. ET

Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Stoke City – 7:30 a.m. ET

AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion – 7:30 a.m. ET

West Ham United 1-2 Birmingham City – 7:30 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-1 Barnsley – 7:30 a.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic – 7:30 a.m. ET

Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Walsall

Gillingham 2-1 Cardiff City

Brentford 3-1 Oxford United

Everton 1-2 Lincoln City

Chelsea 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Derby County 2-0 Southampton

Accrington Stanley 0-2 Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town 3-1 AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough 2-0 Peterborough United

Aston Villa 2-2 Swansea City

Blackpool 1-3 Arsenal – 12:30 p.m. ET

Newcastle United 3-1 Blackburn Rovers – 12:30 p.m. ET

Crystal Palace 1-1 Grimsby Town – 12:30 p.m. ET

Bristol City 3-1 Huddersfield Town – 12:30 p.m. ET

Norwich City 3-1 Portsmouth – 12:30 p.m. ET

SUNDAY (all 9 a.m. ET kick offs, unless otherwise stated)

Woking 1-3 Watford

Newport County AFC 1-3 Leicester City – 11:30 a.m. ET

Millwall 2-2 Hull City

Preston North End 3-0 Doncaster Rovers

Fulham 3-0 Oldham Athletic AFC

Manchester City 5-1 Rotherham United

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Leeds United AFC

Sheffield United 2-0 Barnet

MONDAY

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Liverpool – 2:45 pm E.T.

Solanke signs for Bournemouth; Clyne joins on loan

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Dominic Solanke has signed for Bournemouth from Liverpool for a fee reported to be in the region of $24.1 million.

Solanke, 21, didn’t feature this season after becoming a regular off the bench during the 2017-18 campaign. The Chelsea academy product moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, hot off the heels of leading England’s U-20 side to World Cup glory.

Speaking about the move to Bournemouth, the English striker is excited to get the opportunity to work with Eddie Howe and the fine young forwards they already possess.

“I think the club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age,” Solanke said. “I spoke with the manager this morning [Friday]. He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about.”

Solanke is no doubt one of the top English prospects up front (he made his full international debut in November 2017 against Brazil), and this move makes a lot of sense.

At Bournemouth he will get to play in a young, exciting attacking unit where the likes of Ryan Fraser, Josh King and David Brooks have flourished and he can hold the ball up and knit things together in attack. At Liverpool he played a bit-part last season but picked up some great experiences in the UEFA Champions League and in cup competitions.

Does Solanke’s arrival suggest that Callum Wilson is heading to Chelsea, as reported?

We will have to wait and see, but given Jermain Defoe‘s impending loan move to Glasgow Rangers Howe needed reinforcements up front and Solanke suits Bournemouth’s speedy forward play, with a focus on strikers running into wide areas, perfectly.

And Solanke will take Nathaniel Clyne with him to the South Coast from Liverpool, as the right back has arrived on loan for the rest of the season.

The right back has had terrible luck with injuries in recent years, but is back to full fitness now and played extremely well in Liverpool’s victory against Manchester United last month.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, Clyne needs regular minutes and he will get that at Bournemouth with regular right back Adam Smith out for another few months with a knee injury and Simon Francis also injured.

At the age of 27, Clyne is in the prime of his career and it is easy to forget he was a regular for England during his days with Southampton and the early part of his Liverpool career.

Two very good, and sensible, pick ups by Bournemouth.