Columbus Crew hires former Portland boss Caleb Porter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to have a say in Manchester United’s transfer dealings during the January window.

United’s caretaker boss spoke to the media after winning four wins from four in the Premier League to begin his reign at Old Trafford, and the former United striker is keen to sit down with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to discuss deals this month.

“I am sure they have got plans for this transfer window,” Solskjaer said. “The club has probably had a plan since the summer and the year before. The structure of the club is phenomenal so I am sure they have got their targets. I am here to voice my opinion on that and I am sure we will sit down, me and Ed, if they have got anything in the pipeline.”

So, right now he doesn’t know what is going on, and given the way he has United playing right now they may not need many reinforcements. Solskjaer is certainly happy with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and others who have excelled by scoring 14 times in four games.

“I am here now to work with the ones that I have got,” Solskjaer added. “They have all performed and as long as they perform, they should always be given a chance. That is my job – to improve the team and individuals.”

Solskjaer’s men are in FA Cup action on Saturday as they host second-tier Reading, and the Norwegian confirmed that both Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will start the game after coming on as subs after an injury and being given compassionate leave respectively.

United have a host of attacking options but one area where Solsksjaer should look to strengthen is in central defense. Victor Lindelof has picked up his form, but the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have been erratic at best for most of this season.

If Solskjaer is given a big say on who arrives in January, it may well point to him being under serious consideration to get the United job on a permanent basis when his caretaker role ends in May.

“The more you are here, the more you enjoy it. The day they announce the next manager, whether it is me or someone else, good luck,” Solskjaer said. “I don’t look at it that way. I don’t get distracted easily. I am very focused, I know what my job is. My job now is Reading [in the FA Cup third round] then we go to Dubai to prepare for Tottenham. It is not up to me to rate myself, that is up to someone else.”

