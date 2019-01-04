FA Cup third round score picks

With the FA Cup third round games taking center stage over the next few days, all 20 Premier League teams enter the competition, as do the 24 teams from England’s second tier.
Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea all face tricky tests against lower league opponents, while there are only two all-PL clashes as Bournemouth host Brighton and Liverpool head to Wolves.
Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
FRIDAY
Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Tottenham – 2:45 p.m. ET
SATURDAY (all 10 a.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Manchester United 3-1 Reading – 7:30 a.m. ET
Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Stoke City – 7:30 a.m. ET
AFC Bournemouth 3-2 Brighton & Hove Albion – 7:30 a.m. ET
West Ham United 1-2 Birmingham City – 7:30 a.m. ET
Burnley 1-1 Barnsley – 7:30 a.m. ET
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic – 7:30 a.m. ET
Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Walsall
Gillingham 2-1 Cardiff City
Brentford 3-1 Oxford United
Everton 1-2 Lincoln City
Chelsea 3-1 Nottingham Forest
Derby County 2-0 Southampton
Accrington Stanley 0-2 Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town 3-1 AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough 2-0 Peterborough United
Aston Villa 2-2 Swansea City
Blackpool 1-3 Arsenal – 12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United 3-1 Blackburn Rovers – 12:30 p.m. ET
Crystal Palace 1-1 Grimsby Town – 12:30 p.m. ET
Bristol City 3-1 Huddersfield Town – 12:30 p.m. ET
Norwich City 3-1 Portsmouth – 12:30 p.m. ET
SUNDAY (all 9 a.m. ET kick offs, unless otherwise stated)
Woking 1-3 Watford
Newport County AFC 1-3 Leicester City – 11:30 a.m. ET
Millwall 2-2 Hull City
Preston North End 3-0 Doncaster Rovers
Fulham 3-0 Oldham Athletic AFC
Manchester City 5-1 Rotherham United
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Leeds United AFC
Sheffield United 2-0 Barnet
MONDAY
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Liverpool – 2:45 pm E.T.