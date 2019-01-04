More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

Klopp highlights Liverpool’s inexperience in title race

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
MANCHESTER — Jurgen Klopp was fine with Liverpool losing their first game of the season.

His side lost 2-1 at defending champions Manchester City, but they remain top of the Premier League table, four points clear of second-place City.

But there are signs his team are starting to feel the pressure, as his players put in a shaky first half display in a pulsating clash which was played at an incredibly high tempo throughout.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk after the game if he was concerned about how his team would handle the pressure of the gap being reduced and losing for the first time this season, Klopp said he has “so much faith” in his players, but then said this.

“If we would have won the title five times in the last 10 years, then we could go 100 percent, but we don’t have the experience. Why should we behave like somebody who won all the time?” Klopp said. “It is true the club hasn’t won it for a long time. We never won it as a team, that is how it is. We want to finish the season as good as possible. We can do that. We are still in a pretty good position, so it is all fine for us. Not in the moment, it feels really bad, but it is only a moment. Then tomorrow morning, we wake up and still feels average, then we have an opportunity to work on it and work on it for the next game.”

Klopp pointing to Liverpool’s lack of title wins (29 years and counting, as it stands) suggests that he is a little concerned about the road ahead.

January has always been a tough month for Klopp at Liverpool, with the German coach losing 10 of his 25 games in all competitions in January since he took charge in October 2015. But if you look at Liverpool’s schedule coming up, at least in the Premier League, they should be just fine. In their next five PL games they play Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Liverpool know they are still in a very strong position and Klopp added: “If someone had told me after both games after Man City we were four points up, I would have paid money for it like you cannot believe.”

But the fact they were a few minutes away from keeping their seven point lead, and a few lucky breaks away from moving 10 points clear of Man City, will have a psychological impact on Klopp and his players.

They must dust themselves off and acknowledge how close the margins between defeat and victory were against City, but also realize that Pep Guardiola‘s side seemed hungrier, and more controlled in the heat of battle.

Now we are going to find out if this Liverpool team are championship material and if they can learn to turn a season of immense opportunity into a trophy.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
With the busy festive period now over in the Premier League, it is time to take stock and look at which players are the best in the league right now.

Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United feature in our rankings after a good festive period for many of the big boys.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 1
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 1
  5. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 4
  7. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
  8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  9. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  10. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  11. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 7
  12. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Even
  13. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 4
  14. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
  15. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  16. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  17. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 1
  18. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  19. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) – Down 1
  20. Ben Foster (Watford) – Even

Toronto FC hires Ali Curtis as general manager

Associated PressJan 4, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) Toronto FC hired Ali Curtis as the new general manager, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko.

The 40-year-old Curtis most recently served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. He left the Red Bulls in June 2017.

He worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition before joining the Red Bulls.

Toronto said Bezbatchenko had left his role as senior vice president of soccer operations and general manager to pursue another opportunity.

Bezbatchenko joined Toronto in September 2013. He helped build a team that went to the MLS Cup final twice, winning in 2017.

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Kyle Martino on Man City v. Liverpool, Pulisic

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 7:56 AM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Kyle Martino to dissect Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool and what it means for the Premier League title race (1:00).

Plus, the boys give their thoughts on Christian Pulisic’s decision to join Chelsea next season (25:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, plus Kyle Martin on That's A Dive, subscribe to their Podcasts on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies &

Epic Man City, Liverpool battle deservedly blows title race open

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 3, 2019, 6:47 PM EST
MANCHESTER — As the final whistle blew at the Etihad Stadium, the roars of delight into the crisp, clear night sky proved that new life had been breathed into the Premier League title race.

The 90 minutes of action between Manchester City and Liverpool was of the highest quality and was one of the most gripping encounters in recent memory.

The atmosphere crackled throughout and it felt like a cup final. Pep Guardiola said afterwards that “it was a final for us because lose and it was almost over. Now it is tight again.” His team showed incredible hunger and outworked Liverpool to secure victory.

The pace was incredible. Players set new records for distance covered this season. Managers clashed with officials on the sidelines. The tension was palpable. So much was on the line, especially for City, that every miscue, every chance, was jeered and cheered in equal measure.

All of this happened after a gruelling set of festive fixtures over the past two weeks. It was utterly gladiatorial and was unquestionably the Premier League at its very best.

Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1 to handle the latter their first defeat of the league season and with 17 games remaining City are now just four points behind the current leaders.

Game on for the rest of the season. And this game lived up to the hype.

These two teams are clearly the best two teams in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are master tacticians who have created winning machines. Guardiola and Klopp lavished praised on each other before this game and both teams went out to win, and could have, in an intense, beautiful battle.

“We reduce the gap, still four points is enough points to be calm but it is a good moment to congratulate and say thank you to these incredible players,” Guardiola said afterwards. “Today they show how good they are, they play against an incredible team. It was a good spectacle and both teams play to win.”

Something had to give. In the end, it was the posts at one of end the pitch which blew this title race open.

Sadio Mane‘s first half shot hit the post and was hacked off the line by John Stones. Leroy Sane’s shot hit the other post late on and pinged into the other corner of the net to hand City victory.

“Pretty intense, eh?” smiled Klopp. “It had wild moments, both teams obviously have a lot of respect for each other and yeah, we played better games but we took the intensity today and I thought at the end City had more situations where they controlled the game but we had these moments as well. Not as long or often as City, but it is an away game so that is absolutely okay. At the end you can say the post in or post out can make a massive difference.”

Klopp keeps faith, but pressure is building

This wondrously gripping game had it all.

Vincent Kompany could well have seen red in the first half for his lunging tackle on Mohamed Salah. City took the lead after a moment of brilliance from Sergio Aguero. We had Stones’ amazing clearance with a slither of the ball not over the line. Fernandinho crunching into tackles. Bernardo Silva covering every blade of grass. Amazing saves and poor decisions from both Ederson and Alisson. Late goalmouth scrambles as Liverpool pushed for a killer equalizer. Rapid City counters as they tried to seal the win.

It was the Premier League at is breathtaking, dizzying best and the best thing about a Man City win was this: we will now get to see both teams involved in massive games between now and May knowing any slip-up will render their previous efforts pointless.

The title race is well and truly on and we are all the big winners from Man City’s deserved, encapsulating win.