LIVE, FA Cup third round: Tranmere v. Tottenham

The FA Cup third round kicks off on Friday, as the Premier League clubs get ready to enter the knockout competition.
Tottenham Hostpur head to fourth-tier Tranmere Rovers (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET) and hope to not be upset, but Mauricio Pochettino has not taken the FA Cup seriously since he has been in England and that will continue.
Spurs’ manager has said he only wants to win the Premier League or the UEFA Champions League, and with a big League Cup semifinal coming up against Chelsea next week, this is not high on the priority list for Spurs.
As for Tranmere, they are chugging along nicely in League Two as they sit in ninth place in their first season back in the Football League after promotion from the fifth tier. They’ve had to get through replays in both the first and second rounds against non-league opponents to make the third round.
Below are the lineups, as Spurs have selected a fairly strong team with Dele Alli wearing the captains armband.