Solanke signs for Bournemouth; Clyne close to loan deal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 11:28 AM EST
Dominic Solanke has signed for Bournemouth from Liverpool for a fee reported to be in the region of $24.1 million.

Solanke, 21, didn’t feature this season after becoming a regular off the bench during the 2017-18 campaign. The Chelsea academy product moved to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, hot off the heels of leading England’s U-20 side to World Cup glory.

Speaking about the move to Bournemouth, the English striker is excited to get the opportunity to work with Eddie Howe and the fine young forwards they already possess.

“I think the club is going somewhere. Over the past few years, they have been really good in the Premier League and had some good positional finishes as well. I think it’s a good club to be at, especially for someone of my age,” Solanke said. “I spoke with the manager this morning [Friday]. He is a really nice guy. From playing and watching the Premier League, I know the sort of manager he is. I was excited to meet him and am really looking forward to working with him and seeing what he’s about.”

Solanke is no doubt one of the top English prospects up front (he made his full international debut in November 2017 against Brazil), and this move makes a lot of sense.

At Bournemouth he will get to play in a young, exciting attacking unit where the likes of Ryan Fraser, Josh King and David Brooks have flourished and he can hold the ball up and knit things together in attack. At Liverpool he played a bit-part last season but picked up some great experiences in the UEFA Champions League and in cup competitions.

Does Solanke’s arrival suggest that Callum Wilson is heading to Chelsea, as reported?

We will have to wait and see, but given Jermain Defoe‘s impending loan move to Glasgow Rangers Howe needed reinforcements up front and Solanke suits Bournemouth’s speedy forward play, with a focus on strikers running into wide areas, perfectly.

And it seems likely that Solanke will take Nathaniel Clyne with him to the South Coast from Liverpool.

The right back has had terrible luck with injuries in recent years, but is back to full fitness now and played extremely well in Liverpool’s victory against Manchester United last month.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order at Anfield, Clyne needs regular minutes and he will get that at Bournemouth with regular right back Adam Smith out for another few months with a knee injury.

At the age of 27, Clyne is in the prime of his career and it is easy to forget he was a regular for England during his days with Southampton and the early part of his Liverpool career.

Two very good, and sensible, pick ups by Bournemouth.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
With the busy festive period now over in the Premier League, it is time to take stock and look at which players are the best in the league right now.

Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United feature in our rankings after a good festive period for many of the big boys.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League and based on them actually playing in the previous Matchweek. If they didn’t play due to injury or suspension, they aren’t going to make this list. Simple.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – New entry
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Down 1
  3. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 1
  4. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Up 1
  5. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 4
  7. Fernandinho (Man City) – New entry
  8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Up 1
  9. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  10. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – New entry
  11. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 7
  12. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Even
  13. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 4
  14. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 5
  15. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry
  16. Anthony Martial (Man United) – New entry
  17. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 1
  18. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – New entry
  19. Andros Townsend (Crystal Palace) – Down 1
  20. Ben Foster (Watford) – Even

Klopp highlights Liverpool’s inexperience in title race

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 9:39 AM EST
MANCHESTER — Jurgen Klopp was fine with Liverpool losing their first game of the season.

His side lost 2-1 at defending champions Manchester City, but they remain top of the Premier League table, four points clear of second-place City.

But there are signs his team are starting to feel the pressure, as his players put in a shaky first half display in a pulsating clash which was played at an incredibly high tempo throughout.

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk after the game if he was concerned about how his team would handle the pressure of the gap being reduced and losing for the first time this season, Klopp said he has “so much faith” in his players, but then said this.

“If we would have won the title five times in the last 10 years, then we could go 100 percent, but we don’t have the experience. Why should we behave like somebody who won all the time?” Klopp said. “It is true the club hasn’t won it for a long time. We never won it as a team, that is how it is. We want to finish the season as good as possible. We can do that. We are still in a pretty good position, so it is all fine for us. Not in the moment, it feels really bad, but it is only a moment. Then tomorrow morning, we wake up and still feels average, then we have an opportunity to work on it and work on it for the next game.”

Klopp pointing to Liverpool’s lack of title wins (29 years and counting, as it stands) suggests that he is a little concerned about the road ahead.

January has always been a tough month for Klopp at Liverpool, with the German coach losing 10 of his 25 games in all competitions in January since he took charge in October 2015. But if you look at Liverpool’s schedule coming up, at least in the Premier League, they should be just fine. In their next five PL games they play Brighton, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Liverpool know they are still in a very strong position and Klopp added: “If someone had told me after both games after Man City we were four points up, I would have paid money for it like you cannot believe.”

But the fact they were a few minutes away from keeping their seven point lead, and a few lucky breaks away from moving 10 points clear of Man City, will have a psychological impact on Klopp and his players.

They must dust themselves off and acknowledge how close the margins between defeat and victory were against City, but also realize that Pep Guardiola‘s side seemed hungrier, and more controlled in the heat of battle.

Now we are going to find out if this Liverpool team are championship material and if they can learn to turn a season of immense opportunity into a trophy.

Toronto FC hires Ali Curtis as general manager

Toronto FC
Associated PressJan 4, 2019, 8:52 AM EST
TORONTO (AP) Toronto FC hired Ali Curtis as the new general manager, succeeding Tim Bezbatchenko.

The 40-year-old Curtis most recently served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls. He left the Red Bulls in June 2017.

He worked in the MLS league office for eight years and held the position of senior director of player relations and competition before joining the Red Bulls.

Toronto said Bezbatchenko had left his role as senior vice president of soccer operations and general manager to pursue another opportunity.

Bezbatchenko joined Toronto in September 2013. He helped build a team that went to the MLS Cup final twice, winning in 2017.

LISTEN: The 2 Robbies, Kyle Martino on Man City v. Liverpool, Pulisic

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 4, 2019, 7:56 AM EST
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are joined by Kyle Martino to dissect Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Liverpool and what it means for the Premier League title race (1:00).

Plus, the boys give their thoughts on Christian Pulisic’s decision to join Chelsea next season (25:50).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, plus Kyle Martin on That’s A Dive, subscribe to their Podcasts on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

