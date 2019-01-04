More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Unpaid Spanish players seek 2nd-division game postponement

Associated PressJan 4, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s players’ association on Friday joined the players of second-division team Reus in asking the country’s soccer federation to postpone its next match because of the club’s critical financial situation.

The association says that it made the request regarding Reus’ match at Malaga on Sunday. Reus only has 12 players because their former teammates left after not having been paid for over three months, thereby freeing them from their contracts.

U.S. defender Shaq Moore, who was on loan from first-division club Levante, was one of those who left. He has returned to Levante.

The association says Reus “is in clear inferiority from a sporting perspective in relation to its rivals.” Reus, a club from northeastern Spain founded in 1909, said last month that it had found the money to play its players, but four have since left.

The players have blamed the situation on majority stakeholder Joan Oliver.

Reus is in 21st place in the 22-team division.

Diego Maradona hospitalized with stomach problem

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2019, 8:34 PM EST
Diego Maradona was admitted to a medical clinic in Buenos Aires with stomach bleeding, according to multiple reports, delaying his return to Mexico for the start of the Mexican soccer season.

Maradona is the sporting director of second division club Dorados de Sinaloa, and after the team agonizingly missed out on promotion last season, it was unclear whether Maradona would return. The 58-year-old had been partying in his native country over the holiday break, and failed to turn up in Mexico as the season drew nearer.

However, his agent confirmed on Twitter earlier Friday that he would indeed return to the Mexican club for the new season. “Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season,” his agent Matias Morla wrote. “After routine medical exams in Argentina he will arrive at the club’s training ground.”

The club confirmed his assistant Jose Maria Martinez will take charge of the team until Maradona returns.

Reuters is reporting the problem is not serious, and he has already been released from the hospital earlier Friday. According to his daughter, internal bleeding was discovered during routine checkups. Reuters reports that Maradona may have to undergo more tests despite being released, so the timing of his eventual arrival at Dorados is unclear.

Maradona has frequented the hospital over the last few years with a number of health issues. The 58-year-old has struggled with cocaine addiction at times, hospitalized in 2004 with problems linked to drug use. He was also admitted to a clinic in 2007 for problems related to alcohol abuse. At the World Cup this summer he was briefly hospitalized after passing out in a spectator’s box at one of the venues.

Pochettino says he brought Harry Kane on up 6-0 ‘out of respect’

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2019, 7:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Mauricio Pochettino was asked why he brought Harry Kane off the bench with a 6-0 lead and 15 minutes remaining in their FA Cup third round matchup against fifth-tier Tranmere Rovers.

“It was respect,” Pochettino said in his post-match press conference. “Respect the people, respect the opponent.”

Some might call it class, while others might consider a move like that pouring it on. Nonetheless, Pochettino was thinking about the fans, and even the opposing players. He felt it was necessary to allow them to enjoy seeing Kane play.

“They’re not going to have many chances to see Harry Kane play here in a competition like the FA Cup,” Pochettino said. “For different reasons I decided to make a change and put Kane on the pitch but one of them is that it’s important to show respect to the people here so they could see Harry Kane, who is an icon in English football. It is difficult in that division to see it. It was important to see him in action.”

It’s likely that Pochettino’s “different reasons” include getting Kane some game time, and working on different tactics with such a healthy lead. He ended up scoring Tottenham’s 7th and final goal of the match in the 82nd minute.

Pochettino has not been shy about Kane’s minutes this season, as the England international has appeared in every Premier League game so far, accumulating nearly 1,800 minutes. Across all competitions, Kane has nearly 2,400 minutes in 28 total appearances.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Fekir omitted at Lyon, Godin to Inter

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2019, 6:42 PM EST
With a few teams already securing January moves, there’s plenty more talk going around. The title race in the Premier League is back on, with the battle for Champions League places and the relegation fight also quite close.

So, as teams look to fill holes big and small, we take a look at the biggest transfer gossip of the day.

With Liverpool now looking over its shoulder at a closing Manchester City, a familiar name has surfaced. Nabil Fekir was a summer Liverpool target, with news of the Reds chase quite public. He ultimately stayed at the French club, but with his contract expiring in 2020, the onus is on Lyon to sell before the club loses even more leverage.

Rumors have resurfaced this winter as Fekir was omitted from the Lyon squad to take on a fifth-tier club in the Coupe de France. It’s not anything terribly out of the ordinary, as Fekir’s minutes have been limited this season with the occasional rest, so it’s not too odd to see him held out of a matchup against a lower-tier club. Still, that has energized new rumors, as the belief is Lyon will see Fekir’s value drop should they wait to sell in the summer, and they could find a desperate buyer to drive up the price should they sell now.

Fekir has been solid this season, with four goals and two assists in 12 Ligue 1 appearances, plus three goals and two assists in five Champions League matches. Lyon sits third in a brutally tight battle for Champions League places in the Ligue 1 table, so losing Fekir could be tough to stomach, but holding onto him any longer could devalue his asking price considerably.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked countless times to Brazilian right-back Emerson, and those rumors have lit back up this winter, with his club Atletico Minero reportedly in some financial trouble, according to Brazilian publication UOL. Selling the 19-year-old could ease those burdens, and thus, January would be the perfect time to get talent-starved teams to bite. In addition, the Brazilian Serie A wrapped up its season on December 1, so the offseason could be the right time to let him leave. The club is reportedly looking to raise anywhere between $20 million and $30 million in player sales, and reports back in November mention Emerson would cost around $10 million.

According to a number of reports across the English tabloids, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona are the clubs most interested in his services. The Gunners especially are in need of full-backs, with Hector Bellerin injured and Stephan Lichtsteiner in poor form and at 34 years old.

Emerson made 23 league appearances for his club last season, scoring one goal and assisting another. Of those 23 appearances, 22 of them were starts, and he reached the full 90 minutes in all but one.

With lots of reports surrounding Aaron Ramsey‘s possible free transfer to Juventus, another marquee free transfer has flown under the radar. Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin is out of contract this summer, and at 32 years old, Atletico is expected to let him leave after eight decorated years with the club.

According to respected Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio, Godin has already reached an agreement with his next club, signing a two-year deal with Inter Milan with an option for a third year. Inter’s defensive record is stellar this season, with 14 goals conceded in 19 matches, second only to table-toppers Juventus. Still, it would be hard to pass up a defender of Godin’s pedigree, as he would be a positive influence on emerging 23-year-old Milan Skriniar who has already racked up 2,000 minutes this season.

Di Marzio reports that the deal still needs to be “finalized” but that it is heading in that direction. It would allow Godin to link up with former teammate Miranda, with whom Godin won the La Liga title in 2014.

According to Belgian publication HLN, West Ham, Newcastle and Cardiff City are all interested in 22-year-old Brazilian striker Wesley, who currently plays at Belgian side Club Brugge.

Wesley has scored seven goals and assisted six others among 19 appearances in Jupiler Pro League play, helping Club Brugge to second in the league through 21 matches. The report states Cardiff has already made an official bid for him but it was turned down. An amount was not given.

The report states the club would rather sell in the summer than let him go in the middle of the season, but that the situation is fluid and the club does have a price that would force its hand. Both Cardiff and Newcastle have struggled to create goals this season, and Wesley’s ability to both score and create chances.

Puncheon joins Huddersfield Town on loan

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 4, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
32-year-old Jason Puncheon has joined Huddersfield Town on loan from Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season, the clubs have announced.

Puncheon will join the 10th club of his career where he will hope to earn more than the eight Premier League minutes he has accumulated with Palace so far this season. Puncheon has been an unused substitute for Crystal Palace 11 times in Premier League play this season, with manager Roy Hodgson instead preferring holding midfielders Luka Milivojevic and Cheikhou Kouyate plus wingers Max Meyer and James McArthur.

Meanwhile, at Huddersfield, David Wagner is struggling with a growing injury list, with midfielders Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri all sidelined at the moment.

“It is important that our additions in January have the ability to arrive and make an immediate impact in our team, which I’m sure Jason can,” Wagner said to the official club website. “He has played in this division for nearly a decade now and knows what it takes to be successful. As well as being a very good player, he is a great character. He has been the captain of Crystal Palace and is a real leader in the dressing room, which is something we wanted to add too.”

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Premier League with 10 points, four back of 19th-placed Fulham and eight back of safety.