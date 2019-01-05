Early FA Cup round-up: Manchester United, West Ham win

The early set of FA Cup matches is complete, with just two matches headed for replays.
Manchester United 2-0 Reading
Juan Mata put the Red Devils ahead, and then gave Alexis Sanchez the green light to slip Romelu Lukaku on goal for a second goal before the break against the relegation-threatened Championship visitors.
Curacao-born 19-year-old Tahith Chong made his full debut, becoming the 229th academy graduate to play for United.
West Ham United 2-0 Birmingham City
Mark Arnautovic scored in the second minute for the Irons, and for a while it looked like it would be all the Irons would need at the London Stadium. In stoppage time, Andy Carroll scored his first goal since April.
Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
As far as aesthetically-pleasing goals go, Anthony Knockaert‘s finish of a back heel pass is among the top examples. Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone also scored for the visitors.
Elsewhere
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City
Burnley 1-0 Barnsley
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic
Still to come
10 a.m. ET
Bolton Wanderers v. Walsall
Gillingham v. Cardiff City
Brentford v. Oxford United
Everton v. Lincoln City
Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest
Derby County v. Southampton
Accrington Stanley v. Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town v. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v. Peterborough United
Aston Villa v. Swansea City
12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Crew has named Caleb Porter as head coach and Tim Bezbatchenko as its new president.
The moves come with a new ownership group led by Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam expected to take over and plans in the works for a new downtown stadium. The MLS team was at risk of being moved to Austin, Texas, by its present owners before the local group stepped in.
The 43-year-old Porter was head coach of the Portland Timbers from 2013-17, finishing there with a 68-50-52 record. Previously, he was head soccer coach at the University of Akron from 2006-12.
The 37-year-old Bezbatchenko was Toronto FC’s vice president of soccer operations and general manager from 2013-18.
The Crew opens the season March 2.
—
With the disclaimer that this is how Manchester United is supposed to look against the 23rd team in the Championship, this is a nice, nice goal from the Red Devils.
Scoring a penalty to take a 1-0 lead, Juan Mata then played hockey assist on the second goal.
The Spaniard moves through space to find Alexis Sanchez on the left of the United attack.
Sanchez spots Lukaku’s just onside run — it actually looks offside at first blush, but the FA Cup deploys Video Assistant Referee — and the Belgian touches around the keeper before finishing from an acute angle.
Not bad, Big Rom.
Glasgow Rangers trialist and possible Chicago Fire Homegrown player Andrew Gutman took a break from his professional endeavors to celebrate his success as an amateur.
[ MORE: Kane plays v. Tranmere ]
The Indiana University star was awarded the 2018 Mac Hermann Trophy as the best male player in American college soccer on Friday in St. Louis, while Stanford attacker Catarina Macario claimed the women’s award.
Gutman scored 11 goals for the Hoosiers, and has drawn the interest of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as a fullback.
Macario won the women’s award, the Stanford sophomore beating college teammate Jordan DiBiasi, and Georgetown forward Caitlin Farrell on the weight of a 14-goal, 21-assist season.
Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea look to dodge upsets, if not post big wins like Spurs’ 7-0 Friday defeat of Tranmere Rovers, when the FA Cup’s first round of matches featuring Premier League clubs begins on Saturday.
United hosts Reading while Chelsea entertains Nottingham Forest, with Arsenal away to Blackpool.
There’s also an all-PL encounter to kick off the day, with Bournemouth and Brighton squaring off at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Vitality Stadium.
Full Saturday fixture list
7:30 a.m. ET
