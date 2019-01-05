Early FA Cup round-up: Manchester United, West Ham win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The early set of FA Cup matches is complete, with just two matches headed for replays.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup scoreboard ]

Manchester United 2-0 Reading

Juan Mata put the Red Devils ahead, and then gave Alexis Sanchez the green light to slip Romelu Lukaku on goal for a second goal before the break against the relegation-threatened Championship visitors.

[ WATCH: Lukaku’s terrific finish ]

Curacao-born 19-year-old Tahith Chong made his full debut, becoming the 229th academy graduate to play for United.

West Ham United 2-0 Birmingham City

Mark Arnautovic scored in the second minute for the Irons, and for a while it looked like it would be all the Irons would need at the London Stadium. In stoppage time, Andy Carroll scored his first goal since April.

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

As far as aesthetically-pleasing goals go, Anthony Knockaert‘s finish of a back heel pass is among the top examples. Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone also scored for the visitors.

Backheel assist ✅

Sweet strike ✅

That satisfying sound of the ball hitting the net ✅ pic.twitter.com/L9yoFDdRNl — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 5, 2019

Elsewhere

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City

Burnley 1-0 Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Still to come

10 a.m. ET

Bolton Wanderers v. Walsall

Gillingham v. Cardiff City

Brentford v. Oxford United

Everton v. Lincoln City

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest

Derby County v. Southampton

Accrington Stanley v. Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town v. AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v. Peterborough United

Aston Villa v. Swansea City

12:30 p.m. ET

Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers

Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town

Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town

Blackpool v. Arsenal

Norwich City v. Portsmouth

