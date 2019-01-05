FA Cup 10 a.m. ET roundup: Morata leads Chelsea; Everton survives scare

Nine more sides clinched spots in the next round of the FA Cup, while Southampton and Derby County are destined for a replay after drawing their 10 a.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.
Everton 2-1 Lincoln City
Goals from Ademola Lookman and Bernard had the Toffees looking prepared to dominate their League Two visitors, but Michael Bostwick pulled one back with a 28th minute header and the Imps were positioned within a strike of a replay at Sincil Bank. Richarlison saved Everton from that fate not with a goal, but a headed denial of Lincoln City’s 82nd minute bid to level the score line.
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Alvaro Morata could apparently be a dominant Championship striker. Who knew? The Spaniard struck twice in the first 14 minutes of the second half to send Maurizio Sarri‘s men through the next round after Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty in terrible fashion at Stamford Bridge.
Derby County 2-2 Southampton
A pair of goals from Nathan Redmond, the first early in the first half, the second early in the second, seemed set to help the visiting Saints sail, but Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence struck three minutes apart for Frank Lampard‘s Rams to push the score level with just under a half-hour to play at Pride Park.
Elsewhere
7:30 a.m. ET scores — Man Utd, West Ham win
Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall
Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City
Brentford 1-0 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United
Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City
Still to come
12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth