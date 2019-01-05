FA Cup roundup: Arsenal wins; Huddersfield ousted

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A day-long journey in the FA Cup came to its conclusion via five 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs on Saturday.

[ ROUNDUPS: 7:30 a.m. ET kicks | 10 a.m. ]

Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Elliott Bennett found Bradley Deck for an early second half header, and the visitors were on the path to a victory. But substitute Ayoze Perez won a late penalty which Matt Ritchie converted to save Newcastle blushes.

Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal

Joe Willock scored a pair of first-half goals for the Gunners, and that’s all the North Londoners needed in front of a protesting, half-empty Bloomfield Road. Alex Iwobi scored late to make it 3-0.

Full scoreboard in the FA Cup

Tranmere Rovers 0-7 Tottenham Hotspur — Friday

Manchester United 2-0 Reading

West Ham United 2-0 Birmingham City

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City

Burnley 1-0 Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Everton 2-1 Lincoln City

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Derby County 2-2 Southampton

Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall

Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City

Brentford 1-0 Oxford United

Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United

Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City

Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Crystal Palace 1-0 Grimsby Town

Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal

Norwich City 0-1 Portsmouth

Still to come

Fulham v. Oldham Athletic — Sunday

Man City v. Rotherham United — Sunday

Millwall v. Hull City — Sunday

Preston North End v. Doncaster Rovers — Sunday

Sheffield United v. Barnet — Sunday

Queens Park Rangers v. Leeds United — Sunday

Woking v. Watford — Sunday

Newport County v. Leicester City — Sunday

Wolves v. Liverpool — Monday

