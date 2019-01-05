Fabregas in tears while applauded off pitch by Stamford Bridge (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cesc Fabregas is off to Monaco (most likely), though it is yet to be announced formally by Chelsea. He bid adieu to Stamford Bridge in an emotional goodbye on Saturday.

The Blues beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup, and Fabregas’ tears were not due to his terrible miss of a penalty kick in the first half.

Fabregas is due to be reunited with former teammate Thierry Henry, now the boss at AS Monaco, and Saturday’s match is most clearly his final game with a London club (at least for now).

The longtime Arsenal man returned to London in 2014, and has claimed two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup. He won another FA Cup and finished as a UEFA Champions League runner-up during his time at Arsenal.

500 games in English football, what an achievement. Thanks for the memories, @cesc4official. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/masXnuEQuc — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 5, 2019

