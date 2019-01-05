FOLLOW LIVE: Premier League clubs enter FA Cup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea look to dodge upsets, if not post big wins like Spurs’ 7-0 Friday defeat of Tranmere Rovers, when the FA Cup’s first round of matches featuring Premier League clubs begins on Saturday.

United hosts Reading while Chelsea entertains Nottingham Forest, with Arsenal away to Blackpool.

There’s also an all-PL encounter to kick off the day, with Bournemouth and Brighton squaring off at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Vitality Stadium.

Full Saturday fixture list

7:30 a.m. ET

Sheffield Wednesday v. Luton Town

Manchester United v. Reading

Shrewsbury Town v. Stoke City

Bournemouth v. Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham United v. Birmingham City

Burnley v. Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion v. Wigan Athletic

10 a.m. ET

Bolton Wanderers v. Walsall

Gillingham v. Cardiff City

Brentford v. Oxford United

Everton v. Lincoln City

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest

Derby County v. Southampton

Accrington Stanley v. Ipswich Town

Fleetwood Town v. AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v. Peterborough United

Aston Villa v. Swansea City

12:30 p.m. ET

Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers

Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town

Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town

Blackpool v. Arsenal

Norwich City v. Portsmouth

