Gutman, Macario honored as best college players

Glasgow Rangers trialist and possible Chicago Fire Homegrown player Andrew Gutman took a break from his professional endeavors to celebrate his success as an amateur.

The Indiana University star was awarded the 2018 Mac Hermann Trophy as the best male player in American college soccer on Friday in St. Louis, while Stanford attacker Catarina Macario claimed the women’s award.

Gutman scored 11 goals for the Hoosiers, and has drawn the interest of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as a fullback.

Macario won the women’s award, the Stanford sophomore beating college teammate Jordan DiBiasi, and Georgetown forward Caitlin Farrell on the weight of a 14-goal, 21-assist season.

GOAL: In the 21st minute of the match, Andrew Gutman, the 2nd best player in the nation, headed in his first goal of the season and put the Hoosiers in front 1-0. #iums #Q49 pic.twitter.com/BP4MT81MzA — The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) September 1, 2018

