Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

MLS Report: Bayern Munich to buy USMNT prospect

By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 1:45 PM EST
Another MLS player is moving to the Bundesliga, according to MLSSoccer.com (who you’d have to imagine would know well enough).

Alabama center back Chris Richards has impressed Bayern Munich during a loan stint and will be purchased from FC Dallas during this transfer window, reports Sam Stejskal.

Richards, 18, stands 6-foot-2 and was signed by FC Dallas as a Homegrown Player after signing for the club following a short trial. He never played for FCD.

He played 21 times for Bayern’s youth teams during the loan, scoring once and adding an assist while featuring in six UEFA Youth League matches. Bayern went 3W-2D-1L in those matches with two clean sheets against AEK Athens.

Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep first reported the move on Dec. 6.

Pulisic: Chelsea would’ve “been my decision either way”

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 1:05 PM EST
His future sorted, Christian Pulisic says he’s ready to reclaim his roar over the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea announced the purchase of Pulisic and a loan back to BVB earlier this week, with the 20-year-old American hotshot set for a debut at Stamford Bridge next season.

Oft-linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Pulisic says a move to Chelsea has been in the stars for some time.

Intrepid reporter Raphael Honigstein spoke with Pulisic, who revealed that his tumultuous season under new boss Lucien Favre didn’t have much to do with his departure.

Pulisic has been playing less of late after an injury, and the emergence of Jadon Sancho at his preferred right wing has also hurt his stock. But the player insists this summer was always going to be time for a move to the Premier League. From ESPN.com:

“I went through a few tough injuries at the beginning of the season. Players came in and did extremely well. But I think [going to Chelsea] would have been my decision either way, as I’ve wanted this for a long time,” he said.

He also said he’s ready to regain his place and never planned to leave in January, with Dortmund holding a decent lead in the race for a Bundesliga title.

Fabregas in tears while applauded off pitch by Stamford Bridge (video)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Cesc Fabregas is off to Monaco (most likely), though it is yet to be announced formally by Chelsea. He bid adieu to Stamford Bridge in an emotional goodbye on Saturday.

The Blues beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup, and Fabregas’ tears were not due to his terrible miss of a penalty kick in the first half.

Fabregas is due to be reunited with former teammate Thierry Henry, now the boss at AS Monaco, and Saturday’s match is most clearly his final game with a London club (at least for now).

The longtime Arsenal man returned to London in 2014, and has claimed two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup. He won another FA Cup and finished as a UEFA Champions League runner-up during his time at Arsenal.

FA Cup 10 a.m. ET roundup: Morata leads Chelsea; Everton survives scare

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Nine more sides clinched spots in the next round of the FA Cup, while Southampton and Derby County are destined for a replay after drawing their 10 a.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

Everton 2-1 Lincoln City

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Bernard had the Toffees looking prepared to dominate their League Two visitors, but Michael Bostwick pulled one back with a 28th minute header and the Imps were positioned within a strike of a replay at Sincil Bank. Richarlison saved Everton from that fate not with a goal, but a headed denial of Lincoln City’s 82nd minute bid to level the score line.

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Alvaro Morata could apparently be a dominant Championship striker. Who knew? The Spaniard struck twice in the first 14 minutes of the second half to send Maurizio Sarri‘s men through the next round after Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty in terrible fashion at Stamford Bridge.

Derby County 2-2 Southampton

A pair of goals from Nathan Redmond, the first early in the first half, the second early in the second, seemed set to help the visiting Saints sail, but Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence struck three minutes apart for Frank Lampard‘s Rams to push the score level with just under a half-hour to play at Pride Park.

Elsewhere

7:30 a.m. ET scoresMan Utd, West Ham win

Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall
Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City
Brentford 1-0 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United
Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City

Still to come

12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal, Man City linked with mids; New home for Mourinho?

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
Pep Guardiola may’ve changed his mind on the whole “no January signings” stance.

The Manchester Evening News has quotes from Porto center midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero saying he’s having conversation with Manchester City.

Quintero is adamant that he will only move if the deal is perfect, as he’s quite happy on loan at River Plate.

The purchase would be the latest big money sale for Porto, having been a regular loanee from the Portuguese outfit. The attack-minded soon-to-be 26-year-old midfielder can also play on the right side of the pitch.

Unai Emery is close to getting a much-desired reunion with Denis Suarez, who’d like an equally-needed change of scenery.

Suarez, who turns 25 on Sunday, has made just six appearances, scoring twice for Barcelona and has a reported $25 million price tag.

The pair spent a season together at Sevilla, where Suarez scored six goals with five assist but was not used in the final two rounds of the Europa League title run.

Meanwhile, Barcelona may be adding a midfielder after the season in mercurial Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain.

Ernesto Valverde knows how to handle big personalities, and the lack of a transfer fee would make the risk worthwhile even at a reported $12 million salary.

And Jose Mourinho may be in the frame for his next job already, at the site of his first, very-brief foray into management.

Record (Portuguese link) says Mourinho could move to Benfica, where he presided over a nine-match run in 2000 before resigning after being denied a contract extension.

That was the only controversial stint in his managerial career, period (What’s that you say?).

Finally, The Daily Mirror says Nice outcast Mario Balotelli is preparing a move to Marseille, spuring Newcastle United after falling out of favor with manager Patrick Vieira.