MLS Report: Bayern Munich to buy USMNT prospect

Another MLS player is moving to the Bundesliga, according to MLSSoccer.com (who you’d have to imagine would know well enough).

Alabama center back Chris Richards has impressed Bayern Munich during a loan stint and will be purchased from FC Dallas during this transfer window, reports Sam Stejskal.

Richards, 18, stands 6-foot-2 and was signed by FC Dallas as a Homegrown Player after signing for the club following a short trial. He never played for FCD.

He played 21 times for Bayern’s youth teams during the loan, scoring once and adding an assist while featuring in six UEFA Youth League matches. Bayern went 3W-2D-1L in those matches with two clean sheets against AEK Athens.

Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep first reported the move on Dec. 6.

