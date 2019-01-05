Police investigating threats made to Old Firm referee

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Police in Scotland are investigating threats made to the referee who took charge of the recent Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic.
Police Scotland said a complaint has been made “regarding texts and calls” to John Beaton after his contact details were leaked online, and that inquiries were ongoing.
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the referee’s family was also a target of threats and that the organization was in close contact with those affected. Beaton was the referee at Ibrox for Rangers’ 1-0 win over its fierce rival in the Scottish Premiership on Dec. 29.
Maxwell said another referee was allegedly threatened and assaulted at a lower-league game before Christmas, and described the incidents as “unacceptable and extremely concerning.”
Like this:
Like Loading...
Few players have done or seen more winning over the last 15 years than Cesc Fabregas.
[ VIDEO: Fabregas in tears while applauded off pitch by Stamford Bridge ]
From his seven-year stint at Arsenal (one major trophy), to his return to Barcelona (two), to the last five seasons at Chelsea (three), and of course there’s his glittering international career with Spain (back-to-back European Championships either side of the 2010 World Cup), Fabregas has played — and won — with more than a handful of all-time greats.
With his career beginning to wind down and a transfer to Monaco reportedly on the cards, Fabregas exited the field at Stamford Bridge in fitting fashion on Saturday — complete with a few tears — and admitted afterwards that “the occasion got the better” of him. While it seems like Fabregas has been entertaining us for the longest time, he was adamant that it feels like all that time has gone by in the blink of an eye — quotes from the BBC:
“It feels like it was last week that I started playing professionally — and now it’s over 15 years.
“It is a long time and for the young players that start playing, just a little advice: to enjoy it, every single second, because time flies — it goes so fast.
“The occasion got the better of me. I didn’t expect all of this to happen today. And that’s it.”
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Alaves extended its impressive form in the Spanish league by fighting back to beat Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, remaining undefeated through all nine games at home.
The small team from the northern Basque Country climbed past Real Madrid and into fourth place at six points behind leader Barcelona. Alaves also established its best record for the first half of a league with 31 points after 19 rounds.
“You have to appreciate what this team has done,” said Alaves coach Abelardo Fernandez, who took over the team last season and turned it around. “Alaves deserves a monument for what these players have done through the first half of the season. I am proud to be their coach.”
Valencia dominated possession with its flashier attack, but Alaves got its goals by outmuscling rivals to balls in the area.
Dani Parejo gave Valencia the lead in the 14th minute at Mendizorroza Stadium where the midfielder bent a free kick over the defensive barrier.
Alaves forward Borja Baston fought off Mouctar Diakhaby to win a ball from a corner kick and level in the 21st.
Midfielder Tomas Pina added to the fightback in first-half injury time when he scrambled home a ball after Alaves pinned Valencia in its area and came close to scoring twice.
“We know that, while not superior, we can compete with anybody at home,” Pina said. “We feel how much our fans push us. That is one of our strengths. We hope that this harmony with our supporters continues.”
Valencia was left in 11th place as its disappointing season continues for a side that finished fourth last season.
“We knew they were good at set-pieces and that they had scored six or seven goals that way this season, but we let our concentration down and committed two errors,” said Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who missed one of Valencia’s few chances to get a second goal.
Nathaniel Clyne was supposed to become a Cardiff City player this week — so thought Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock — but instead, the Liverpool right back joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season on Friday.
[ MORE: FA Cup roundup: Arsenal win; Huddersfield ousted ]
Warnock, over what he has dubbed “a disgrace and a lack of class” on Liverpool’s part, is stark raving mad.
While we are yet to hear the Reds’ side of the story — perhaps we never will — Warnock version of events paints the current Premier League leaders in a rather unflattering, shady light — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s a disgrace. I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne, having known the player and giving him his debut (in 2008, at Crystal Palace).
“I’m not just disappointed with the boy himself, but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me, not telling me.
“To see it on television when I’ve done everything right and they have promised that he is my player this week, it’s a disgrace and a lack of class.”
Clyne made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday, going straight into the starting lineup for the Cherries’ FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
A day-long journey in the FA Cup came to its conclusion via five 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs on Saturday.
[ ROUNDUPS: 7:30 a.m. ET kicks | 10 a.m. ]
Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Elliott Bennett found Bradley Deck for an early second half header, and the visitors were on the path to a victory. But substitute Ayoze Perez won a late penalty which Matt Ritchie converted to save Newcastle blushes.
Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal
Joe Willock scored a pair of first-half goals for the Gunners, and that’s all the North Londoners needed in front of a protesting, half-empty Bloomfield Road. Alex Iwobi scored late to make it 3-0.
Full scoreboard in the FA Cup
Tranmere Rovers 0-7 Tottenham Hotspur — Friday
Manchester United 2-0 Reading
West Ham United 2-0 Birmingham City
Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion
Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City
Burnley 1-0 Barnsley
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic
Everton 2-1 Lincoln City
Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Derby County 2-2 Southampton
Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall
Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City
Brentford 1-0 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United
Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City
Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace 1-0 Grimsby Town
Bristol City 1-0 Huddersfield Town
Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal
Norwich City 0-1 Portsmouth
Still to come
Fulham v. Oldham Athletic — Sunday
Man City v. Rotherham United — Sunday
Millwall v. Hull City — Sunday
Preston North End v. Doncaster Rovers — Sunday
Sheffield United v. Barnet — Sunday
Queens Park Rangers v. Leeds United — Sunday
Woking v. Watford — Sunday
Newport County v. Leicester City — Sunday
Wolves v. Liverpool — Monday