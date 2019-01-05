Pulisic: Chelsea would’ve “been my decision either way”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

His future sorted, Christian Pulisic says he’s ready to reclaim his roar over the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea announced the purchase of Pulisic and a loan back to BVB earlier this week, with the 20-year-old American hotshot set for a debut at Stamford Bridge next season.

Oft-linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Pulisic says a move to Chelsea has been in the stars for some time.

Intrepid reporter Raphael Honigstein spoke with Pulisic, who revealed that his tumultuous season under new boss Lucien Favre didn’t have much to do with his departure.

Pulisic has been playing less of late after an injury, and the emergence of Jadon Sancho at his preferred right wing has also hurt his stock. But the player insists this summer was always going to be time for a move to the Premier League. From ESPN.com:

“I went through a few tough injuries at the beginning of the season. Players came in and did extremely well. But I think [going to Chelsea] would have been my decision either way, as I’ve wanted this for a long time,” he said.

He also said he’s ready to regain his place and never planned to leave in January, with Dortmund holding a decent lead in the race for a Bundesliga title.

