Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal, Man City linked with mids; New home for Mourinho?

By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 11:16 AM EST
Pep Guardiola may’ve changed his mind on the whole “no January signings” stance.

The Manchester Evening News has quotes from Porto center midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero saying he’s having conversation with Manchester City.

Quintero is adamant that he will only move if the deal is perfect, as he’s quite happy on loan at River Plate.

The purchase would be the latest big money sale for Porto, having been a regular loanee from the Portuguese outfit. The attack-minded soon-to-be 26-year-old midfielder can also play on the right side of the pitch.

Unai Emery is close to getting a much-desired reunion with Denis Suarez, who’d like an equally-needed change of scenery.

Suarez, who turns 25 on Sunday, has made just six appearances, scoring twice for Barcelona and has a reported $25 million price tag.

The pair spent a season together at Sevilla, where Suarez scored six goals with five assist but was not used in the final two rounds of the Europa League title run.

Meanwhile, Barcelona may be adding a midfielder after the season in mercurial Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain.

Ernesto Valverde knows how to handle big personalities, and the lack of a transfer fee would make the risk worthwhile even at a reported $12 million salary.

And Jose Mourinho may be in the frame for his next job already, at the site of his first, very-brief foray into management.

Record (Portuguese link) says Mourinho could move to Benfica, where he presided over a nine-match run in 2000 before resigning after being denied a contract extension.

That was the only controversial stint in his managerial career, period (What’s that you say?).

Finally, The Daily Mirror says Nice outcast Mario Balotelli is preparing a move to Marseille, spuring Newcastle United after falling out of favor with manager Patrick Vieira.

Fabregas in tears while applauded off pitch by Stamford Bridge (video)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Cesc Fabregas is off to Monaco (most likely), though it is yet to be announced formally by Chelsea. He bid adieu to Stamford Bridge in an emotional goodbye on Saturday.

The Blues beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup, and Fabregas’ tears were not due to his terrible miss of a penalty kick in the first half.

Fabregas is due to be reunited with former teammate Thierry Henry, now the boss at AS Monaco, and Saturday’s match is most clearly his final game with a London club (at least for now).

The longtime Arsenal man returned to London in 2014, and has claimed two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup. He won another FA Cup and finished as a UEFA Champions League runner-up during his time at Arsenal.

FA Cup 10 a.m. ET roundup: Morata leads Chelsea; Everton survives scare

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 12:01 PM EST
Nine more sides clinched spots in the next round of the FA Cup, while Southampton and Derby County are destined for a replay after drawing their 10 a.m. ET kickoff on Saturday.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup scoreboard ]

Everton 2-1 Lincoln City

Goals from Ademola Lookman and Bernard had the Toffees looking prepared to dominate their League Two visitors, but Michael Bostwick pulled one back with a 28th minute header and the Imps were positioned within a strike of a replay at Sincil Bank. Richarlison saved Everton from that fate not with a goal, but a headed denial of Lincoln City’s 82nd minute bid to level the score line.

Chelsea 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Alvaro Morata could apparently be a dominant Championship striker. Who knew? The Spaniard struck twice in the first 14 minutes of the second half to send Maurizio Sarri‘s men through the next round after Cesc Fabregas missed a penalty in terrible fashion at Stamford Bridge.

Derby County 2-2 Southampton

A pair of goals from Nathan Redmond, the first early in the first half, the second early in the second, seemed set to help the visiting Saints sail, but Jack Marriott and Tom Lawrence struck three minutes apart for Frank Lampard‘s Rams to push the score level with just under a half-hour to play at Pride Park.

Elsewhere

7:30 a.m. ET scoresMan Utd, West Ham win

Bolton Wanderers 5-2 Walsall
Gillingham 1-0 Cardiff City
Brentford 1-0 Oxford United
Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town 2-3 AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough 5-0 Peterborough United
Aston Villa 0-3 Swansea City

Still to come

12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth

It is official: Porter, Bezbatchenko hired by Columbus Crew

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) The Columbus Crew has named Caleb Porter as head coach and Tim Bezbatchenko as its new president.

The moves come with a new ownership group led by Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam expected to take over and plans in the works for a new downtown stadium. The MLS team was at risk of being moved to Austin, Texas, by its present owners before the local group stepped in.

The 43-year-old Porter was head coach of the Portland Timbers from 2013-17, finishing there with a 68-50-52 record. Previously, he was head soccer coach at the University of Akron from 2006-12.

The 37-year-old Bezbatchenko was Toronto FC’s vice president of soccer operations and general manager from 2013-18.

The Crew opens the season March 2.

Early FA Cup round-up: Manchester United, West Ham win

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Nicholas MendolaJan 5, 2019, 9:30 AM EST
The early set of FA Cup matches is complete, with just two matches headed for replays.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup scoreboard ]

Manchester United 2-0 Reading

Juan Mata put the Red Devils ahead, and then gave Alexis Sanchez the green light to slip Romelu Lukaku on goal for a second goal before the break against the relegation-threatened Championship visitors.

[ WATCH: Lukaku’s terrific finish ]

Curacao-born 19-year-old Tahith Chong made his full debut, becoming the 229th academy graduate to play for United.

West Ham United 2-0 Birmingham City

Mark Arnautovic scored in the second minute for the Irons, and for a while it looked like it would be all the Irons would need at the London Stadium. In stoppage time, Andy Carroll scored his first goal since April.

Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

As far as aesthetically-pleasing goals go, Anthony Knockaert‘s finish of a back heel pass is among the top examples. Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone also scored for the visitors.

Elsewhere

Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Luton Town
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Stoke City
Burnley 1-0 Barnsley
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Still to come

10 a.m. ET
Bolton Wanderers v. Walsall
Gillingham v. Cardiff City
Brentford v. Oxford United
Everton v. Lincoln City
Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest
Derby County v. Southampton
Accrington Stanley v. Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town v. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v. Peterborough United
Aston Villa v. Swansea City

12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth