Warnock furious at Liverpool’s “lack of class” in Clyne transfer

Nathaniel Clyne was supposed to become a Cardiff City player this week — so thought Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock — but instead, the Liverpool right back joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

Warnock, over what he has dubbed “a disgrace and a lack of class” on Liverpool’s part, is stark raving mad.

While we are yet to hear the Reds’ side of the story — perhaps we never will — Warnock version of events paints the current Premier League leaders in a rather unflattering, shady light — quotes from the BBC:

“It’s a disgrace. I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne, having known the player and giving him his debut (in 2008, at Crystal Palace). “I’m not just disappointed with the boy himself, but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me, not telling me. “To see it on television when I’ve done everything right and they have promised that he is my player this week, it’s a disgrace and a lack of class.”

Clyne made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday, going straight into the starting lineup for the Cherries’ FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

