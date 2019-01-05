Warnock furious at Liverpool’s “lack of class” in Clyne transfer

Nathaniel Clyne was supposed to become a Cardiff City player this week — so thought Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock — but instead, the Liverpool right back joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season on Friday.
Warnock, over what he has dubbed “a disgrace and a lack of class” on Liverpool’s part, is stark raving mad.
While we are yet to hear the Reds’ side of the story — perhaps we never will — Warnock version of events paints the current Premier League leaders in a rather unflattering, shady light — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s a disgrace. I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne, having known the player and giving him his debut (in 2008, at Crystal Palace).
“I’m not just disappointed with the boy himself, but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me, not telling me.
“To see it on television when I’ve done everything right and they have promised that he is my player this week, it’s a disgrace and a lack of class.”
Clyne made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday, going straight into the starting lineup for the Cherries’ FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.
A day-long journey in the FA Cup came to its conclusion via five 12:30 p.m. ET kickoffs on Saturday.
Newcastle United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
Elliott Bennett found Bradley Deck for an early second half header, and the visitors were on the path to a victory. But substitute Ayoze Perez won a late penalty which Matt Ritchie converted to save Newcastle blushes.
Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal
Joe Willock scored a pair of first-half goals for the Gunners, and that’s all the North Londoners needed in front of a protesting, half-empty Bloomfield Road. Alex Iwobi scored late to make it 3-0.
Another MLS player is moving to the Bundesliga, according to MLSSoccer.com (who you’d have to imagine would know well enough).
Alabama center back Chris Richards has impressed Bayern Munich during a loan stint and will be purchased from FC Dallas during this transfer window, reports Sam Stejskal.
Richards, 18, stands 6-foot-2 and was signed by FC Dallas as a Homegrown Player after signing for the club following a short trial. He never played for FCD.
He played 21 times for Bayern’s youth teams during the loan, scoring once and adding an assist while featuring in six UEFA Youth League matches. Bayern went 3W-2D-1L in those matches with two clean sheets against AEK Athens.
Goal.com’s Ives Galarcep first reported the move on Dec. 6.
His future sorted, Christian Pulisic says he’s ready to reclaim his roar over the second half of the season with Borussia Dortmund.
Chelsea announced the purchase of Pulisic and a loan back to BVB earlier this week, with the 20-year-old American hotshot set for a debut at Stamford Bridge next season.
Oft-linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, Pulisic says a move to Chelsea has been in the stars for some time.
Intrepid reporter Raphael Honigstein spoke with Pulisic, who revealed that his tumultuous season under new boss Lucien Favre didn’t have much to do with his departure.
Pulisic has been playing less of late after an injury, and the emergence of Jadon Sancho at his preferred right wing has also hurt his stock. But the player insists this summer was always going to be time for a move to the Premier League. From ESPN.com:
“I went through a few tough injuries at the beginning of the season. Players came in and did extremely well. But I think [going to Chelsea] would have been my decision either way, as I’ve wanted this for a long time,” he said.
He also said he’s ready to regain his place and never planned to leave in January, with Dortmund holding a decent lead in the race for a Bundesliga title.
Cesc Fabregas is off to Monaco (most likely), though it is yet to be announced formally by Chelsea. He bid adieu to Stamford Bridge in an emotional goodbye on Saturday.
The Blues beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the FA Cup, and Fabregas’ tears were not due to his terrible miss of a penalty kick in the first half.
Fabregas is due to be reunited with former teammate Thierry Henry, now the boss at AS Monaco, and Saturday’s match is most clearly his final game with a London club (at least for now).
The longtime Arsenal man returned to London in 2014, and has claimed two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup. He won another FA Cup and finished as a UEFA Champions League runner-up during his time at Arsenal.